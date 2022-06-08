Helping them to ‘serve their community’

This story has been updated from its original version to add clarifying details.

Surrounded by six monitors, three keyboards and four speakers, Whitcom employees bear down for chaos.

Whitcom 9-1-1, an emergency and nonemergency call center, handles all dispatch calls for Clarkston, Asotin, Moscow, Pullman, Asotin County and Whitman County. It provides police, fire and EMS dispatch services to all first-responder agencies in the area.

Currently, Whitcom employs eight full-time and four part-time dispatchers, but its preferred staff capacity is 22 employees. Wendy Berrett, executive director at Whitcom, said it’s been a decade since they’ve had a full staff.

Having two to three dispatchers on shift at a time, calls can add up quickly. Answering up to 300 calls a day, sometimes dispatchers on call can’t afford to use the bathroom or take a lunch break, said Susan Waltz, supervisor at Whitcom.

At the center, every day is different — dispatchers work with distressed individuals directly, taking down information about the situation and providing tips. Berrett said in one day a dispatcher could provide CPR instructions, walk someone through delivering a baby, or transfer calls to another agency for a citizen asking about unpaid parking tickets.

With staff capacity as low as ever, employees have added responsibility — dispatchers have to pick up that slack, working overtime to help cover shifts.

To incentivize current staff and provide a solution to hiring challenges, the Whitcom Board recently voted unanimously to give dispatchers a 25% wage increase, bringing the starting pay from $21.71 to just over $27 per hour. Along with an increase in pay, employees receive full health and retirement benefits through Washington State University.

Berrett said Whitcom officials are hopeful the wage increase will help retain dispatchers and attract individuals who are looking for “a challenging, yet rewarding career (to) make a positive difference in their communities.”

To help current employees, Whitcom will implement a phone tree and is considering a change of permissions for all record departments. Using a phone tree, nonemergency lines will be met with a recording where callers will get a menu of options to choose from. Berrett said this will decrease the call volume and will serve as a self-help option for callers to get the help they need quicker.

By changing permissions, all nonemergency calls or walk-in reports at police departments could be entered into a shared computer system by records staff. Berrett said with nonemergency calls being handled by records staff, dispatchers will be able to focus more on active emergencies and the other nonemergency calls that come into Whitcom.

Whitcom also asks officers to make their own phone calls, run their own drivers on traffic stops, along with anything else that takes the workload off dispatchers while not putting an officer in danger.

Hiring has been an issue for the center as they have a small pool of applicants, and they have a high turnover rate because the job can cause exhaustion from having to work overtime and the general stressful conditions of the position, Berrett said.

Every part-time dispatcher at Whitcom was previously a full-time employee. Waltz said people continue to come back because, “you can’t get it out of your blood.”

To get the word out about open positions needed to be filled, Whitcom has started using Public Safety Testing to get the center’s name and job opportunities out through multiple states and regions.

“It takes a special kind of person who wants to serve their community and be the first of the first responders,” Berrett said.

Those interested in applying for a dispatcher job can find more details here: bit.ly/3toXYOv.

Emily Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com or on Twitter @Emily_A_Pearce.