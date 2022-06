Click here to read the full article. The latest Marvel blockbuster is coming soon to your TV: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, June 22, the streamer has revealed. The movie’s stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, announced the news in a video shared by Disney+’s official Twitter feed. (Watch it here.) The sequel, which opened in theaters on May 6 and has grossed more than $800 million worldwide, serves as a continuation of sorts for the Disney+ series WandaVision, with Olsen once again reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff. As basically a...

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO