Hospital Corner: Cultivating healthier communities

Did you know Logan Health – Whitefish has a garden? Established in 2018, the garden was envisioned with multiple community benefits in mind. Named the Planetree Healing Garden after the hospital’s adopted culture and affiliation with Planetree International, the garden adds a beautiful space to the campus, provides wholesome and healing food and fosters connections among community members.

The idea first stemmed from Mary Sterhan, former Senior Director of Quality and Planetree, and was later cultivated through Meagen Healy, a former Catering Manager who was interested in using locally sourced food for patients and staff meals. Alan Satterlee, Executive Director of the foundation, nurtured the idea bringing it to life by securing a grant, and creating a specific fund for the garden through the Logan Health—Whitefish Foundation.

The garden was designed to create a harmonic environment for growing produce while providing a calming place for people to gather or relax outside the hospital, both of which support components of Planetree’s healing philosophy. Logan Health – Whitefish looked to Land to Hand MT for expertise on planting and for the garden’s management. With the help of volunteers, they provide the TLC a garden needs.

Three full growing seasons later, the Planetree Healing Garden is living up to this vision by producing herbs, fruit and vegetables incorporated into menus for patients, and in the Valley Café. Flowers and trees line stone pathways, and picnic tables, benches and a gazebo provide an inviting space to spend quiet time in reflection, or a space to share time with others.

In addition to the healthy food and nurturing space, the vision to build community through educational opportunities is about to come to fruition. This summer Logan Health—Whitefish and Land to Hand MT will team up to bring a series of community classes to the garden, presented on Wednesday evenings for an hour, and free to the public.

The first class, “Gardening 101,” is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. The class will be taught by Chris Dye. For decades Chris has been growing flowers and her own food. She uses every space in her yard and will offer tips and techniques for unique spaces.

In the second class, Logan Health – Whitefish Dietician Carrie Archibald will share a few lessons on “Eating Well to Prevent Disease.” Carrie teaches the hospital’s Diabetes Prevention Program, and she will help participants learn how to create a healthy meal. This class is tentatively planned for Wednesday, July 27.

The third and final class, “Farm to Table,” is scheduled for Wednesday, August 17. David Ray, Director of Nutritional Services at Logan Health – Whitefish will offer insights on incorporating the garden’s bounty into meal planning.

Logan Health – Whitefish invites the community to attend any or all of these classes, or to visit the garden anytime. The garden is located just north of the hospital near the corner of Hospital Way and River Lakes Parkway. If you wish to donate to the garden, call the Logan Health – Whitefish Foundation at 406-863-3630. To volunteer email Land to Hand MT at andrea@landtohandmt.org.



Riley Polumbus writes the monthly Hospital Corner column for the Whitefish Pilot and manages community relations for Logan Health – Whitefish at rpolumbus@logan.org.