A convention center filled with the latest, greatest gear and gadgets is like heaven — at least to John, a gear junkie who has worked on the sidelines for outdoor retailers for more than a decade.What to know: He bounced between booths at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Show and related events to find the coolest gear. Here are his picks:Dometic's Hydration Jug: Ditch the large, plastic water jug that never fits in the car and replace it with Dometic's new hydration system, designed to nest perfectly in a Subaru or that lost space near a truck's wheel well.Splurge for the...

SHOPPING ・ 4 HOURS AGO