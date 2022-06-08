Kids summer sports camps at Whitefish High School

Whitefish High School is promoting four youth athletic camps this summer, several are hosted by Whitefish coaches.

WHS will host a football, volleyball and softball camp, while Carroll College is hosting a youth basketball satellite camp in the WHS gym.

The volleyball camp hosted by WHS volleyball head coach Addy Connelly will run from June 13-15. The camp will break down the game of volleyball working on key skills. There will be alternating time blocks separated by age for youth in third grade through 12th grade.

The football camp hosted by WHS football head coach Brett Bollweg will take place on the Whitefish High School practice field Aug. 1-3 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Players will receive instruction in all offensive, defensive and special team positions. The camp is for third- through eighth-grade aged athletes.

The softball camp hosted by WHS softball coach Dave Bennetts will be July 26-28. WHS coaching staff encourages youth ages 6 to 14 to come learn the fundamentals of softball.

Carroll College is also hosting a youth basketball satellite camp at Whitefish High School on July 15-16. This will be available for both boys and girls in grades fifth through 12th.

For more information contact Whitefish High School or see the brochure on facebook.com/whitefishhighschool