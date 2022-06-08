COVID FUNERALS: Why are feds paying for them?

SPOKANE, Wash. — More young people are overdosing on melatonin. The sleep aid is being used more in the U.S. and misused by kids getting their hands on it. The CDC and families are worried because the over-the-counter drug has gone up 530 percent in pediatric use in the last decade. Last year alone, there were more than 50,000 calls in to poison control about health concerns.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO