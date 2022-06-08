ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

SURVEY: Renters in Kootenai County pay more than half of income toward rent

By TARYN HECKER/Contributor
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County renters are paying an average of 51% of their income toward rent and nearly all shouldered rent increases in the past year, according to results of a recent survey conducted by CDA2030. The community-based nonprofit surveyed 1,495 renters and 18 property managers...

cdapress.com

Comments / 1

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Nez Perce County Residents see Property Tax Values Soar 30%

LEWISTON - Homeowners across Nez Perce County are receiving their yearly Assessment Notice from the County Assessor's Office. Many residents and business owners have noticed a major increase in their assessed property value. According to Dan Anderson, the Nez Perce County Assessor, “Taxable property values have risen an average of...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd’A trustees to consider budget, levy Monday

The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a public budget hearing at 5 p.m. Monday. Trustees will discuss the 2022-2023 budget. They are also expected to take action on a potential school plant facilities levy. The hearing will be held in Midtown Meeting Center, 1505 N. Fifth St., Coeur d'Alene.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kootenai County, ID
Society
County
Kootenai County, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Society
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Education
Kootenai County, ID
Education
Coeur D'alene, ID
Society
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 9 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2933 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI In the Matter of the Estate of: VERONICA R. BARACCO, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within FOUR (4) MONTHS after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 6th day of May, 2022. /s/ ANDREW A. BARACCO Personal Representative c/oCUSACK LAW FIRM, PLLC 320 E. Neider Avenue, Suite 206 Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815 Legal#8913 AD#540074 June 9, 16, 23, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Too high’: Spokane homeowner expresses frustration after receiving property valuation notice

SPOKANE, Wash — Starting this week, the Spokane County Assessor’s office will mail out new property valuations to more than 213,000 homeowners in Spokane County. It’s the county’s way of putting a price on your home, and this year, your tax bill for your house will likely be higher. “Gas is a lot more expensive, groceries have gone through the...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Boating, water sports companies will operate from new docks near Cd'A's Harbor Center

COEUR d'ALENE — The city of Coeur d'Alene is moving ahead with a plan to build a water-based recreation facility just north of Harbor Center on the Spokane River. Council members during Tuesday's council meeting voted 3-2 to accept proposals and enter into lease agreements with Hayden Lake Paddle Board and Jet Ski and KJ Watersports. Councilman Dan Gookin and Councilwoman Kiki Miller were the dissenting votes.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
nwpb.org

Only Three Washington Counties Affordable For First Time Homebuyers

Housing prices were ticking up in the Northwest before the pandemic as COVID removed reasons to be in the city. Lauren Paterson reports on how current real estate trends are especially tricky for first time homebuyers in Washington. (Runtime :52) If you’re looking to buy your first home in Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Renters#Renting#Coeur
koze.com

Inslee and Murray release details of report on potential Snake River Dam removal

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Senator Patty Murray have released details of a report they commissioned to help guide them in weighing whether to breach the four lower Snake River dams. According to the Lewiston Tribune, the draft report, released today (Thurs), says replacing services of the four...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
FOX 28 Spokane

BNSF railroaders quit, citing concerns over attendance policy

SPOKANE, Wash. – As the nation continues to be buried in supply chain issues and worker shortages, one company is taking the brunt of it, at least according to their employees. A day in the life of a railroad engineer looks much different than it did 20 years ago....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho celebrates with largest Pride event ever

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of people gathered in City Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday to celebrate Pride. Organizers said it is the largest Pride event that north Idaho has ever seen. The theme for this year’s Pride event was ‘exist louder.’. Crowds were...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

United Way seeks nominees

COEUR d’ALENE — United Way of North Idaho is seeking nominations for its nonprofit volunteer and nonprofit professional of the year awards. The annual awards celebrate individuals who work to make a significant contribution in improving the lives of others. “Living United means supporting programs, people and services...
CHARITIES
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police: 31 members of white nationalist group arrested near Coeur d’Alene pride event

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Thirty-one people affiliated with the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” were arrested in downtown Coeur d’Alene Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said all 31 people are being charged with conspiracy to riot, which is a misdemeanor charge in Idaho. Police believe they were headed to riot at the Pride Festival. Some have already been...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy