Glass recycling event in Columbia Falls

By CHRIS PETERSON
 2 days ago

Citizens for a Better Flathead has partnered with Flathead Recon, a Columbia Falls-based glass recycling operation, to put on a glass recycling event on Saturday, June 25. Stop by 555 4th Ave North East, Columbia Falls, and drop off your glass recycling between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. See a map at https://www.flatheadcitizens.org/events/ for additional directions as this site can be hard to find.

The suggested donation is between 50 cents and $1 per pound of glass recycling you bring. Glass needs to be clean, color sorted, and all plastic rings and caps removed.

For Flathead Valley residents, it’s been challenging to find a way to recycle glass over the years because many places that once did it have either stopped or gone out of business. Flathead Recon owner Dave Fishlowitz purchased a glass pulverizer with the goal of diverting good materials from the landfill toward reuse.

“I have watched the landfill grow from a pit in the ground to a growing mountain of garbage visible from all around. Landfill space is expensive and together we can make it last longer. We have the opportunity to do innovative things to divert construction materials, organics, and recyclables out of our landfills. We just have to muster the volition to do so,” Fishlowitz said.

Flathead Recon is currently the only glass recycling facility in the valley and you are only able to drop off glass at scheduled events such as this one. Glass-recycling facilities in Montana are few and far between, and Fischlowitz’s operation diverts glass away from landfills and repurposes the material for local landscapers or concrete manufacturers.

Visit www.wastenotproject.org to learn more.

NBCMontana

Arlee transfer station closure leaves residents wondering why

KALISPELL, MONT. — Due to an increased safety risk for local residents, the Arlee transfer station is closed until further notice due to bear activity. Some residents are confused, as bear sightings in the area are common, and many people say they haven’t posed an issue in the past.
ARLEE, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Hospital Corner: Cultivating healthier communities

Did you know Logan Health – Whitefish has a garden? Established in 2018, the garden was envisioned with multiple community benefits in mind. Named the Planetree Healing Garden after the hospital’s adopted culture and affiliation with Planetree International, the garden adds a beautiful space to the campus, provides wholesome and healing food and fosters connections among community members. The idea first stemmed from Mary Sterhan, former Senior Director of Quality and Planetree, and was later cultivated through Meagen Healy, a former Catering Manager who was interested in using locally sourced food for patients and staff meals. Alan Satterlee, Executive Director of...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

NVFB hosts Forever June Celebration

North Valley Food Bank invites the public to the Forever June Celebration and Grand Reopening on Friday, June 10, from 5-8 p.m. The event will celebrate the food bank’s beloved late founder, June Munski-Feenan, the completion of the food bank capital campaign and its 45th anniversary. The mission of North Valley Food Bank is to build food security and strengthen communities. The Forever June event is sponsored by Glacier Bank and Whitefish Credit Union. The event is free and will feature house-made pizza, salad and snacks from the food bank’s new commercial kitchen, a beer garden serving Sacred Waters brew on...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Columbia Falls teen dies in fall from Glacier peak

A Columbia Falls teen died Tuesday, June 7 in an apparent fall while mountain climbing in Glacier National Park. According to information from the Park Service, 19-year-old Winslow Nichols died in the incident on Mount Brown northeast of Lake McDonald on the west side of the park. Officials said his climbing partner notified rangers Tuesday at 3 p.m. that he had lost contact Nichols. He said the two planned to hike and climb Mount Brown together, but had became separated. Park rangers launched a search and located a vehicle at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner.  Glacier National Park ground...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Grieving what was

There was a post on a Flathead Valley social media page where a new resident was asking about the local’s favorite things. Well, the responses were often emotional and strongly encouraged new people NOT to come to the valley. This got me thinking of my perspective as someone who first experienced the valley in 1986 and has called it home for over 20 years. I feel the paradise, tranquility, courtesy and community, that longtime residents have loved and cherished, is quickly disappearing. I think longtime residents are actually grieving the loss of the valley they knew and that is why...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

City proclamation honors all Whitefish School staff

At the June 6 Whitefish City Council meeting, Mayor John Muhlfeld made an official proclamation honoring the teachers, administration and staff of the Whitefish School District for their service throughout the pandemic. He proclaimed this week, June 6-12, as “Whitefish School District Rocks Week” leading up to a thank you celebration for all members of the community hosted by the Whitefish Education Foundation on June 11. “We are honored that the city is recognizing our staff for their commitment to our students and our schools throughout a challenging past two years,” said Dave Means, superintendent of Whitefish Schools. “Our staff wakes...
WHITEFISH, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Caught With a Stolen Truck and Trailer from Missoula Businesses

On June 7, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Mill Creek and Purviance Way area for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The complainant reported there was a truck broken down with a local business’s utility trailer connected to it. The complainant, an employee of the business, reported this was suspicious as the truck pulling the trailer was not a company truck.
MISSOULA, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Transportation Plan nearly done, city seeks final public input

The City of Whitefish is nearing the completion of a needed update to the long-term Whitefish Transportation Plan that would guide decision-making through the next two decades. The city contracted with KLJ Engineering to complete the update. At a recent set of open house meetings last week, Wade Kline, project...
WHITEFISH, MT
930 AM KMPT

Why Montana’s Primary and Mid Term Elections Really Matter

It was not the phone call I expected on Monday morning. We all understand elections are important, and that elections have consequences- but this caller from Northwest Montana started to get really choked up as he talked about the importance of the mid-term elections here in Montana and elsewhere across the country.
MONTANA STATE
Whitefish Pilot

Proposed city budget shows additional property tax relief

The City of Whitefish's proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 reflects the region’s record growth by showing an increase in resort tax collection which results in additional property tax relief, while simultaneously making the hiring of staff in several departments a major issue for the city. The budget provides spending authority to accomplish projects and continue to provide services during the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The total proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 is $50.9 million compared with last year’s approved budget of $49.8 million. The budgeted fund balance at the end of...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Longtime Muldown teachers Snipes, Dowaliby retire

Shelly Snipes retires from 'dream job' After spending 30 years at her dream job teaching at Muldown Elementary School, Shelly Snipes is retiring this summer. Her passion for teaching is as deep as her family roots in Whitefish. Snipes has three children who live nearby and her parents live right across the street from her. Her husband’s parents live in the Flathead Valley, too. “I think you kinda forget that there are not that many people here who’ve been here their whole lives with their families,” Snipes observed. “It’s kinda special.” Her family’s connection to the Whitefish community is rooted in their remarkable involvement...
WHITEFISH, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth in Missoula

On June 5, 2022, at around 11:44 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Corporal observed a Subaru pulling out of the Old Hellgate Trading Post gas pumps without any headlights on. The corporal activated his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled over. He made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Zoe Tate, and informed her why he had stopped her.
MISSOULA, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Glacier Park's road work begins, plows at Triple Arches

This summer promises to have plenty of road construction in and around Glacier National Park. The Going-to-the-Sun Road will see utility work, which includes replacing sewer, electric and telephone lines from the foot of Lake McDonald to 1,000 feet west of Sprague Creek campground this year. That means single-lane closures with a traffic light during the day and a full closure at night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. With the closure, motorists will not be able to enter the West Entrance before 6 a.m. as construction traffic will be using the road from Apgar to what’s known as the old baseball fields...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Donald DuBeau

Donald DuBeau 86, of Whitefish formerly of Billings, died Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Billings Clinic of natural causes. Services are pending with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Pilot

The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.

 https://whitefishpilot.com/

