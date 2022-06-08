September 28, 1934 – May 23, 2022

Donald Eugene Hedman, known best as “Gene,” spent almost all of his 87 years in the Flathead Valley. He was born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Whitefish, and was one of seven children to Edena and Vern Hedman.

After graduating from Whitefish High School in 1952, Gene joined the army and served in Korea from 1953 to 1956. After the service, he drove a logging truck and worked at the aluminum plant, all while studying by correspondence to earn his law degree. He practiced law for more than 40 years, spending most of his career at the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street in Whitefish at the firm Hedman, Hileman & Lacosta.

Gene was active in the Winter Carnival, serving as Prime Minister in 1971, and was a member of the Lion’s Club and a board member for the North Valley Hospital.

Perhaps more remarkable than his law practice and civic engagements were Gene’s many additional pursuits. He was a prolific and dedicated hobbyist, throwing considerable energy into a wide range of passions, including music and jazz guitar, leather braiding, boat racing, pool, archery, bowling, golf and photography. He also loved building, fixing and creating in his garage workshop. Later in his life, he spent many happy days camping with his loving spouse Lenore Jorgensen, family and friends, and he learned to love the sunshine in Arizona, spending winters in Quartzsite after retiring from his law practice.

Gene is survived by his wife Lenore, with whom he shared a profound love and deep commitment for more than 35 years. Gene and Lenore spent the last few years of his life in Helena, Montana.

Gene is also survived by his brother Allan Hedman and his wife Vernice, his son Dale Hedman and his wife Annette, his daughter Gina Merrill and her husband Austin, his stepdaughter Nancy Emmert and her husband John, and stepson Cal Jorgensen. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents Edena and Vern Hedman, his daughter Deborah Hedman, son Douglas Hedman and his wife Kathy, and siblings Carol Hedman Newbury, Cleave Hedman, Joyce Hedman Emmert, Wayne Hedman, and Barbara Koppy.

There are no services planned at this time. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gene.