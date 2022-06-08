Photos: WHS Class of 2022 Graduation

Related
Wilde signs with University of Montana for track and field
Whitefish graduating senior Erin Wilde has always wanted to participate in college athletics and now she will get to see that through. Wilde recently signed a letter of intent to join the University of Montana track and field program. She is a three-sport athlete — she played volleyball, basketball, and track and field throughout her time at Whitefish High School. Wilde will join the Grizzlies track and field team as a jumper in both the long and high jump events. In Wilde’s senior season with WHS track and field, the girls team won the Class A State Championship; Wilde individually took the...
City proclamation honors all Whitefish School staff
At the June 6 Whitefish City Council meeting, Mayor John Muhlfeld made an official proclamation honoring the teachers, administration and staff of the Whitefish School District for their service throughout the pandemic. He proclaimed this week, June 6-12, as “Whitefish School District Rocks Week” leading up to a thank you celebration for all members of the community hosted by the Whitefish Education Foundation on June 11. “We are honored that the city is recognizing our staff for their commitment to our students and our schools throughout a challenging past two years,” said Dave Means, superintendent of Whitefish Schools. “Our staff wakes...
Hospital Corner: Cultivating healthier communities
Did you know Logan Health – Whitefish has a garden? Established in 2018, the garden was envisioned with multiple community benefits in mind. Named the Planetree Healing Garden after the hospital’s adopted culture and affiliation with Planetree International, the garden adds a beautiful space to the campus, provides wholesome and healing food and fosters connections among community members. The idea first stemmed from Mary Sterhan, former Senior Director of Quality and Planetree, and was later cultivated through Meagen Healy, a former Catering Manager who was interested in using locally sourced food for patients and staff meals. Alan Satterlee, Executive Director of...
Looking Back for June 8
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. Whitefish’s hopes for a community center dimmed when it was learned that the project was bogged down in bureaucratic confusion between federal agencies. A local committee was informed the project had been approved but a Montana EDA coordinator claimed the application had been disapproved by HUD officials.
Donald DuBeau
Donald DuBeau 86, of Whitefish formerly of Billings, died Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Billings Clinic of natural causes. Services are pending with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com
Columbia Falls teen dies in fall from Glacier peak
A Columbia Falls teen died Tuesday, June 7 in an apparent fall while mountain climbing in Glacier National Park. According to information from the Park Service, 19-year-old Winslow Nichols died in the incident on Mount Brown northeast of Lake McDonald on the west side of the park. Officials said his climbing partner notified rangers Tuesday at 3 p.m. that he had lost contact Nichols. He said the two planned to hike and climb Mount Brown together, but had became separated. Park rangers launched a search and located a vehicle at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner. Glacier National Park ground...
CSKT Tribal elder passes away; flags at half-staff
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council has announced that Selis Qlispe elder Tony Incashola Senior has passed away.
NVFB hosts Forever June Celebration
North Valley Food Bank invites the public to the Forever June Celebration and Grand Reopening on Friday, June 10, from 5-8 p.m. The event will celebrate the food bank’s beloved late founder, June Munski-Feenan, the completion of the food bank capital campaign and its 45th anniversary. The mission of North Valley Food Bank is to build food security and strengthen communities. The Forever June event is sponsored by Glacier Bank and Whitefish Credit Union. The event is free and will feature house-made pizza, salad and snacks from the food bank’s new commercial kitchen, a beer garden serving Sacred Waters brew on...
Questions outweigh closure for family of Rebekah Barsotti
As the family waits for Barsotti's autopsy results, they say they're still searching for answers about the circumstances of her death.
June 7, 2022 Montana election results (unofficial)
The unofficial results of the Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Montana Primary Election are being tallied. Several statewide and local races are being decided, including for Montana's newly drawn congressional districts.
Grieving what was
There was a post on a Flathead Valley social media page where a new resident was asking about the local’s favorite things. Well, the responses were often emotional and strongly encouraged new people NOT to come to the valley. This got me thinking of my perspective as someone who first experienced the valley in 1986 and has called it home for over 20 years. I feel the paradise, tranquility, courtesy and community, that longtime residents have loved and cherished, is quickly disappearing. I think longtime residents are actually grieving the loss of the valley they knew and that is why...
New Storm Water Management Program in Montana
The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
How This Montana 3-Year-Old Survived a Weekend Alone in the Woods
We reported the incredible news on Sunday night - a three-year-old boy who went missing Friday afternoon near Troy, Montana had been safely located on Sunday. I'm sure we all had the same question: How did this little boy survive a cold, rainy weekend in Montana mountains all alone?. I...
Columbia Falls man dies at Glacier National Park
Columbia Falls man died at Glacier National Park on Tuesday in what appears to have been a climbing accident.
Senior Emma Barron takes vast experience into future medical career
Throughout the last four years, Emma Barron could often be spotted at a sporting event cheering on the Bulldogs, on a soccer field or leading several student activities. The Whitefish High School senior strives to spend as much time as possible outdoors in the mountains with friends and family as well as being heavily involved in her school. Barron says she carries a lot of pride and school spirit as a Whitefish Bulldog, creating memories that will carry on well past graduation. Barron graduates Saturday from Whitefish High School with the Class of 2022. Barron has a long resume of accomplishments from...
Dramatic Race Unfolding in Republican Congressional Election
For those who expected former Congressman and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke to run away with Tuesday’s primary election, they were in for a surprise. KGVO reached out to Dr. Al Olszewski on Wednesday for his reaction to the razor thin margin between him and Zinke. “This is...
Photos: Whitefish Memorial Day celebrations
The Whitefish VFW Post 276 held its annual Memorial Day parade Monday afternoon through downtown. The parade followed Second Street before pausing on the Veterans Memorial Bridge for a wreath-laying ceremony, and then continuing to the Whitefish Cemetery for a ceremony. ...
Why Montana’s Primary and Mid Term Elections Really Matter
It was not the phone call I expected on Monday morning. We all understand elections are important, and that elections have consequences- but this caller from Northwest Montana started to get really choked up as he talked about the importance of the mid-term elections here in Montana and elsewhere across the country.
Arlee transfer station closure leaves residents wondering why
KALISPELL, MONT. — Due to an increased safety risk for local residents, the Arlee transfer station is closed until further notice due to bear activity. Some residents are confused, as bear sightings in the area are common, and many people say they haven’t posed an issue in the past.
Whitefish Transportation Plan nearly done, city seeks final public input
The City of Whitefish is nearing the completion of a needed update to the long-term Whitefish Transportation Plan that would guide decision-making through the next two decades. The city contracted with KLJ Engineering to complete the update. At a recent set of open house meetings last week, Wade Kline, project...
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.https://whitefishpilot.com/
