Kootenai County, ID

U.S. 95 project named regional winner in America’s Transportation Awards

By PRESS STAFF
Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA project on U.S. 95 in Kootenai County was recently named the western regional winner of the America’s Transportation Awards announced Tuesday. Sponsored by AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America's Transportation Awards competition was created to showcase tremendous projects. Work from 2019 through 2021...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Post Falls Lions leadership installed

The Post Falls Lions Club's 2022-23 leaders were installed Wednesday at the annual barbecue at the Lions Grand Pavilion at Q'emiln Park. The Post Falls Lions were established in 1964 and are dedicated to serving the community and to providing sight and hearing assistance. From left: President Paul Wagner, Joel Nelson, Richard Smith, Bert Thoreson, Ted Macaulay, Rick Steele, Mike Jarrett and Multiple District 19 Council Chair Lyndon Harriman.
PLANetizen

Spokane To Implement Drought Response Ordinance

According to a news release from the city of Spokane, Washington, “Spokane City Council voted 5-1 (Councilmember Bingle absent) to override the Mayoral veto of Ordinance C36209, which establishes water conservation and drought response measures.” The ordinance enacts voluntary water conservation measures and becomes effective immediately. An article...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Work Begins On Safety Improvements For US95 South Of Moscow First Announced In 1999

Work has finally begun on the nearly quarter-century’s old effort to improve the safety of U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow. The Idaho Transportation Department first announced safety improvements for the highway between Moscow and Genesee in 1999. Construction was set to begin 20 years ago when a coalition of Moscow environmentalists sued to stop the safety improvements. The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition argues that the safer highway will destroy native Palouse prairie. After decades of delays caused by the environmentalists the project finally went out to bid last fall.
MOSCOW, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 9 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2933 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI In the Matter of the Estate of: VERONICA R. BARACCO, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within FOUR (4) MONTHS after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 6th day of May, 2022. /s/ ANDREW A. BARACCO Personal Representative c/oCUSACK LAW FIRM, PLLC 320 E. Neider Avenue, Suite 206 Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815 Legal#8913 AD#540074 June 9, 16, 23, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Specialty Hospital bringing health care to Athol

A new health care facility is in the works for Kootenai County, and it will be in Athol. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for the new building, which is a Northwest Specialty Hospital project. "I believe we are the first health care facility ever in Athol," said Northwest Specialty...
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A fifth grader wins award at Invention Convention nationals

A student from Coeur d'Alene wowed judges at the Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention ﻿U.S. Nationals. Julianna Schwam, a homeschooled fifth grader, was honored for her ingenuity and record-keeping prowess to accompany her invention, the Safe S'mores Shield. She won the Best Logbook Award at the national convention, held in Dearborn, Mich., from May 31 to June 3.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Entering a new era for homeless animals

On its way to a new home, the Kootenai Humane Society is shedding its old moniker and taking on a new name — Companions Animal Center. The nonprofit announced the rebrand Thursday. A news release from Companions Animal Center stated this is a new era for the homeless animals in a new location with a new name that will encompass the many aspects of the nonprofit's mission.
HAYDEN, ID
97.5 KISS FM

Idaho Park Allows The Public To Collect State’s Most Prized Stone

With more than 70 species of stones that can be found in abundance across the state, Idaho is the rock hounding mecca of the United States. There is one area of the Gem State where the public is allowed to reserve time and acquire a permit to legally collect Idaho's most valuable and treasured stone.
Coeur d'Alene Press

'I think Joan Kroc would be proud of us'

Coeur d'Alene was once a town surrounded by water with no public pool for kids to learn to swim, which created a void in services seen by many. Sue Thilo saw that void, and with other like-minded locals, she helped change the course of history by ensuring Coeur d'Alene was selected as a Salvation Army Kroc Center site.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Nez Perce County Residents see Property Tax Values Soar 30%

LEWISTON - Homeowners across Nez Perce County are receiving their yearly Assessment Notice from the County Assessor's Office. Many residents and business owners have noticed a major increase in their assessed property value. According to Dan Anderson, the Nez Perce County Assessor, “Taxable property values have risen an average of...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Sandpoint Reader

Sandpoint P&Z approves use permit for 130-unit apartment complex on N. Boyer

Members of the Sandpoint Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit application June 7, moving a proposed mixed-used development one step closer to bringing more than 130 new apartments to North Boyer Avenue. The development, by Sandpoint Opportunity Zone Fund, LLC, would be located on the four-acre vacant...
Coeur d'Alene Press

New ultrasound machines for Open Arms Clinic

Open Arms, a new nonprofit pregnancy medical clinic in Hayden, has two new ultrasound machines which were recently donated by the Idaho Knights of Columbus. “We know that upon seeing their baby’s image on an ultrasound machine and being provided with help and support from nonprofit organizations like the Open Arms Pregnancy Center, the vast majority of pregnant women will choose life,” said Roy Bartholomay, Idaho State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus, in a news release. “We are excited to continue to provide ultrasound technology to pregnancy centers that offer hope and support to women and their babies.”
Big Country News

WSU Offering Hiring Bonuses to Try and Ease Staff Shortages

PULLMAN - Washington State University is offering new hiring incentives to ease staffing shortages. One program will pay employees a thousand-dollar bonus if they refer a candidate that’s hired for a hard-to-fill position. The other offering is a bonus for people hired for incentive-eligible jobs. That bonus is either 15% of the base salary or 10,000 dollars whichever is lower.
PULLMAN, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cowboy Ball bucks fundraising record

The 2022 Cowboy Ball was the biggest — and most successful — ball of them all. The 11th annual North Idaho Fair and Rodeo Foundation event, held May 20, grossed $222,000 and welcomed more than 700 guests to the Jacklin Building at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Guests were...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

