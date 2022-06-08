'We're glad to be here today': New Bedford launches Pride Month with flags, songs and more

NEW BEDFORD — Pride is defined as the consciousness of one's own dignity and to be gratified by a particular quality or skill. This past weekend, the city proved it knows what pride means when it comes to honoring its LGBTQ+ community.

New Bedford rang in the start of Pride month with the raising of the Pride flag at City Hall on June 3.

"It's really amazing to be able to have it done," said Traci Welch, secretary and event committee chairperson for the South Coast LGBTQ+ Network.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a series of protests by the LGBTQ community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City's Greenwich Village.

This sparked the LGBTQ civil rights movement, and led to yearly Pride events.

"It's important for everyone in our community to see what's been going on; how we can help and the issues that face us all every day," Welch said, adding this is the fourth time, since 2019, that Mayor Jon Mitchell approved the flying of the Pride flag.

Launching Pride with Oscar Wilde

On Friday night, the SouthCoast LGBTQ+ Network kicked off Pride month with the event "Out in the Wilde...And Then Some," an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and dinner at Round the Bend Farm in Dartmouth.

Proceeds will benefit the building of the future South Coast LGBTQ+ Community Center on Sixth Street.

"The energy in this room is positive," said Kerry Zeida, executive marketing director for the SouthCoast LGBTQ+ Network.

"New friendships are being made. Old friendships are being rekindled. Businesses, organizations, allies, everybody is here to support the network's vision for a thriving LGBTQ+ community in the SouthCoast."

The night also served as a tribute to Oscar Wilde, Irish writer and gay icon, known for his poetry and stage plays. "He, himself, was a bit of outcast, an observer, somebody who contributed to the social dialogue around what it is to be different," Zeida added.

"Our concept, 'Out in the Wilde,' really allowed us to bring in other people who think differently about what it means to be human, to be gay and to be LGBTQ+."

The dining hall was designed with four long tables with a simple, rustic, but a hidden luxury within the designs, created by event coordinator Dennis Wong.

"I'm really happy to see that there are these services out there for the young, the youth, because when I was growing up, there really wasn't," he said. "Much of the SouthCoast has been more open-minded, and they're willing to really take the step into the future, which is great."

LGBTQ+ center construction update

During dinner, The Collective New Bedford presented a scene from Wilde's "The Importance of Being Ernest," as well as other performances such as a reading of a Wilde poem by New Bedford's Poet Laureate Sarah Mulvey.

The group ended the evening performing the song "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent," an anthem of sorts within the LGBTQ+ community about quantifying the value of a year in human life.

"I think it's so important because right now, in this moment as we speak, there is someone who doesn't feel comfortable being out or being proud, so that's why Pride is so important," said Shane Burgo, one of the soloists.

Katie Gregory, who also performed in a comedic scene about helping her crazed wife plan a one-woman show about their marriage, said she was excited to be back on stage and together again after all this time.

"It's wonderful, anytime, that we perform together and create something," she said. "But to be able to do something that's bigger than us is really fantastic."

The network's LGBTQ+ community center is still under construction, according to President Andy Pollock, who added that they have raised $1.3 million of their $1.7 million goal. He hopes the center will be open by fall 2023, by National Coming Out Day on Oct 11.

Work begins : New SouthCoast LGBTQ+ Network Community Center breaks ground

"There's been a drumbeat of anti-LGBT legislation across the country, even as close as Rhode Island with the 'Don't Say Gay' bill ," Pollock said.

"Pride was not just a celebration — it was a political act — and I feel like it is important as we coalesce as an organization that we make everyone aware of everything going on in our community, not just the good stuff."

Buttonwood Park hosts Pride

On Saturday, New Bedford Pride started off with a Pride walk around Buttonwood Park with Dr. Michael Rocha of the New Bedford Wellness Initiative and nurse practitioner Brian Costa of the Greater New Bedford Community Health Center.

Jeff Costa, from Sangha Studio, also led an hour of mindfulness, meditation and yoga with the group in the park, too.

"Doing yoga in Buttonwood Park on Pride festival day, is what it's all about," he said. "When we come together and community and can share that energy, that good vibe, that recognition and kindness, the whole city uplevels."

New Bedford Pride invited 85 vendors and had close to a thousand visitors by the end of the afternoon. "It's wonderful because this affects my family directly," said Al Arthofer. "I am so proud of Southern Massachusetts for supporting this."

"It's fabulous to be outside and to be with this group of people," added Terry Cryan, a member of the Congregational Church of South Dartmouth , who had a booth.

Pastor Donnie Anderson, of Pilgrim United Church of Christ in New Bedford, helped open Pride Day with a speech dedicated to the staggering stats provided by the Trevor Institute, in 2020, that 52% of transgender and non-binary-identifying children contemplated suicide and 20% attempted to harm themselves.

"It's getting worse because of the pressure out there," she said. "We all need to stand up, we need to stand proud, just like we are today."

Anderson, an openly transgender woman, sported a rainbow colored dress with a Pride-colored boa that she bought nine months ago in anticipation of Saturday's event.

"This whole thing started to happen because our community said enough is enough and we're gonna stand up, and we're gonna be proud of who we are," Anderson said. "We're glad to be here today."

The evening concluded at Le Place in New Bedford .

Pride Month events continue in June

On Sunday, Fall River hosted its Pride event at Government Center, unveiling the city's first Pride crosswalk during the parade. About 600 to 1,000 people came out to celebrate according to the Fall River Pride Committee 's Facebook page.

Taunton will celebrate its first Pride event at Hopewell Park on June 11.

The next New Bedford event will be AHA! New Bedford's Pride block party in Custom House Square on June 9 at 5 p.m.

A collaboration between the SouthCoast LGBTQ+ network and Gallery X called "Kaleidoscope: Art Through Your Eyes" will be on display through June 19.

Cinema New Bedford has launched its “Ship of Hearts” monthlong program at the Zeiterion. The series of selected films will speak to the heart of relationships, friendships and allyships within the LGTBQ+ community, featuring films such as "Love Simon," three-time Oscar nominee "Flee" and "Book Smart."

The network also joins the South Coast 20mi2 initiative with a day of events for LGBTQ+ older individuals as well as LGBTQ+ youth and families.

On June 10, there will be a business pitch competition for aspiring entrepreneurs sponsored by EforAll.

On June 26, Fairhaven's Got Pride! will be hosted at City Hall from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

