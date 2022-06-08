79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC gained 154.7% to settle at $12.10 on Tuesday on continued strength after the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 96.4% to close at $2.18.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares jumped 74.3% to close at $0.5020 on Tuesday after the company entered a sponsored research agreement under which in vivo preclinical data will be generated from Kiromic's Gamma Delta T cell allogeneic therapies.

JanOne Inc. JAN shares gained 62.8% to settle at $4.07 after the company announced that a patent was issued that covers a method of improving nerve function using JAN101.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX rose 61.8% to close at $1.15. Accelerate Diagnostics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.25 per share.

Oncorus, Inc. ONCR rose 48.7% to close at $1.65.

Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI gained 46.2% to settle at $2.28.

Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA shares jumped 44.7% to close at $7.06.

Akouos, Inc. AKUS gained 37.9% to close at $4.29.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA jumped 37.7% to settle at $2.96.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX climbed 36.5% to close at $58.89 after JMP Securities upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $72 price target.

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. CYT gained 34.9% to close at $2.55.

Cytosorbents Corporation CTSO gained 34.7% to close at $2.56.

Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT climbed 33.8% to close at $3.88.

LumiraDx Limited LMDX shares gained 31.5% to settle at $3.88.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK rose 31.3% to close at $2.94.

Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA gained 29.6% to settle at $6.97.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB gained 28.8% to settle at $4.16 after the company announced results from its open-label study for SER-109.

GitLab Inc. GTLB jumped 28% to close at $51.00 following better-than-expected Q1 results.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA gained 27.9% to settle at $1.56.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. VIRX rose 27.8% to close at $2.85.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX climbed 27.6% to settle at $8.55.

Enservco Corporation ENSV gained 27.4% to settle at $2.98.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX rose 26.1% to close at $2.66.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF jumped 25% to settle at $1.70. Cardiff Oncology, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.25 per share.

Annexon, Inc. ANNX gained 24.9% to settle at $4.06. Annexon shared final data from the Phase 2 trial for ANX005 in patients with or at risk for Huntington's disease, which causes a progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE jumped 24.8% to settle at $0.73. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, last week, received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA that requested additional data to support the effectiveness of pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Homology Medicines, Inc. FIXX jumped 24.7% to close at $2.22.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. SNSE gained 24.3% to settle at $2.30.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK rose 23.9% to close at $3.99.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX gained 23.9% to settle at $0.43.

Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG jumped 23.7% to close at $10.96.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT surged 23.5% to settle at $1.84.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC gained 23.1% to settle at $4.48.

Vor Biopharma Inc. VOR jumped 22.8% to close at $5.39.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK gained 22.5% to settle at $6.20.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB climbed 22.4% to close at $4.15.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. URGN rose 22.3% to close at $7.57.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. SIOX jumped 22% to close at $0.4203.

Atreca, Inc. BCEL rose 21.3% to close at $2.11.

DURECT Corporation DRRX gained 21.3% to close at $0.5567.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS jumped 20.9% to close at $0.81.

Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA rose 20.6% to close at $1.23. Troika Media Group's subsidiary Converge Direct, LLC reported FY21 sales of $294 million.

Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN gained 20.4% to close at $1.77.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. CBAY jumped 19% to settle at $2.32.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC climbed 17.8% to close at $17.68. Jefferies upgraded Ramaco Resources from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $25.

Veru Inc. VERU gained 16.8% to close at $15.85. Veru submitted an emergency use authorization application to the FDA for the use of sabizabulin for COVID-19 treatment.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD gained 15.2% to close at $9.03. Kodiak Sciences Director Felix Baker reported the purchase of 572,349 shares at an average price of $7.77 per share in Form 4 filing on Monday.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY rose 14.9% to settle at $0.8849.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE rose 12.9% to close at $3.94.

Quhuo Limited QH rose 11.6% to close at $0.40.

Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX climbed 11.2% to close at $8.43.

GasLog Partners LP GLOP climbed 10% to close at $6.82.

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU gained 9.5% to close at $28.55. Jefferies upgraded Peabody Energy from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $36.

Kohl's Corporation KSS climbed 9.5% to close at $45.59 after Franchise Group confirmed it was in exclusive negotiations for three weeks to acquire the company for $60 per share in cash.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM climbed 8.9% to close at $0.9499.

Tuya Inc. TUYA rose 6.7% to close at $3.17.

Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares gained 6.5% to close at $0.98 following a Form 4 filing showing the purchase of 2,044,676 shares by CEO Salvatore Palella at an average price of $0.99.

