Glacier Twins split with Lakers A

The Glacier Twins split with the Kalispell Lakers A squad in Legion baseball last week, with a 9-0 shutout in the opener, but dropped the second game 7-6.

The Glacier Twins A team moved to 11-2 on the season.

Mikey Glass had three RBIs in the opener to lead the Twins and Jake McIntyre had two doubles.

Senior pitcher Mason Peters got the win with five strikeouts and he gave up four hits in just over six innings.

The Twins put up three runs in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth and had 11 hits total. Kalispell had six errors in the game.

In the latter game, Glacier was up 5-4 after four innings but gave up two runs in the bottom of the fifth. They’d answer with a run off a single by Owen Shilling that sent teammate Kellen Kroger across the plate in the top of the sixth to tie it, but Kalispell again regained the lead in the bottom of the inning and held on in the seventh for the win.

Talon Murphy started on the mound for the Twins, he gave up four runs on five hits over one and 2/3 innings, striking out one. Maddox Muller and Hayden Meehan entered the game from the bullpen as relief.

McIntyre, Josiah Ruther, Peters, AC Chilson, Kroger and Shilling all had one hit to lead Glacier Twins A.

The Twins were supposed to play Libby in a doubleheader Sunday but it was rained out. That was rescheduled for Tuesday after press time.

In the upcoming week, the Twins are set to face the Missoula Mavs AA on Saturday at home at 1 p.m. for a doubleheader.