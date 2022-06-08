ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Invocations to continue at Cd’A council meetings

By CHANSE WATSON/Hagadone News Network
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe issue of invocations, prayers at the start of meetings, took center stage Tuesday as numerous concerned citizens voiced their opinions during the Coeur d’Alene City Council meeting in the Community Room at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library. Most who addressed the council members on the issue...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd’A trustees to consider budget, levy Monday

The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a public budget hearing at 5 p.m. Monday. Trustees will discuss the 2022-2023 budget. They are also expected to take action on a potential school plant facilities levy. The hearing will be held in Midtown Meeting Center, 1505 N. Fifth St., Coeur d'Alene.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

United Way seeks nominees

COEUR d’ALENE — United Way of North Idaho is seeking nominations for its nonprofit volunteer and nonprofit professional of the year awards. The annual awards celebrate individuals who work to make a significant contribution in improving the lives of others. “Living United means supporting programs, people and services...
CHARITIES
Coeur d'Alene Press

Post Falls Lions leadership installed

The Post Falls Lions Club's 2022-23 leaders were installed Wednesday at the annual barbecue at the Lions Grand Pavilion at Q'emiln Park. The Post Falls Lions were established in 1964 and are dedicated to serving the community and to providing sight and hearing assistance. From left: President Paul Wagner, Joel Nelson, Richard Smith, Bert Thoreson, Ted Macaulay, Rick Steele, Mike Jarrett and Multiple District 19 Council Chair Lyndon Harriman.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC trustees clash during presidential interview

COEUR d’ALENE — A college presidential candidate temporarily walked out of his interview Friday after North Idaho College Trustee Greg McKenzie disparaged and shouted at his fellow trustees. The board met on campus in the Driftwood Bay room to interview Dr. James Taylor, senior associate vice president for...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kootenai County, ID
Society
County
Kootenai County, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Society
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Society
Coeur d'Alene Press

Entering a new era for homeless animals

On its way to a new home, the Kootenai Humane Society is shedding its old moniker and taking on a new name — Companions Animal Center. The nonprofit announced the rebrand Thursday. A news release from Companions Animal Center stated this is a new era for the homeless animals in a new location with a new name that will encompass the many aspects of the nonprofit's mission.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'I think Joan Kroc would be proud of us'

Coeur d'Alene was once a town surrounded by water with no public pool for kids to learn to swim, which created a void in services seen by many. Sue Thilo saw that void, and with other like-minded locals, she helped change the course of history by ensuring Coeur d'Alene was selected as a Salvation Army Kroc Center site.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Nez Perce County Residents see Property Tax Values Soar 30%

LEWISTON - Homeowners across Nez Perce County are receiving their yearly Assessment Notice from the County Assessor's Office. Many residents and business owners have noticed a major increase in their assessed property value. According to Dan Anderson, the Nez Perce County Assessor, “Taxable property values have risen an average of...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Local law enforcement derail rioters' plans

COEUR d’ALENE — Police in Coeur d'Alene arrested “a little army” Saturday of 31 masked members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front, who reportedly planned to wreak havoc in the city. “They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said during a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hammond
Person
James Madison
Coeur d'Alene Press

Movers & Shakers

Hope Realty in Coeur d'Alene welcomes Chris Curlee as a new agent to its real estate team. Curlee has called North Idaho home for 40 years and raised his four children here in the community. He served 12 years with the U.S. Army and continues to serve veterans in physical therapy through the VA.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
idahoednews.org

Finalist pulls out of running for NIC presidency

As trustees begin interviewing finalists for the president’s job at North Idaho College, one candidate has dropped out of the running. Steve Condon, chancellor at Carolina University in Winston-Salem, N.C., has withdrawn from the field, NIC announced Friday morning. He had been scheduled to visit the campus next week.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Organized Religion#Lawsuits#Mayor#Discernment#Politics Local#Cd A Council#Christian
Coeur d'Alene Press

Clarence 'Bud' Johnson

Clarence "Bud" Johnson passed away peacefully at home May 17, 2022. Bud, or papa as the grandchildren lovingly called him, was a remarkable man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Born in Rolette, N.D., in 1930 to Cecil and Clarence Johnson, he was the eldest of six. When Clarence was 12,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
nwpb.org

Only Three Washington Counties Affordable For First Time Homebuyers

Housing prices were ticking up in the Northwest before the pandemic as COVID removed reasons to be in the city. Lauren Paterson reports on how current real estate trends are especially tricky for first time homebuyers in Washington. (Runtime :52) If you’re looking to buy your first home in Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Middle school releases disturbing yearbook

COEUR d'ALENE — Canfield Middle School Principal Nick Lilyquist apologized Friday for the school's release of a yearbook containing disturbing content. With a "Top Secret" theme chosen by the Coeur d'Alene public school's student yearbook staff, the yearbook includes questions posed to students: "What crime would you commit and what weapon would you use?" and "How do you think you'd do in prison?" Student answers include, "The crime I would commit is murder using a World War II gun" and "The crime I would commit would be rob a bank using giant scissors."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho celebrates with largest Pride event ever

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of people gathered in City Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday to celebrate Pride. Organizers said it is the largest Pride event that north Idaho has ever seen. The theme for this year’s Pride event was ‘exist louder.’. Crowds were...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Greece
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 9 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2933 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI In the Matter of the Estate of: VERONICA R. BARACCO, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within FOUR (4) MONTHS after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 6th day of May, 2022. /s/ ANDREW A. BARACCO Personal Representative c/oCUSACK LAW FIRM, PLLC 320 E. Neider Avenue, Suite 206 Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815 Legal#8913 AD#540074 June 9, 16, 23, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
koze.com

Inslee and Murray release details of report on potential Snake River Dam removal

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Senator Patty Murray have released details of a report they commissioned to help guide them in weighing whether to breach the four lower Snake River dams. According to the Lewiston Tribune, the draft report, released today (Thurs), says replacing services of the four...

Comments / 0

Community Policy