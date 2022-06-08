COVID FUNERALS: Why are feds paying for them?

Did anyone else notice the article in the Coeur d’Alene Press on Wednesday, May 25, titled, “Get help with Covid-related funerals?”. I was astounded! Since when does our federal government use taxpayer money to pay for funerals up...
LEWISTON - Homeowners across Nez Perce County are receiving their yearly Assessment Notice from the County Assessor's Office. Many residents and business owners have noticed a major increase in their assessed property value. According to Dan Anderson, the Nez Perce County Assessor, “Taxable property values have risen an average of...
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Senator Patty Murray have released details of a report they commissioned to help guide them in weighing whether to breach the four lower Snake River dams. According to the Lewiston Tribune, the draft report, released today (Thurs), says replacing services of the four...
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County renters are paying an average of 51% of their income toward rent and nearly all shouldered rent increases in the past year, according to results of a recent survey conducted by CDA2030. The community-based nonprofit surveyed 1,495 renters and 18 property managers to...
CDA2030, an Idaho non-profit, surveyed residents in Kootenai County and found some people were spending over half their income on rent payments. Executive Director JJ O'Dell called the housing issue a "complex issue." "I wish we could wave a magic wand to solve it," O'Dell said. "It's difficult, but there...
SPOKANE, Wash — Starting this week, the Spokane County Assessor’s office will mail out new property valuations to more than 213,000 homeowners in Spokane County. It’s the county’s way of putting a price on your home, and this year, your tax bill for your house will likely be higher. “Gas is a lot more expensive, groceries have gone through the...
BOISE, Idaho — The Federal Communications Commissions has proposed a $34,000 fine against an Idaho man that the agency says interfered with firefighters' radio communications during a wildfire last year when he alerted them to hazards in the region. The FCC said alleged interference happened while the U.S. Forest...
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Homeowners in Spokane will start receiving their home's property valuation notices in the mail this week. Spokane County assessor, Tom Konis, announced Monday, June 6 that his office has begun mailing out more than 213,000 real property valuation notices. The property value assessment informs the...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County property owners who are unsatisfied with their 2022 value assessments have just a few weeks to appeal, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Property values have reportedly skyrocketed in Kootenai County, where some residential property owners have learned that...
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Yearly property assessments will be hitting Spokane County residents this week, but the massive growth throughout the region could mean a stark increase in residents' property taxes. Property assessments are forms that show homeowners the assessed value of their homes. An assessment is given to...
SPOKANE, Wash. — More young people are overdosing on melatonin. The sleep aid is being used more in the U.S. and misused by kids getting their hands on it. The CDC and families are worried because the over-the-counter drug has gone up 530 percent in pediatric use in the last decade. Last year alone, there were more than 50,000 calls in to poison control about health concerns.
A new health care facility is in the works for Kootenai County, and it will be in Athol. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for the new building, which is a Northwest Specialty Hospital project. "I believe we are the first health care facility ever in Athol," said Northwest Specialty...
The Post Falls Lions Club's 2022-23 leaders were installed Wednesday at the annual barbecue at the Lions Grand Pavilion at Q'emiln Park. The Post Falls Lions were established in 1964 and are dedicated to serving the community and to providing sight and hearing assistance. From left: President Paul Wagner, Joel Nelson, Richard Smith, Bert Thoreson, Ted Macaulay, Rick Steele, Mike Jarrett and Multiple District 19 Council Chair Lyndon Harriman.
On its way to a new home, the Kootenai Humane Society is shedding its old moniker and taking on a new name — Companions Animal Center. The nonprofit announced the rebrand Thursday. A news release from Companions Animal Center stated this is a new era for the homeless animals in a new location with a new name that will encompass the many aspects of the nonprofit's mission.
COEUR d'ALENE — It took longer to arrive in North Idaho than it did in other parts of the nation, but the latest development in the ongoing opioid crisis is here, and it is in the form of a little blue pill. That was the message that nearly 70...
There was a time when our commissioner Leslie Duncan suggested that Coeur d’Alene become a Second Amendment sanctuary city. Rightly so, two of our commissioners opposed her suggestion. With so many instances of violence in schools, why would any elected leader suggest unbiased umbrella protection to weaponize a community. We need to remember which leaders want assault weapons to go unchecked. If you’re an advocate for home defense, you have to realize an AR-15 is the most ludicrous choice. Sorry Leslie, it’s poor advocacy.
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich questions how the Washington Legislature can say the state is serious about solving gun violence when enhancements have been stripped away on sentences when firearms are used in commission of a crime. “Does that sound like they are really serious...
The public is invited to enjoy cookies while interacting with local police officers and partners, and learning about drug trends and prevention initiatives in the community. Cookies with a Cop will take place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d'Alene.
Worries about critical race theory, global citizenship and out-of-date content were threaded throughout public comment at Monday's meeting of the Coeur d'Alene School Board. The trustees unanimously voted to adopt new secondary social studies curriculum resources as well as new and updated curriculum for middle school family and consumer science, middle school computer coding, high school engineering technology/shop, high school medical terminology and high school computer programming and software development.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane businesses are calling on city leaders to take immediate action on the homeless crisis. They say too many families feel unsafe shopping downtown and the homeless population has put their businesses at risk. A group of businesses and developers took out an ad in Sunday’s...
Open Arms, a new nonprofit pregnancy medical clinic in Hayden, has two new ultrasound machines which were recently donated by the Idaho Knights of Columbus. “We know that upon seeing their baby’s image on an ultrasound machine and being provided with help and support from nonprofit organizations like the Open Arms Pregnancy Center, the vast majority of pregnant women will choose life,” said Roy Bartholomay, Idaho State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus, in a news release. “We are excited to continue to provide ultrasound technology to pregnancy centers that offer hope and support to women and their babies.”
