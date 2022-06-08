ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

"Goodbye Whitefish"

Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish Pilot
 2 days ago

I am leaving you now, after many years, my once quiet little town. My heart is heavy to see what you have become. Once a humble and simple little railroad town. A place where everyone knew their neighbors.

I will not forget the mural of small-town life that once graced the corner of Baker and Second. A place now where a woman screams political hatred at innocent drivers and pedestrians. I will not forget the pond behind the mall, where my children once caught frogs and deer would drink, now choked with drive-up coffee shops, high-rise condo buildings and traffic. I will not forget the open fields at the school where kids played flag football, now overcrowded with an array of high-density cheap housing units. Schools once free from political agendas, run by local Montana teachers. I will not forget you, now an overcrowded playground for the rich and those looking to exploit beauty for profit.

Your roads are crowded with out-of-state invaders, construction and moving trucks. Their arrogant demands immediately requiring change. Commercial coffee shops spreading like infection, storage units devouring fields, and the predictable black mindlessly designed modern houses for "want-to-be-Montanans," bleeding the splendor of this once little town.

You have been discovered, exploited and sold off to out-of-state bidders. Congratulations to you who wanted development, improvements and convenience. Goodbye Whitefish, another "last best place," lost.

Amy Fischer, Whitefish

Comments / 1

JoJo S
2d ago

I am afraid that Whitefish is not the only place that has become too chintzy to live in anymore We residents of Bigfork are also experiencing the influx of dreaded tourists every summer ruining our everyday lives. Real estate offices on every corner now. Flathead Lake crowded with so many boats that you can’t hear anything but noise. Forget about trying to get into a restaurant no matter the time. So many houses being built and selling at exorbitant prices in our once tiny neighborhood. Looks like it will be goodbye Bigfork as well 🥲🥲🥲🥲

Reply
2
Related
Whitefish Pilot

Grieving what was

There was a post on a Flathead Valley social media page where a new resident was asking about the local’s favorite things. Well, the responses were often emotional and strongly encouraged new people NOT to come to the valley. This got me thinking of my perspective as someone who first experienced the valley in 1986 and has called it home for over 20 years. I feel the paradise, tranquility, courtesy and community, that longtime residents have loved and cherished, is quickly disappearing. I think longtime residents are actually grieving the loss of the valley they knew and that is why...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Looking Back for June 8

A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. Whitefish’s hopes for a community center dimmed when it was learned that the project was bogged down in bureaucratic confusion between federal agencies. A local committee was informed the project had been approved but a Montana EDA coordinator claimed the application had been disapproved by HUD officials.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Longtime Muldown teachers Snipes, Dowaliby retire

Shelly Snipes retires from 'dream job' After spending 30 years at her dream job teaching at Muldown Elementary School, Shelly Snipes is retiring this summer. Her passion for teaching is as deep as her family roots in Whitefish. Snipes has three children who live nearby and her parents live right across the street from her. Her husband’s parents live in the Flathead Valley, too. “I think you kinda forget that there are not that many people here who’ve been here their whole lives with their families,” Snipes observed. “It’s kinda special.” Her family’s connection to the Whitefish community is rooted in their remarkable involvement...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

NVFB hosts Forever June Celebration

North Valley Food Bank invites the public to the Forever June Celebration and Grand Reopening on Friday, June 10, from 5-8 p.m. The event will celebrate the food bank’s beloved late founder, June Munski-Feenan, the completion of the food bank capital campaign and its 45th anniversary. The mission of North Valley Food Bank is to build food security and strengthen communities. The Forever June event is sponsored by Glacier Bank and Whitefish Credit Union. The event is free and will feature house-made pizza, salad and snacks from the food bank’s new commercial kitchen, a beer garden serving Sacred Waters brew on...
WHITEFISH, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Whitefish, MT
Whitefish, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
Flathead Beacon

Local Abortion Providers Shift into New Reality

Shortly after a Texas bill passed last September that limits abortion services beyond six weeks of pregnancy, Whitefish abortion provider Helen Weems saw a patient who traveled from Texas seeking her services in Montana. While the woman and her family had already planned to travel to the Whitefish area for...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Donald DuBeau

Donald DuBeau 86, of Whitefish formerly of Billings, died Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Billings Clinic of natural causes. Services are pending with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Hospital Corner: Cultivating healthier communities

Did you know Logan Health – Whitefish has a garden? Established in 2018, the garden was envisioned with multiple community benefits in mind. Named the Planetree Healing Garden after the hospital’s adopted culture and affiliation with Planetree International, the garden adds a beautiful space to the campus, provides wholesome and healing food and fosters connections among community members. The idea first stemmed from Mary Sterhan, former Senior Director of Quality and Planetree, and was later cultivated through Meagen Healy, a former Catering Manager who was interested in using locally sourced food for patients and staff meals. Alan Satterlee, Executive Director of...
WHITEFISH, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops
Whitefish Pilot

Donald Eugene Hedman

September 28, 1934 – May 23, 2022 Donald Eugene Hedman, known best as “Gene,” spent almost all of his 87 years in the Flathead Valley. He was born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Whitefish, and was one of seven children to Edena and Vern Hedman. After graduating from Whitefish High School in 1952, Gene joined the army and served in Korea from 1953 to 1956. After the service, he drove a logging truck and worked at the aluminum plant, all while studying by correspondence to earn his law degree. He practiced law for more than 40 years, spending most of his career...
WHITEFISH, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

City proclamation honors all Whitefish School staff

At the June 6 Whitefish City Council meeting, Mayor John Muhlfeld made an official proclamation honoring the teachers, administration and staff of the Whitefish School District for their service throughout the pandemic. He proclaimed this week, June 6-12, as “Whitefish School District Rocks Week” leading up to a thank you celebration for all members of the community hosted by the Whitefish Education Foundation on June 11. “We are honored that the city is recognizing our staff for their commitment to our students and our schools throughout a challenging past two years,” said Dave Means, superintendent of Whitefish Schools. “Our staff wakes...
WHITEFISH, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Whitefish Pilot

Columbia Falls teen dies in fall from Glacier peak

A Columbia Falls teen died Tuesday, June 7 in an apparent fall while mountain climbing in Glacier National Park. According to information from the Park Service, 19-year-old Winslow Nichols died in the incident on Mount Brown northeast of Lake McDonald on the west side of the park. Officials said his climbing partner notified rangers Tuesday at 3 p.m. that he had lost contact Nichols. He said the two planned to hike and climb Mount Brown together, but had became separated. Park rangers launched a search and located a vehicle at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner.  Glacier National Park ground...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Arlee transfer station closure leaves residents wondering why

KALISPELL, MONT. — Due to an increased safety risk for local residents, the Arlee transfer station is closed until further notice due to bear activity. Some residents are confused, as bear sightings in the area are common, and many people say they haven’t posed an issue in the past.
ARLEE, MT
930 AM KMPT

Why Montana’s Primary and Mid Term Elections Really Matter

It was not the phone call I expected on Monday morning. We all understand elections are important, and that elections have consequences- but this caller from Northwest Montana started to get really choked up as he talked about the importance of the mid-term elections here in Montana and elsewhere across the country.
MONTANA STATE
Whitefish Pilot

Wilde signs with University of Montana for track and field

Whitefish graduating senior Erin Wilde has always wanted to participate in college athletics and now she will get to see that through. Wilde recently signed a letter of intent to join the University of Montana track and field program. She is a three-sport athlete — she played volleyball, basketball, and track and field throughout her time at Whitefish High School. Wilde will join the Grizzlies track and field team as a jumper in both the long and high jump events. In Wilde’s senior season with WHS track and field, the girls team won the Class A State Championship; Wilde individually took the...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Fallon holds razor-thin lead over Holmquist

Jack Fallon holds a razor-thin lead over incumbent Pam Holmquist in the GOP nomination for the sole Flathead County Commission seat up for grabs this year. With absentee and Election Day ballots counted, Fallon’s total came in at 7,405. Holmquist had 7,401 votes on Wednesday. But whether that will be the final tally still remains to be seen. The Flathead County Election Department has until Monday to count provisional ballots and there’s also the possibility of a recount in the race. Former Kalispell Police officer Jason Parce netted 3,160 votes in the primary race, and local businessman Brian Friess took in...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Kids summer sports camps at Whitefish High School

Whitefish High School is promoting four youth athletic camps this summer, several are hosted by Whitefish coaches. WHS will host a football, volleyball and softball camp, while Carroll College is hosting a youth basketball satellite camp in the WHS gym. The volleyball camp hosted by WHS volleyball head coach Addy Connelly will run from June 13-15. The camp will break down the game of volleyball working on key skills. There will be alternating time blocks separated by age for youth in third grade through 12th grade. The football camp hosted by WHS football head coach Brett Bollweg will take place on the Whitefish...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish, MT
98
Followers
223
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.

 https://whitefishpilot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy