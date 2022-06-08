Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Morgan, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for west central Missouri. Target Area: Clay; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Clay and Jackson Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Lotawana, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Blue Springs, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Grain Valley, Greenwood, North Kansas City, Sugar Creek, Lake Lotawana, Claycomo, Courtney, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Lake Tapawingo, Avondale and River Bend. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 6 and 26. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 9 and 11. Interstate 470 between mile markers 3 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 52 and 67. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO