Police Calls: A suspicious box of bullets on neighbor's doorstep

May 20

11:55 a.m. A brown wallet that had been lost on Second Street was retrieved by its owner at the police station.

4:53 p.m. Two female teens were seen vaping and getting into a car near First Street. The caller had been told they were doing drugs but had no more information, like what kind of drugs or what their behavior had been.

8:26 a.m. A wallet was found in the middle of the highway and turned in to the police department.

10:58 p.m. The caller’s noise complaint was determined to be unfounded although the parking lot was jammed packed with vehicles and there was, reportedly, loud music coming from the location on Waverly Place.

May 21

10:38 a.m. The owner of a lost wallet was able to retrieve it from the police station.

11:36 a.m. People with two dogs off-leash on school property prompted a caller to alert the police even though the caller didn’t think law enforcement would do anything about it.

3:04 p.m. A caller reported a 350-pound black bear about 30 feet up a tree next to a garage behind a business on Highway 93 but did not stay on the phone long enough to answer any more questions.

3:31 p.m. Another “pretty good-sized bear” is sleeping in a tree on O’Brien Avenue.

May 22

9:32 a.m. After noticing a box on the out-of-town neighbor’s doorstep for two years, the caller reported it to the police as suspicious. The police met with the caller and found the box to be full of ammunition. The caller said they would contact the neighbor to see if they were aware of the parcel. In the meantime, the police have secured the ammunition.

12:07 p.m. A male in his thirties was seen running a two-stroke outboard motor up and down the Whitefish river from the railroad trestle to the bridge on JP Road. That area is a no-wake zone and only manually powered vehicles or electric motors are allowed.

12:24 p.m. Someone on Willow Brook Close has lost a dog with a collar and tags.

3:27 p.m. The neighbor on Baker Avenue rode his bike on the caller’s driveway again, then yelled and swore at her. She is tired of the neighbor trespassing on her property.

4:22 p.m. A neighbor on Baker Avenue stole the caller’s firewood six weeks ago.

8:38 p.m. An older white male in a large blue and gray truck reportedly ran into the guardrail leaving Whitefish but no noticeable damage to the guardrail could be seen.

May 23

2:56 p.m. There has been a camper van and large bus parked on First Street for a couple of hours and the caller would like the police to notify the vehicles’ inhabitants that they cannot camp there.

3:59 p.m. Almost every day after school, kids come and park in the parking lot on Wisconsin Avenue and the caller is pretty sure they are smoking dope.

4:15 p.m. Reportedly, a Subaru with a blond female driver caused damage to an employee’s truck on Spokane Avenue.

7:49 p.m. The driver of a truck that drove straight in a turn lane on Central Avenue got a warning.