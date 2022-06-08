ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City proclamation honors all Whitefish School staff

 2 days ago

At the June 6 Whitefish City Council meeting, Mayor John Muhlfeld made an official proclamation honoring the teachers, administration and staff of the Whitefish School District for their service throughout the pandemic. He proclaimed this week, June 6-12, as “Whitefish School District Rocks Week” leading up to a thank you celebration for all members of the community hosted by the Whitefish Education Foundation on June 11.

“We are honored that the city is recognizing our staff for their commitment to our students and our schools throughout a challenging past two years,” said Dave Means, superintendent of Whitefish Schools. “Our staff wakes up every single day ready to serve, but the past two years have been a particular challenge. The success we are seeing from our students is a direct result of the commitment of all our staff while navigating such challenging conditions.”

The thank you celebration happens from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the O’Shaughnessy Center in downtown Whitefish. The event is free for all Whitefish School District employees and $20 for the general public.

The thank you event includes food trucks by the Waygu Wagon, Indah sushi, and Senor Montana, as well drinks hosted by The Great Northern Bar & Grill. The MAC Band (Montana Artists Collective) will begin its performance starting at 7 p.m. with a versatile mix of music that includes Frank Sinatra, classic rock, and pop hits of today.

The thank you celebration is sponsored by Alpenglow Aesthetics, Averill Hospitality, Bear Mountain Builders, Denman Construction, The Homestead, The Iron Horse Foundation, JCR, Martel Construction, Mindful Designs, and NuWest Builders who helped raise more than $130,000 for the Whitefish Education Foundation.

To order tickets, visit www.bit.ly/WSDROCKS. All proceeds support the Whitefish Education Foundation and additional donations can be made at the time of ticket purchase or through the website at www.whitefisheducationfoundation.org.

