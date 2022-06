Click here to read the full article. Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down while driving his car in the Punjab district of Mana over the weekend, authorities announced on Monday (May 30). The death of Wala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, is believed to be a result of a gang-related shooting and comes after a string of controversial incidents involving the 28-year-old rapper. Incorporating elements of Hip-Hop style and culture into his artistry, Wala initially gained traction as an artist after scoring his first hit in 2017, building a stronghold for his music in countries including the United Kingdom...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO