Whitefish, MT

Police Calls: A suspicious box of bullets on neighbor's doorstep

Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish Pilot
 2 days ago

May 20

11:55 a.m. A brown wallet that had been lost on Second Street was retrieved by its owner at the police station.

4:53 p.m. Two female teens were seen vaping and getting into a car near First Street. The caller had been told they were doing drugs but had no more information, like what kind of drugs or what their behavior had been.

8:26 a.m. A wallet was found in the middle of the highway and turned in to the police department.

10:58 p.m. The caller’s noise complaint was determined to be unfounded although the parking lot was jammed packed with vehicles and there was, reportedly, loud music coming from the location on Waverly Place.

May 21

10:38 a.m. The owner of a lost wallet was able to retrieve it from the police station.

11:36 a.m. People with two dogs off-leash on school property prompted a caller to alert the police even though the caller didn’t think law enforcement would do anything about it.

3:04 p.m. A caller reported a 350-pound black bear about 30 feet up a tree next to a garage behind a business on Highway 93 but did not stay on the phone long enough to answer any more questions.

3:31 p.m. Another “pretty good-sized bear” is sleeping in a tree on O’Brien Avenue.

May 22

9:32 a.m. After noticing a box on the out-of-town neighbor’s doorstep for two years, the caller reported it to the police as suspicious. The police met with the caller and found the box to be full of ammunition. The caller said they would contact the neighbor to see if they were aware of the parcel. In the meantime, the police have secured the ammunition.

12:07 p.m. A male in his thirties was seen running a two-stroke outboard motor up and down the Whitefish river from the railroad trestle to the bridge on JP Road. That area is a no-wake zone and only manually powered vehicles or electric motors are allowed.

12:24 p.m. Someone on Willow Brook Close has lost a dog with a collar and tags.

3:27 p.m. The neighbor on Baker Avenue rode his bike on the caller’s driveway again, then yelled and swore at her. She is tired of the neighbor trespassing on her property.

4:22 p.m. A neighbor on Baker Avenue stole the caller’s firewood six weeks ago.

8:38 p.m. An older white male in a large blue and gray truck reportedly ran into the guardrail leaving Whitefish but no noticeable damage to the guardrail could be seen.

May 23

2:56 p.m. There has been a camper van and large bus parked on First Street for a couple of hours and the caller would like the police to notify the vehicles’ inhabitants that they cannot camp there.

3:59 p.m. Almost every day after school, kids come and park in the parking lot on Wisconsin Avenue and the caller is pretty sure they are smoking dope.

4:15 p.m. Reportedly, a Subaru with a blond female driver caused damage to an employee’s truck on Spokane Avenue.

7:49 p.m. The driver of a truck that drove straight in a turn lane on Central Avenue got a warning.

NBCMontana

Arlee transfer station closure leaves residents wondering why

KALISPELL, MONT. — Due to an increased safety risk for local residents, the Arlee transfer station is closed until further notice due to bear activity. Some residents are confused, as bear sightings in the area are common, and many people say they haven’t posed an issue in the past.
ARLEE, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Police Calls: Up, up and away with some house wrap

May 15 8:15 a.m. She found a small black dog with a black and white face and is walking it on a leash, door to door, looking for the dog’s owner. The caller is willing to keep the pup until the owner is found. 9:00 a.m. The neighbor on Lakeshore Drive who is not securing his trash only got a warning, even after the caller explained that there is an ongoing problem with bears going through his garbage and a representative from Fish and Game has been involved. 1:23 p.m. A 7-foot long piece of house wrap was floating in the sky and...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Columbia Falls teen dies in fall from Glacier peak

A Columbia Falls teen died Tuesday, June 7 in an apparent fall while mountain climbing in Glacier National Park. According to information from the Park Service, 19-year-old Winslow Nichols died in the incident on Mount Brown northeast of Lake McDonald on the west side of the park. Officials said his climbing partner notified rangers Tuesday at 3 p.m. that he had lost contact Nichols. He said the two planned to hike and climb Mount Brown together, but had became separated. Park rangers launched a search and located a vehicle at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner.  Glacier National Park ground...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Idaho State Journal

Missing 4-year-old boy survives two nights in Montana backcountry before being found

On Friday at approximately 4:53 PM, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned neighbor of a possible missing child in the Bull Lake area, south of Troy, Montana. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies and David Thompson Search and Rescue responded. Deputies determined that the missing child was Ryker Webb, age 4, with red hair and blue eyes. It was determined that he had already been missing for more than 2 hours. ...
KULR8

Man found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds south of Eureka

EUREKA, Mont. - A man was found deceased in the area of Thirsty Lake Road, south of Eureka Tuesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Area Dispatch received a report of the deceased man around 6:24 pm on May 31. Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to...
EUREKA, MT
NBCMontana

Resurfacing planned on Highway 93 north of Kalispell

The Montana Department of Transportation will start resurfacing the roadway on Highway 93 north of Kalispell the week of June 13. Crews will primarily work nights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for a few weeks north of the Grandview Drive intersection. Construction will continue north for one mile to the intersection of US 93 Alternate Route/West Reserve Drive.
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Transportation Plan nearly done, city seeks final public input

The City of Whitefish is nearing the completion of a needed update to the long-term Whitefish Transportation Plan that would guide decision-making through the next two decades. The city contracted with KLJ Engineering to complete the update. At a recent set of open house meetings last week, Wade Kline, project...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Donald DuBeau

Donald DuBeau 86, of Whitefish formerly of Billings, died Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Billings Clinic of natural causes. Services are pending with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

City proclamation honors all Whitefish School staff

At the June 6 Whitefish City Council meeting, Mayor John Muhlfeld made an official proclamation honoring the teachers, administration and staff of the Whitefish School District for their service throughout the pandemic. He proclaimed this week, June 6-12, as “Whitefish School District Rocks Week” leading up to a thank you celebration for all members of the community hosted by the Whitefish Education Foundation on June 11. “We are honored that the city is recognizing our staff for their commitment to our students and our schools throughout a challenging past two years,” said Dave Means, superintendent of Whitefish Schools. “Our staff wakes...
WHITEFISH, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Longtime Muldown teachers Snipes, Dowaliby retire

Shelly Snipes retires from 'dream job' After spending 30 years at her dream job teaching at Muldown Elementary School, Shelly Snipes is retiring this summer. Her passion for teaching is as deep as her family roots in Whitefish. Snipes has three children who live nearby and her parents live right across the street from her. Her husband’s parents live in the Flathead Valley, too. “I think you kinda forget that there are not that many people here who’ve been here their whole lives with their families,” Snipes observed. “It’s kinda special.” Her family’s connection to the Whitefish community is rooted in their remarkable involvement...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

NVFB hosts Forever June Celebration

North Valley Food Bank invites the public to the Forever June Celebration and Grand Reopening on Friday, June 10, from 5-8 p.m. The event will celebrate the food bank’s beloved late founder, June Munski-Feenan, the completion of the food bank capital campaign and its 45th anniversary. The mission of North Valley Food Bank is to build food security and strengthen communities. The Forever June event is sponsored by Glacier Bank and Whitefish Credit Union. The event is free and will feature house-made pizza, salad and snacks from the food bank’s new commercial kitchen, a beer garden serving Sacred Waters brew on...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Glacier Park's road work begins, plows at Triple Arches

This summer promises to have plenty of road construction in and around Glacier National Park. The Going-to-the-Sun Road will see utility work, which includes replacing sewer, electric and telephone lines from the foot of Lake McDonald to 1,000 feet west of Sprague Creek campground this year. That means single-lane closures with a traffic light during the day and a full closure at night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. With the closure, motorists will not be able to enter the West Entrance before 6 a.m. as construction traffic will be using the road from Apgar to what’s known as the old baseball fields...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
