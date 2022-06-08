ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: WHS Class of 2022 Graduation

By WHITNEY ENGLAND
Whitefish Pilot
 2 days ago

Whitefish High School graduated 131 seniors with the Class of 2022 Saturday during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym.

Jack Nimmo graduates with the Whitefish High School Class of 2022 Saturday during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. (Whitney England/Whitefish Pilot)

Maile Vine graduates with the Whitefish High School Class of 2022 Saturday during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. (Whitney England/Whitefish Pilot)

Luke Roberts shakes Whitefish Assistant Principal Jeff Peck's hand after receiving his diploma. Whitefish High School graduated 131 seniors with the Class of 2022 Saturday during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. (Whitney England/Whitefish Pilot)

Maylani Horton graduates with the Whitefish High School Class of 2022 Saturday during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. (Whitney England/Whitefish Pilot)

Sydney and Barrett Garcia graduate with the Whitefish High School Class of 2022 Saturday during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. (Whitney England/Whitefish Pilot)

Graduate Willem Gray of the Whitefish High School Class of 2022 conducts the high school orchestra during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. (Whitney England/Whitefish Pilot)

Ashton Akey graduates with the Whitefish High School Class of 2022 Saturday during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. (Whitney England/Whitefish Pilot)

Calie Storm graduates with the Whitefish High School Class of 2022 Saturday during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. (Whitney England/Whitefish Pilot)

Senior Niko Hunter speaks at the Whitefish High School graduation. Whitefish graduated 131 seniors with the Class of 2022 Saturday during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. (Whitney England/Whitefish Pilot)

Whitefish student body president Emma Barron celebrates graduation day walking into the gym for the commencement ceremony. Whitefish High School graduated 131 seniors with the Class of 2022 Saturday during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. (Whitney England/Whitefish Pilot)

Whitefish High School graduated 131 seniors with the Class of 2022 Saturday during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. (Whitney England/Whitefish Pilot)

Emma Trieweiler gives the Farewell to the Class at the Whitefish High School graduation ceremony. Whitefish High School graduated 131 seniors with the Class of 2022 Saturday during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. (Whitney England/Whitefish Pilot)

Whitefish High School graduated 131 seniors with the Class of 2022 Saturday during a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. (Whitney England/Whitefish Pilot)

