Whitefish, MT

Donald Eugene Hedman

 2 days ago

September 28, 1934 – May 23, 2022

Donald Eugene Hedman, known best as “Gene,” spent almost all of his 87 years in the Flathead Valley. He was born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Whitefish, and was one of seven children to Edena and Vern Hedman.

After graduating from Whitefish High School in 1952, Gene joined the army and served in Korea from 1953 to 1956. After the service, he drove a logging truck and worked at the aluminum plant, all while studying by correspondence to earn his law degree. He practiced law for more than 40 years, spending most of his career at the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street in Whitefish at the firm Hedman, Hileman & Lacosta.

Gene was active in the Winter Carnival, serving as Prime Minister in 1971, and was a member of the Lion’s Club and a board member for the North Valley Hospital.

Perhaps more remarkable than his law practice and civic engagements were Gene’s many additional pursuits. He was a prolific and dedicated hobbyist, throwing considerable energy into a wide range of passions, including music and jazz guitar, leather braiding, boat racing, pool, archery, bowling, golf and photography. He also loved building, fixing and creating in his garage workshop. Later in his life, he spent many happy days camping with his loving spouse Lenore Jorgensen, family and friends, and he learned to love the sunshine in Arizona, spending winters in Quartzsite after retiring from his law practice.

Gene is survived by his wife Lenore, with whom he shared a profound love and deep commitment for more than 35 years. Gene and Lenore spent the last few years of his life in Helena, Montana.

Gene is also survived by his brother Allan Hedman and his wife Vernice, his son Dale Hedman and his wife Annette, his daughter Gina Merrill and her husband Austin, his stepdaughter Nancy Emmert and her husband John, and stepson Cal Jorgensen. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents Edena and Vern Hedman, his daughter Deborah Hedman, son Douglas Hedman and his wife Kathy, and siblings Carol Hedman Newbury, Cleave Hedman, Joyce Hedman Emmert, Wayne Hedman, and Barbara Koppy.

There are no services planned at this time. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gene.

Whitefish Pilot

NVFB hosts Forever June Celebration

North Valley Food Bank invites the public to the Forever June Celebration and Grand Reopening on Friday, June 10, from 5-8 p.m. The event will celebrate the food bank’s beloved late founder, June Munski-Feenan, the completion of the food bank capital campaign and its 45th anniversary. The mission of North Valley Food Bank is to build food security and strengthen communities. The Forever June event is sponsored by Glacier Bank and Whitefish Credit Union. The event is free and will feature house-made pizza, salad and snacks from the food bank’s new commercial kitchen, a beer garden serving Sacred Waters brew on...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Hospital Corner: Cultivating healthier communities

Did you know Logan Health – Whitefish has a garden? Established in 2018, the garden was envisioned with multiple community benefits in mind. Named the Planetree Healing Garden after the hospital’s adopted culture and affiliation with Planetree International, the garden adds a beautiful space to the campus, provides wholesome and healing food and fosters connections among community members. The idea first stemmed from Mary Sterhan, former Senior Director of Quality and Planetree, and was later cultivated through Meagen Healy, a former Catering Manager who was interested in using locally sourced food for patients and staff meals. Alan Satterlee, Executive Director of...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Grieving what was

There was a post on a Flathead Valley social media page where a new resident was asking about the local’s favorite things. Well, the responses were often emotional and strongly encouraged new people NOT to come to the valley. This got me thinking of my perspective as someone who first experienced the valley in 1986 and has called it home for over 20 years. I feel the paradise, tranquility, courtesy and community, that longtime residents have loved and cherished, is quickly disappearing. I think longtime residents are actually grieving the loss of the valley they knew and that is why...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

City proclamation honors all Whitefish School staff

At the June 6 Whitefish City Council meeting, Mayor John Muhlfeld made an official proclamation honoring the teachers, administration and staff of the Whitefish School District for their service throughout the pandemic. He proclaimed this week, June 6-12, as “Whitefish School District Rocks Week” leading up to a thank you celebration for all members of the community hosted by the Whitefish Education Foundation on June 11. “We are honored that the city is recognizing our staff for their commitment to our students and our schools throughout a challenging past two years,” said Dave Means, superintendent of Whitefish Schools. “Our staff wakes...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Kids summer sports camps at Whitefish High School

Whitefish High School is promoting four youth athletic camps this summer, several are hosted by Whitefish coaches. WHS will host a football, volleyball and softball camp, while Carroll College is hosting a youth basketball satellite camp in the WHS gym. The volleyball camp hosted by WHS volleyball head coach Addy Connelly will run from June 13-15. The camp will break down the game of volleyball working on key skills. There will be alternating time blocks separated by age for youth in third grade through 12th grade. The football camp hosted by WHS football head coach Brett Bollweg will take place on the Whitefish...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Larrye Bellah

Larrye passed away Aug. 6, 2021. In the mid-70s he managed the Ptarmigan Room at Big Mountain Ski Resort and later owned Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant. Larrye loved Whitefish and requested that this be his final resting place. On Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Whitefish there will be a remembering Larrye Bellah gathering. Come by and share your memories with his wife and friends.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish man brought up on child endangerment charge following auto wreck

Authorities say the Whitefish man who got into a May 29 automobile wreck near McGregor Lake with four children in his vehicle was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Dustin Anthony Donsbach, 29, faces a single count of child endangerment in Flathead County District Court. His arraignment on the felony charge is scheduled for June 16. Montana Highway Patrol troopers arrested Donsbach after responding to a two-vehicle crash not far from the lake. The driver of the vehicle Donsbach allegedly struck told investigators that he was taking a left turn when Donsbach’s vehicle rammed him from the...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Glacier Park's road work begins, plows at Triple Arches

This summer promises to have plenty of road construction in and around Glacier National Park. The Going-to-the-Sun Road will see utility work, which includes replacing sewer, electric and telephone lines from the foot of Lake McDonald to 1,000 feet west of Sprague Creek campground this year. That means single-lane closures with a traffic light during the day and a full closure at night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. With the closure, motorists will not be able to enter the West Entrance before 6 a.m. as construction traffic will be using the road from Apgar to what’s known as the old baseball fields...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
