Tee to Green: Bulldog Open in July, new simulators in remodel plan

Bulldog Open on July 24

The traditional Father's Day tournament to support Junior Golf and WHS Golf has found a new home in July again this year. The July 24 date makes it easier for staff to accommodate the tournament and arrange for sponsors. Please check the website, golfwhitefish.com, for registration information to be posted. Remember this event fills quickly so have your four-person team ready to register as soon as the entry forms are ready.

Two new simulators in remodel plans

Plans for this October call for the bagroom to be removed at the golf club house and two new simulators added to some of the new space. The state-of-the-art simulators will be available for members and guests to reserve and will be tied to the lounge area so food and beverage may be ordered during business hours. The current simulator, up by the maintenance facility (Turf Center), will remain open and available for scheduling as well. The new simulators will be open as soon as May of 2023.

New South Course putting green

The paving and curbing around the South Course putting green has been completed and expect the putting surface to be open as soon as we can lower the cutting height of the grass and add another topdressing to smooth out the surface even more. A special thanks go out to the crew for managing the development of the new putting green and attentively attending to the growth of the new sod.

Better sand shots

A good sand shot requires you to slide the club head under the ball with good speed while keeping the face open. One subtle way to help you achieve speed is to take your right-hand thumb off the grip and move it to the side so it has no contact. This should create freedom in your right hand to snap the club through the sand. The left hand will act to keep the club face open. Try this in practice to see if it works for you. Remember that a good sand shot consists of a full swing with a high finish. Focus on a spot about two inches behind the ball and think of knocking out the sand for a successful green side bunker shot.