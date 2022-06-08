ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grieving what was

There was a post on a Flathead Valley social media page where a new resident was asking about the local’s favorite things. Well, the responses were often emotional and strongly encouraged new people NOT to come to the valley.

This got me thinking of my perspective as someone who first experienced the valley in 1986 and has called it home for over 20 years.

I feel the paradise, tranquility, courtesy and community, that longtime residents have loved and cherished, is quickly disappearing. I think longtime residents are actually grieving the loss of the valley they knew and that is why they are expressing angst and emotion on social media and in conversations.

Newcomers today, experiencing the valley for the first time, are seeing “wonder” as they are comparing it to what they know to be true. However, what they are seeing, is a far cry from what the valley was, even a couple years ago.

For me, the valley I know has been a sleepy place with limited seasons of Canadians and tourists. Today, it’s a year-round, hustling metropolitan conglomerate. We have attracted money, wealth, influence, arrogance, entitlement, disregard for nature, and impatience, and what we have attracted has changed our community and is changing our culture. I think that is what locals are most grieved about.

(Now obviously wonderful people have moved into the valley as well, but the sad part is we need more wonderful, less entitled.)

My biggest request for anyone moving here is please participate. Please be a builder and a contributor to our valley, not just a taker of its resources. We don’t need more takers; there are plenty already here.

What we really need are kind neighbors, we need people volunteering in nonprofits, we need soccer coaches, we need substitute teachers, we need patient drivers, we need people to learn of the history of this beautiful place and then find ways to cherish it, we need people who reduce stress on law enforcement not increase it, we need people to leave no trace and pick up someone else’s garbage too, we need people who want to link arms and build our community, not tear it down.

Our valley will never be the tranquil paradise of yesteryear but it can still be wonderful, especially if the new people come to contribute, and locals, in turn, invite them to become part of the fabric of our lives.

Pearl Galbraith, Whitefish

Whitefish Pilot

"Goodbye Whitefish"

I am leaving you now, after many years, my once quiet little town. My heart is heavy to see what you have become. Once a humble and simple little railroad town. A place where everyone knew their neighbors. I will not forget the mural of small-town life that once graced the corner of Baker and Second. A place now where a woman screams political hatred at innocent drivers and pedestrians. I will not forget the pond behind the mall, where my children once caught frogs and deer would drink, now choked with drive-up coffee shops, high-rise condo buildings and traffic....
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Looking Back for June 8

A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. Whitefish’s hopes for a community center dimmed when it was learned that the project was bogged down in bureaucratic confusion between federal agencies. A local committee was informed the project had been approved but a Montana EDA coordinator claimed the application had been disapproved by HUD officials.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

NVFB hosts Forever June Celebration

North Valley Food Bank invites the public to the Forever June Celebration and Grand Reopening on Friday, June 10, from 5-8 p.m. The event will celebrate the food bank’s beloved late founder, June Munski-Feenan, the completion of the food bank capital campaign and its 45th anniversary. The mission of North Valley Food Bank is to build food security and strengthen communities. The Forever June event is sponsored by Glacier Bank and Whitefish Credit Union. The event is free and will feature house-made pizza, salad and snacks from the food bank’s new commercial kitchen, a beer garden serving Sacred Waters brew on...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Hospital Corner: Cultivating healthier communities

Did you know Logan Health – Whitefish has a garden? Established in 2018, the garden was envisioned with multiple community benefits in mind. Named the Planetree Healing Garden after the hospital’s adopted culture and affiliation with Planetree International, the garden adds a beautiful space to the campus, provides wholesome and healing food and fosters connections among community members. The idea first stemmed from Mary Sterhan, former Senior Director of Quality and Planetree, and was later cultivated through Meagen Healy, a former Catering Manager who was interested in using locally sourced food for patients and staff meals. Alan Satterlee, Executive Director of...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Longtime Muldown teachers Snipes, Dowaliby retire

Shelly Snipes retires from 'dream job' After spending 30 years at her dream job teaching at Muldown Elementary School, Shelly Snipes is retiring this summer. Her passion for teaching is as deep as her family roots in Whitefish. Snipes has three children who live nearby and her parents live right across the street from her. Her husband’s parents live in the Flathead Valley, too. “I think you kinda forget that there are not that many people here who’ve been here their whole lives with their families,” Snipes observed. “It’s kinda special.” Her family’s connection to the Whitefish community is rooted in their remarkable involvement...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

City proclamation honors all Whitefish School staff

At the June 6 Whitefish City Council meeting, Mayor John Muhlfeld made an official proclamation honoring the teachers, administration and staff of the Whitefish School District for their service throughout the pandemic. He proclaimed this week, June 6-12, as “Whitefish School District Rocks Week” leading up to a thank you celebration for all members of the community hosted by the Whitefish Education Foundation on June 11. “We are honored that the city is recognizing our staff for their commitment to our students and our schools throughout a challenging past two years,” said Dave Means, superintendent of Whitefish Schools. “Our staff wakes...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Donald DuBeau

Donald DuBeau 86, of Whitefish formerly of Billings, died Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Billings Clinic of natural causes. Services are pending with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Donald Eugene Hedman

September 28, 1934 – May 23, 2022 Donald Eugene Hedman, known best as “Gene,” spent almost all of his 87 years in the Flathead Valley. He was born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Whitefish, and was one of seven children to Edena and Vern Hedman. After graduating from Whitefish High School in 1952, Gene joined the army and served in Korea from 1953 to 1956. After the service, he drove a logging truck and worked at the aluminum plant, all while studying by correspondence to earn his law degree. He practiced law for more than 40 years, spending most of his career...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Columbia Falls teen dies in fall from Glacier peak

A Columbia Falls teen died Tuesday, June 7 in an apparent fall while mountain climbing in Glacier National Park. According to information from the Park Service, 19-year-old Winslow Nichols died in the incident on Mount Brown northeast of Lake McDonald on the west side of the park. Officials said his climbing partner notified rangers Tuesday at 3 p.m. that he had lost contact Nichols. He said the two planned to hike and climb Mount Brown together, but had became separated. Park rangers launched a search and located a vehicle at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner.  Glacier National Park ground...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Fallon holds razor-thin lead over Holmquist

Jack Fallon holds a razor-thin lead over incumbent Pam Holmquist in the GOP nomination for the sole Flathead County Commission seat up for grabs this year. With absentee and Election Day ballots counted, Fallon’s total came in at 7,405. Holmquist had 7,401 votes on Wednesday. But whether that will be the final tally still remains to be seen. The Flathead County Election Department has until Monday to count provisional ballots and there’s also the possibility of a recount in the race. Former Kalispell Police officer Jason Parce netted 3,160 votes in the primary race, and local businessman Brian Friess took in...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Kids summer sports camps at Whitefish High School

Whitefish High School is promoting four youth athletic camps this summer, several are hosted by Whitefish coaches. WHS will host a football, volleyball and softball camp, while Carroll College is hosting a youth basketball satellite camp in the WHS gym. The volleyball camp hosted by WHS volleyball head coach Addy Connelly will run from June 13-15. The camp will break down the game of volleyball working on key skills. There will be alternating time blocks separated by age for youth in third grade through 12th grade. The football camp hosted by WHS football head coach Brett Bollweg will take place on the Whitefish...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Orchestra teacher brings Broadway experience to classroom

As both a performer and teacher at heart, Summer Boggess has found a new home with the Whitefish School District Orchestra Program. Boggess, who officially took over as the Whitefish orchestra director in October, brings a wide range of experience from teaching in schools in New York and programs in India and Afghanistan to performing routinely on Broadway. Prior to moving to the Flathead Valley, she spent 15 years based out of New York City and was immersed in the intense music scene there. Now she is ectatic to set roots here and work with a music program that was already flourishing...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Glacier Twins split with Lakers A

The Glacier Twins split with the Kalispell Lakers A squad in Legion baseball last week, with a 9-0 shutout in the opener, but dropped the second game 7-6. The Glacier Twins A team moved to 11-2 on the season. Mikey Glass had three RBIs in the opener to lead the Twins and Jake McIntyre had two doubles. Senior pitcher Mason Peters got the win with five strikeouts and he gave up four hits in just over six innings. The Twins put up three runs in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth and had 11 hits total. Kalispell had six...
KALISPELL, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Wilde signs with University of Montana for track and field

Whitefish graduating senior Erin Wilde has always wanted to participate in college athletics and now she will get to see that through. Wilde recently signed a letter of intent to join the University of Montana track and field program. She is a three-sport athlete — she played volleyball, basketball, and track and field throughout her time at Whitefish High School. Wilde will join the Grizzlies track and field team as a jumper in both the long and high jump events. In Wilde’s senior season with WHS track and field, the girls team won the Class A State Championship; Wilde individually took the...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Photos: Whitefish Memorial Day celebrations

The Whitefish VFW Post 276 held its annual Memorial Day parade Monday afternoon through downtown. The parade followed Second Street before pausing on the Veterans Memorial Bridge for a wreath-laying ceremony, and then continuing to the Whitefish Cemetery for a ceremony. ...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Larrye Bellah

Larrye passed away Aug. 6, 2021. In the mid-70s he managed the Ptarmigan Room at Big Mountain Ski Resort and later owned Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant. Larrye loved Whitefish and requested that this be his final resting place. On Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Whitefish there will be a remembering Larrye Bellah gathering. Come by and share your memories with his wife and friends.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Boutique hotel plans emerge for downtown Whitefish

Another boutique hotel in downtown Whitefish is in the works. Averill Hospitality has submitted a plan to the City of Whitefish to construct a 21-suite hotel, along with a restaurant and retail spaces, at the southwest corner of Second Street and Spokane Avenue. Called the Downtowner North, the hotel would sit to the north of the Downtowner and across the street from the Firebrand Hotel — both are also owned by Averill Hospitality. “The goal and intent of the project is to create an attractive infill use that blends in and supports the downtown business community,” the application says. The property, made up...
Whitefish Pilot

A place for all parties to talk climate change

After TV cameras were turned off at the District 1 Congressional Republican debate in Whitefish I had the opportunity to ask the candidates a question about climate change. Most of Montana is seized by drought. Last year swaths of Montana had “Exceptional” drought, the worst it gets. Scientists say climate change is making it much worse. Rising temperatures means more evaporation. The debate touched on the devastation our farmers and ranchers are experiencing from drought. Given all this, I asked what conservative solutions to climate change they supported. Most of what I heard can be summed up as “no reason to even ask.” I...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Glacier Park's road work begins, plows at Triple Arches

This summer promises to have plenty of road construction in and around Glacier National Park. The Going-to-the-Sun Road will see utility work, which includes replacing sewer, electric and telephone lines from the foot of Lake McDonald to 1,000 feet west of Sprague Creek campground this year. That means single-lane closures with a traffic light during the day and a full closure at night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. With the closure, motorists will not be able to enter the West Entrance before 6 a.m. as construction traffic will be using the road from Apgar to what’s known as the old baseball fields...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish, MT
