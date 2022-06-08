ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

NVFB hosts Forever June Celebration

By Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish Pilot
 2 days ago

North Valley Food Bank invites the public to the Forever June Celebration and Grand Reopening on Friday, June 10, from 5-8 p.m. The event will celebrate the food bank’s beloved late founder, June Munski-Feenan, the completion of the food bank capital campaign and its 45th anniversary. The mission of North Valley Food Bank is to build food security and strengthen communities.

The Forever June event is sponsored by Glacier Bank and Whitefish Credit Union. The event is free and will feature house-made pizza, salad and snacks from the food bank’s new commercial kitchen, a beer garden serving Sacred Waters brew on tap, live music by Jamie Wyman, tours of the completed facility, kids activities and face painting, as well as a raffle of a Nancy Cawdrey framed giclée Stella and the Star and her retrospective art book Sky’s the Limit. Additionally, folks will have the opportunity to participate in an auction of Cawdrey’s original silk painting, Well Fed.

The local award-winning artist, Cawdrey, has designed and created the 28x28 original silk painting Well Fed to benefit the food bank. The vibrant and colorful, 28x28 grizzly bear painting, valued at $7,500, has been generously donated by Cawdrey Gallery and is being professionally framed by FoR Fine Art in Whitefish, who is also donating the frame.

“I was inspired to donate a painting to raise funds for the North Valley Food Bank because the last couple of years have seen a huge increase in the need for food banks all over the country – and our valley is no different,” Cawdrey said. “Food is a basic human need, and somehow in this country, we have not adequately addressed this crucial need. If I can help in this small way, I am happy to do so. This was in my heart as I painted “Well Fed.”

Online bids for the painting will be accepted starting June 6 and ending June 20, 2022, at 5 p.m. In-person bids will also be accepted at the Forever June event. The painting will be on display at the Cawdrey Gallery in downtown Whitefish, 206 Lupfer Avenue, through June 20. The public is welcome to drop by to view this special painting.

To place your bid for a chance to win this stunning Nancy Cawdrey painting and help NVFB build food security in the northern Flathead Valley, text wellfed to 855-202-2100 or bid online at northvalleyfoodbank.rallyup.com/wellfed.

All funds raised through the auction will directly benefit North Valley Food Bank's services during these extraordinary times of uncertainty and economic hardship for many of our neighbors. North Valley Food Bank provides food assistance to 700 to 850 people weekly through its no-charge grocery store, drive-thru distribution, mobile pantries and senior deliveries in the northern Flathead and neighboring communities. In the past few months, they have seen more people turn to local food banks than at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 200 new families came to North Valley Food Bank in the first quarter of 2022 – a 69% increase in first-time customers from the previous year.

Along with the Forever June event and auction, the food bank will be holding a Food Drive from June 10 through June 30. You can donate non-perishable foods at designated bins in Whitefish grocery stores or onsite at North Valley Food Bank. Additionally, perishables can be received at the food bank Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Valley Food Bank is located at 251 Flathead Avenue in Whitefish. More information can be found at northvalleyfoodbank.org or on Facebook or Instagram.

Please contact Elizabeth Temple, Director of Development, elizabeth@northvalleyfoodbank.org or 406-862-5863 (Ext 1002) for more information about Forever June or the auction.

Whitefish Pilot

Hospital Corner: Cultivating healthier communities

Did you know Logan Health – Whitefish has a garden? Established in 2018, the garden was envisioned with multiple community benefits in mind. Named the Planetree Healing Garden after the hospital’s adopted culture and affiliation with Planetree International, the garden adds a beautiful space to the campus, provides wholesome and healing food and fosters connections among community members. The idea first stemmed from Mary Sterhan, former Senior Director of Quality and Planetree, and was later cultivated through Meagen Healy, a former Catering Manager who was interested in using locally sourced food for patients and staff meals. Alan Satterlee, Executive Director of...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Grieving what was

There was a post on a Flathead Valley social media page where a new resident was asking about the local’s favorite things. Well, the responses were often emotional and strongly encouraged new people NOT to come to the valley. This got me thinking of my perspective as someone who first experienced the valley in 1986 and has called it home for over 20 years. I feel the paradise, tranquility, courtesy and community, that longtime residents have loved and cherished, is quickly disappearing. I think longtime residents are actually grieving the loss of the valley they knew and that is why...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Donald DuBeau

Donald DuBeau 86, of Whitefish formerly of Billings, died Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Billings Clinic of natural causes. Services are pending with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Longtime Muldown teachers Snipes, Dowaliby retire

Shelly Snipes retires from 'dream job' After spending 30 years at her dream job teaching at Muldown Elementary School, Shelly Snipes is retiring this summer. Her passion for teaching is as deep as her family roots in Whitefish. Snipes has three children who live nearby and her parents live right across the street from her. Her husband’s parents live in the Flathead Valley, too. “I think you kinda forget that there are not that many people here who’ve been here their whole lives with their families,” Snipes observed. “It’s kinda special.” Her family’s connection to the Whitefish community is rooted in their remarkable involvement...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Columbia Falls teen dies in fall from Glacier peak

A Columbia Falls teen died Tuesday, June 7 in an apparent fall while mountain climbing in Glacier National Park. According to information from the Park Service, 19-year-old Winslow Nichols died in the incident on Mount Brown northeast of Lake McDonald on the west side of the park. Officials said his climbing partner notified rangers Tuesday at 3 p.m. that he had lost contact Nichols. He said the two planned to hike and climb Mount Brown together, but had became separated. Park rangers launched a search and located a vehicle at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner.  Glacier National Park ground...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Donald Eugene Hedman

September 28, 1934 – May 23, 2022 Donald Eugene Hedman, known best as “Gene,” spent almost all of his 87 years in the Flathead Valley. He was born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Whitefish, and was one of seven children to Edena and Vern Hedman. After graduating from Whitefish High School in 1952, Gene joined the army and served in Korea from 1953 to 1956. After the service, he drove a logging truck and worked at the aluminum plant, all while studying by correspondence to earn his law degree. He practiced law for more than 40 years, spending most of his career...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

City proclamation honors all Whitefish School staff

At the June 6 Whitefish City Council meeting, Mayor John Muhlfeld made an official proclamation honoring the teachers, administration and staff of the Whitefish School District for their service throughout the pandemic. He proclaimed this week, June 6-12, as “Whitefish School District Rocks Week” leading up to a thank you celebration for all members of the community hosted by the Whitefish Education Foundation on June 11. “We are honored that the city is recognizing our staff for their commitment to our students and our schools throughout a challenging past two years,” said Dave Means, superintendent of Whitefish Schools. “Our staff wakes...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Boutique hotel plans emerge for downtown Whitefish

Another boutique hotel in downtown Whitefish is in the works. Averill Hospitality has submitted a plan to the City of Whitefish to construct a 21-suite hotel, along with a restaurant and retail spaces, at the southwest corner of Second Street and Spokane Avenue. Called the Downtowner North, the hotel would sit to the north of the Downtowner and across the street from the Firebrand Hotel — both are also owned by Averill Hospitality. “The goal and intent of the project is to create an attractive infill use that blends in and supports the downtown business community,” the application says. The property, made up...
Whitefish Pilot

Wilde signs with University of Montana for track and field

Whitefish graduating senior Erin Wilde has always wanted to participate in college athletics and now she will get to see that through. Wilde recently signed a letter of intent to join the University of Montana track and field program. She is a three-sport athlete — she played volleyball, basketball, and track and field throughout her time at Whitefish High School. Wilde will join the Grizzlies track and field team as a jumper in both the long and high jump events. In Wilde’s senior season with WHS track and field, the girls team won the Class A State Championship; Wilde individually took the...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Photos: Whitefish Memorial Day celebrations

The Whitefish VFW Post 276 held its annual Memorial Day parade Monday afternoon through downtown. The parade followed Second Street before pausing on the Veterans Memorial Bridge for a wreath-laying ceremony, and then continuing to the Whitefish Cemetery for a ceremony. ...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Larrye Bellah

Larrye passed away Aug. 6, 2021. In the mid-70s he managed the Ptarmigan Room at Big Mountain Ski Resort and later owned Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant. Larrye loved Whitefish and requested that this be his final resting place. On Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Whitefish there will be a remembering Larrye Bellah gathering. Come by and share your memories with his wife and friends.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

New colorful murals on City sidewalks carry vital message

Several city sidewalks in Whitefish were recently graced with artworks that are designed to make people take a second look and think about what is entering the storm drains. Whenever it rains, all the water — and whatever else flows into the drains, including trash, oil, gasoline, pet waste, fertilizer and natural debris — is carried directly to the Whitefish River or Whitefish Lake. This kind of pollution is called nonpoint source pollution and it is an important topic in Eric Sawtelle’s AP Environmental Science class at Whitefish High School. Students analyze water samples and investigate the effects of nonpoint...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Kids summer sports camps at Whitefish High School

Whitefish High School is promoting four youth athletic camps this summer, several are hosted by Whitefish coaches. WHS will host a football, volleyball and softball camp, while Carroll College is hosting a youth basketball satellite camp in the WHS gym. The volleyball camp hosted by WHS volleyball head coach Addy Connelly will run from June 13-15. The camp will break down the game of volleyball working on key skills. There will be alternating time blocks separated by age for youth in third grade through 12th grade. The football camp hosted by WHS football head coach Brett Bollweg will take place on the Whitefish...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Flathead County Commission candidates roundup

This is a roundup of articles published by the Daily Inter Lake. The Whitefish Pilot is a weekly publication of the Daily Inter Lake and both are owned by Hagadone Publishing. Candidates for the Flathead County Commission Jack Fallon - Fallon plans to apply volunteer, financial experience to county spot Brian Friess - Friess sees rapidly growing county at a crossroads Pam Holmquist - Holmquist says she wants to continue serving the county Jason Parce - Parce stresses community involvement in bid for commissioner seat
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish’s McCarthy competes in U18 hockey world championships

The 2022 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship is taking place from June 6 through June 13, in Madison, Wisconsin. All games are to be broadcasted live on ESPN+ and a delayed showing on the NHL Network. Finley McCarthy, who grew up playing hockey in Whitefish, is a forward on the U.S. U18 Women’s World Championship team. McCarthy has been pursuing her dream of playing hockey on the national level for several years and last summer she was invited to the National Festival for the U18 age group to try out for the team. McCarthy found out she made the team last...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Planning Board recommends mixed-use development on Spokane Ave

An unusually shaped piece of property described as difficult is one step closer to being developed as a mixed-use building and park with a recommendation from the Whitefish Planning Board. The mixed-use planned unit development (M-PUD) on 2.24 acres of land is located at 509 East Sixth Street and 806 Spokane Avenue. Monte Gilman, owner MG Ventures, and is the applicant interested in developing a three-story mixed-use building with commercial on the first floor and four residential units on the second and third floors for a total of eight residential units as well as 11 underground parking spaces. According to the staff...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Proposed city budget shows additional property tax relief

The City of Whitefish's proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 reflects the region’s record growth by showing an increase in resort tax collection which results in additional property tax relief, while simultaneously making the hiring of staff in several departments a major issue for the city. The budget provides spending authority to accomplish projects and continue to provide services during the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The total proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 is $50.9 million compared with last year’s approved budget of $49.8 million. The budgeted fund balance at the end of...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

A place for all parties to talk climate change

After TV cameras were turned off at the District 1 Congressional Republican debate in Whitefish I had the opportunity to ask the candidates a question about climate change. Most of Montana is seized by drought. Last year swaths of Montana had “Exceptional” drought, the worst it gets. Scientists say climate change is making it much worse. Rising temperatures means more evaporation. The debate touched on the devastation our farmers and ranchers are experiencing from drought. Given all this, I asked what conservative solutions to climate change they supported. Most of what I heard can be summed up as “no reason to even ask.” I...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish man brought up on child endangerment charge following auto wreck

Authorities say the Whitefish man who got into a May 29 automobile wreck near McGregor Lake with four children in his vehicle was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Dustin Anthony Donsbach, 29, faces a single count of child endangerment in Flathead County District Court. His arraignment on the felony charge is scheduled for June 16. Montana Highway Patrol troopers arrested Donsbach after responding to a two-vehicle crash not far from the lake. The driver of the vehicle Donsbach allegedly struck told investigators that he was taking a left turn when Donsbach’s vehicle rammed him from the...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish, MT
