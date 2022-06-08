ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Cd'A PD releases statement regarding downtown events

By PRESS STAFF
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department issued a news release and statement Tuesday in advance of two events taking place Saturday in downtown Coeur d’Alene. Pride in the Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Coeur d’Alene City Park, and the Panhandle Patriots Riding Club is holding an event...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Coeur d'Alene Press

Local law enforcement derail rioters' plans

COEUR d’ALENE — Police in Coeur d'Alene arrested “a little army” Saturday of 31 masked members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front, who reportedly planned to wreak havoc in the city. “They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said during a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur d'Alene Police seeking suspect in business burglary

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is investigating a business burglary that occurred in the 200 block of West Sunset Avenue in the early morning hours of March 20. Coeur d'Alene Police reported Thursday the suspect gained entry into the business by breaking the front glass door. Collectible cards and a laptop computer were stolen.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mysterious crash near Hauser Lake

HAUSER — Local law enforcement is searching for answers after a mysterious car crash Tuesday night. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible traffic collision near Hauser Lake that may have caused a vehicle to go into the water. Deputies reportedly located a vehicle...
HAUSER, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Teen gets probation in child injury case

COEUR d’ALENE — A teen accused of raping an intoxicated girl has been released on probation after completing a nine-month jail treatment program. The 18-year-old offender pleaded guilty in accordance with Alford last year to injury to a child, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
DALTON GARDENS, ID
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Coeur D'alene, ID
Crime & Safety
Coeur d'Alene Press

Commissioners to vote on COVID-19 rescue funds

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners will decide next week how to spend rescue funds for COVID-19 relief. The county has been allocated a $32 million share of federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. The funds are to be used for the direct or indirect response...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd’A trustees to consider budget, levy Monday

The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a public budget hearing at 5 p.m. Monday. Trustees will discuss the 2022-2023 budget. They are also expected to take action on a potential school plant facilities levy. The hearing will be held in Midtown Meeting Center, 1505 N. Fifth St., Coeur d'Alene.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Middle school releases disturbing yearbook

COEUR d'ALENE — Canfield Middle School Principal Nick Lilyquist apologized Friday for the school's release of a yearbook containing disturbing content. With a "Top Secret" theme chosen by the Coeur d'Alene public school's student yearbook staff, the yearbook includes questions posed to students: "What crime would you commit and what weapon would you use?" and "How do you think you'd do in prison?" Student answers include, "The crime I would commit is murder using a World War II gun" and "The crime I would commit would be rob a bank using giant scissors."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dude, where's my electric car charging station?

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Transportation Department are gathering statewide public feedback on the future placement of electric vehicle charging stations throughout Idaho. An online survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/evidaho and takes about five...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
#Drugs#Police#The Constitutional Rights
Coeur d'Alene Press

New tool in North Idaho's fight against fentanyl

COEUR d'ALENE — It took longer to arrive in North Idaho than it did in other parts of the nation, but the latest development in the ongoing opioid crisis is here, and it is in the form of a little blue pill. That was the message that nearly 70...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC trustees clash during presidential interview

COEUR d’ALENE — A college presidential candidate temporarily walked out of his interview Friday after North Idaho College Trustee Greg McKenzie disparaged and shouted at his fellow trustees. The board met on campus in the Driftwood Bay room to interview Dr. James Taylor, senior associate vice president for...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 9 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2933 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI In the Matter of the Estate of: VERONICA R. BARACCO, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within FOUR (4) MONTHS after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 6th day of May, 2022. /s/ ANDREW A. BARACCO Personal Representative c/oCUSACK LAW FIRM, PLLC 320 E. Neider Avenue, Suite 206 Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815 Legal#8913 AD#540074 June 9, 16, 23, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Clarence 'Bud' Johnson

Clarence "Bud" Johnson passed away peacefully at home May 17, 2022. Bud, or papa as the grandchildren lovingly called him, was a remarkable man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Born in Rolette, N.D., in 1930 to Cecil and Clarence Johnson, he was the eldest of six. When Clarence was 12,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Coeur d'Alene Press

Signing photos June 11, 2022

Courtesy photo Coeur d'Alene High senior Mason Groth recently signed a letter of intent to swim at NCAA Division III Whitworth University in Spokane. Seated from left are Mason Groth and Kelley Groth (mom); and standing from left, Nick Groth (dad), Laura Curtis (Coeur d'Alene High swim coach), David Dolphay (Coeur d’Alene Area Swim Team coach), and Jade Sobek (Coeur d’Alene Area Swim Team coach).
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Boating, water sports companies will operate from new docks near Cd'A's Harbor Center

COEUR d'ALENE — The city of Coeur d'Alene is moving ahead with a plan to build a water-based recreation facility just north of Harbor Center on the Spokane River. Council members during Tuesday's council meeting voted 3-2 to accept proposals and enter into lease agreements with Hayden Lake Paddle Board and Jet Ski and KJ Watersports. Councilman Dan Gookin and Councilwoman Kiki Miller were the dissenting votes.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

New ultrasound machines for Open Arms Clinic

Open Arms, a new nonprofit pregnancy medical clinic in Hayden, has two new ultrasound machines which were recently donated by the Idaho Knights of Columbus. “We know that upon seeing their baby’s image on an ultrasound machine and being provided with help and support from nonprofit organizations like the Open Arms Pregnancy Center, the vast majority of pregnant women will choose life,” said Roy Bartholomay, Idaho State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus, in a news release. “We are excited to continue to provide ultrasound technology to pregnancy centers that offer hope and support to women and their babies.”
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Free children's opera performances in June, July

Inland Northwest Opera's educational program, Opera-tunities, is coming to a location near you soon. Presented on a moving concert venue, the Opera Truck, "Carmen and the Bull" will delight audiences with its timeless theme, "Be True to Yourself." The beloved children’s story "Ferdinand the Bull" is set to the music...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Entering a new era for homeless animals

On its way to a new home, the Kootenai Humane Society is shedding its old moniker and taking on a new name — Companions Animal Center. The nonprofit announced the rebrand Thursday. A news release from Companions Animal Center stated this is a new era for the homeless animals in a new location with a new name that will encompass the many aspects of the nonprofit's mission.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

United Way seeks nominees

COEUR d’ALENE — United Way of North Idaho is seeking nominations for its nonprofit volunteer and nonprofit professional of the year awards. The annual awards celebrate individuals who work to make a significant contribution in improving the lives of others. “Living United means supporting programs, people and services...
CHARITIES
Coeur d'Alene Press

Post Falls Lions leadership installed

The Post Falls Lions Club's 2022-23 leaders were installed Wednesday at the annual barbecue at the Lions Grand Pavilion at Q'emiln Park. The Post Falls Lions were established in 1964 and are dedicated to serving the community and to providing sight and hearing assistance. From left: President Paul Wagner, Joel Nelson, Richard Smith, Bert Thoreson, Ted Macaulay, Rick Steele, Mike Jarrett and Multiple District 19 Council Chair Lyndon Harriman.
POST FALLS, ID

