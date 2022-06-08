ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospital Corner: Cultivating healthier communities

By Riley Polumbus
 2 days ago

Did you know Logan Health – Whitefish has a garden? Established in 2018, the garden was envisioned with multiple community benefits in mind. Named the Planetree Healing Garden after the hospital’s adopted culture and affiliation with Planetree International, the garden adds a beautiful space to the campus, provides wholesome and healing food and fosters connections among community members.

The idea first stemmed from Mary Sterhan, former Senior Director of Quality and Planetree, and was later cultivated through Meagen Healy, a former Catering Manager who was interested in using locally sourced food for patients and staff meals. Alan Satterlee, Executive Director of the foundation, nurtured the idea bringing it to life by securing a grant, and creating a specific fund for the garden through the Logan Health—Whitefish Foundation.

The garden was designed to create a harmonic environment for growing produce while providing a calming place for people to gather or relax outside the hospital, both of which support components of Planetree’s healing philosophy. Logan Health – Whitefish looked to Land to Hand MT for expertise on planting and for the garden’s management. With the help of volunteers, they provide the TLC a garden needs.

Three full growing seasons later, the Planetree Healing Garden is living up to this vision by producing herbs, fruit and vegetables incorporated into menus for patients, and in the Valley Café. Flowers and trees line stone pathways, and picnic tables, benches and a gazebo provide an inviting space to spend quiet time in reflection, or a space to share time with others.

In addition to the healthy food and nurturing space, the vision to build community through educational opportunities is about to come to fruition. This summer Logan Health—Whitefish and Land to Hand MT will team up to bring a series of community classes to the garden, presented on Wednesday evenings for an hour, and free to the public.

The first class, “Gardening 101,” is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. The class will be taught by Chris Dye. For decades Chris has been growing flowers and her own food. She uses every space in her yard and will offer tips and techniques for unique spaces.

In the second class, Logan Health – Whitefish Dietician Carrie Archibald will share a few lessons on “Eating Well to Prevent Disease.” Carrie teaches the hospital’s Diabetes Prevention Program, and she will help participants learn how to create a healthy meal. This class is tentatively planned for Wednesday, July 27.

The third and final class, “Farm to Table,” is scheduled for Wednesday, August 17. David Ray, Director of Nutritional Services at Logan Health – Whitefish will offer insights on incorporating the garden’s bounty into meal planning.

Logan Health – Whitefish invites the community to attend any or all of these classes, or to visit the garden anytime. The garden is located just north of the hospital near the corner of Hospital Way and River Lakes Parkway. If you wish to donate to the garden, call the Logan Health – Whitefish Foundation at 406-863-3630. To volunteer email Land to Hand MT at andrea@landtohandmt.org.

Riley Polumbus writes the monthly Hospital Corner column for the Whitefish Pilot and manages community relations for Logan Health – Whitefish at rpolumbus@logan.org.

Donald Eugene Hedman

September 28, 1934 – May 23, 2022 Donald Eugene Hedman, known best as “Gene,” spent almost all of his 87 years in the Flathead Valley. He was born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Whitefish, and was one of seven children to Edena and Vern Hedman. After graduating from Whitefish High School in 1952, Gene joined the army and served in Korea from 1953 to 1956. After the service, he drove a logging truck and worked at the aluminum plant, all while studying by correspondence to earn his law degree. He practiced law for more than 40 years, spending most of his career...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Columbia Falls teen dies in fall from Glacier peak

A Columbia Falls teen died Tuesday, June 7 in an apparent fall while mountain climbing in Glacier National Park. According to information from the Park Service, 19-year-old Winslow Nichols died in the incident on Mount Brown northeast of Lake McDonald on the west side of the park. Officials said his climbing partner notified rangers Tuesday at 3 p.m. that he had lost contact Nichols. He said the two planned to hike and climb Mount Brown together, but had became separated. Park rangers launched a search and located a vehicle at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner.  Glacier National Park ground...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Wilde signs with University of Montana for track and field

Whitefish graduating senior Erin Wilde has always wanted to participate in college athletics and now she will get to see that through. Wilde recently signed a letter of intent to join the University of Montana track and field program. She is a three-sport athlete — she played volleyball, basketball, and track and field throughout her time at Whitefish High School. Wilde will join the Grizzlies track and field team as a jumper in both the long and high jump events. In Wilde’s senior season with WHS track and field, the girls team won the Class A State Championship; Wilde individually took the...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Glacier Park's road work begins, plows at Triple Arches

This summer promises to have plenty of road construction in and around Glacier National Park. The Going-to-the-Sun Road will see utility work, which includes replacing sewer, electric and telephone lines from the foot of Lake McDonald to 1,000 feet west of Sprague Creek campground this year. That means single-lane closures with a traffic light during the day and a full closure at night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. With the closure, motorists will not be able to enter the West Entrance before 6 a.m. as construction traffic will be using the road from Apgar to what’s known as the old baseball fields...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Proposed city budget shows additional property tax relief

The City of Whitefish's proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 reflects the region’s record growth by showing an increase in resort tax collection which results in additional property tax relief, while simultaneously making the hiring of staff in several departments a major issue for the city. The budget provides spending authority to accomplish projects and continue to provide services during the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The total proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 is $50.9 million compared with last year’s approved budget of $49.8 million. The budgeted fund balance at the end of...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

New colorful murals on City sidewalks carry vital message

Several city sidewalks in Whitefish were recently graced with artworks that are designed to make people take a second look and think about what is entering the storm drains. Whenever it rains, all the water — and whatever else flows into the drains, including trash, oil, gasoline, pet waste, fertilizer and natural debris — is carried directly to the Whitefish River or Whitefish Lake. This kind of pollution is called nonpoint source pollution and it is an important topic in Eric Sawtelle’s AP Environmental Science class at Whitefish High School. Students analyze water samples and investigate the effects of nonpoint...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Photos: Whitefish Memorial Day celebrations

The Whitefish VFW Post 276 held its annual Memorial Day parade Monday afternoon through downtown. The parade followed Second Street before pausing on the Veterans Memorial Bridge for a wreath-laying ceremony, and then continuing to the Whitefish Cemetery for a ceremony. ...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Larrye Bellah

Larrye passed away Aug. 6, 2021. In the mid-70s he managed the Ptarmigan Room at Big Mountain Ski Resort and later owned Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant. Larrye loved Whitefish and requested that this be his final resting place. On Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Whitefish there will be a remembering Larrye Bellah gathering. Come by and share your memories with his wife and friends.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish, MT
ABOUT

The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.

 https://whitefishpilot.com/

