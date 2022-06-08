ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trojans trust the process

By Randy Isbelle Sports staff
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago
Troy head coach Travis House stands behind home plate of the team’s practice baseball field at Troy High School on Tuesday. Behind House is Nunan-Yenney Field, where many youth teams get to practice and even play in the summer but field conditions vary by season. House said the Troy baseball team primarily practices in the school’s parking lot with bases spray painted on the asphalt. Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

When a sports program goes through hard times, fans are told to “trust the process.”

In Troy, there was no process to trust until Travis House created one. From the school parking lot to a state championship, the Trojans hope it is just the start of more great things to come.

Taking over coaching duties six years ago, House was taken aback by some of the things he had to teach his varsity players.

“We were teaching the most basic fundamentals at the varsity level,” House said. “I knew Troy was not a baseball community … but I did not know it was to that extent. It was a real eye-opener. Kids did not understand what a force out was.”

House knew he had to formulate a plan and reach kids at a younger age, so he created a Babe Ruth program for 13- to 15-year-olds. He credited Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley for coming up with the idea.

House knew starting players’ development earlier also meant changing the mindset and culture of an area that had baseball on the backburner.

After a few failed attempts, House was able to get almost a dozen kids to sign up. Some of that first group were seniors on a team able to hang the first baseball banner in school history.

“That wasn’t by accident,” House said. “They got a solid five years of baseball in together as a core group of four or five kids.”

The adjustment did not come quickly as House battled to have his team understand their new identity.

“We didn’t even see ourselves as baseball players, and that bothered me,” House said. “(There’s) only one way to convince kids that they are baseball players, and that is for them to work at it a little more than just a brief high school season and then for them to experience some success.”

It began at the 2021 Class 1A district tournament, where despite a 1-0 loss to eventual state champion Genesee, the Trojans realized then they could play with anyone.

“We used (that) as motivation that we could beat anyone,” House said.

That motivation was combined with a talented group of freshmen who teamed with the solid senior core to create the best all-around team in school history.

Senior leaders Cameron House and Boden Demeerleer were named captains and created a nice balance at the top. Travis House said Cameron House could be a bit intense and Demeerleer brought a calming factor to the team.

“Four or five years ago, (Demeerleer) was a clumsy kid,” Travis House said. “He was not a baseball player, (but) now he is. He made a play at the end of the championship game (that was) a championship play.”

Freshman Makhi Durrett quickly took over the catcher’s duties. House hoped to get him some playing time at the spot, but he came in and proved himself.

Sophomore Dominic Holden started out as a reliever and kept earning more opportunities. By the end of the season, Holden was on the mound in the May 20 state semifinal win against Prairie and the May 21 state final against Genesee.

Whether a freshman or a senior, the path for the Trojans was not easy. Rough winter weather and undesirable field conditions in the spring made it impossible for Troy to practice on its own field. Instead, the team practiced in the parking lot or in a makeshift batting cage they have to erect and deconstruct every practice.

Travis House hopes the buzz from the state title, on top of the summer programs that are building in the area, might help bring in funds for a new facility or an improvement to the current field conditions.

The Babe Ruth program still is going strong, but now Troy youth baseball has included Cal Ripken minors and majors.

“We have a lot of dads who have stepped up, and I have nothing to do with that,” Travis House said. “That is them seeing the Babe Ruth (program) and the high school getting a little more success and just feeding off of it.”

Starting this summer is a youth girls fast-pitch softball travel team for the first time.

“(The) field does have a lot of potential, and a lot of potential for use,” Travis House said. “(We’re) hoping for (some) support there.”

Although their field conditions have not made it ideal as the Trojans practiced on grass just three times all this season, Travis House has used it as a life lesson to his team telling them to focus on the things they can control.

“No excuses,” Travis House said. “You can make an excuse out of it, or you can use it as a driver, a motivator.”

Travis House wants his team to savor what they accomplished, but not to settle now.

“Just because something hasn’t been done before, doesn’t mean it can’t be done,” Travis House said “We hung that first banner, but that is the first banner. Use it as motivation.”

Isbelle can be reached at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @RandyIsbelle.

