Northwest Specialty Hospital bringing health care to Athol
Coeur d'Alene Press
2 days ago
A new health care facility is in the works for Kootenai County, and it will be in Athol. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for the new building, which is a Northwest Specialty Hospital project. "I believe we are the first...
Open Arms, a new nonprofit pregnancy medical clinic in Hayden, has two new ultrasound machines which were recently donated by the Idaho Knights of Columbus. “We know that upon seeing their baby’s image on an ultrasound machine and being provided with help and support from nonprofit organizations like the Open Arms Pregnancy Center, the vast majority of pregnant women will choose life,” said Roy Bartholomay, Idaho State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus, in a news release. “We are excited to continue to provide ultrasound technology to pregnancy centers that offer hope and support to women and their babies.”
LEWISTON - Snake River Community Clinic is launching a dental operatory that will provide expanded free dental services for the uninsured and under-insured in the region, the clinic has announced. “The new dental operatory is a beautiful modern space with which the community can be proud,” says Heidi Burford-Bell, Clinic...
The Post Falls Lions Club's 2022-23 leaders were installed Wednesday at the annual barbecue at the Lions Grand Pavilion at Q'emiln Park. The Post Falls Lions were established in 1964 and are dedicated to serving the community and to providing sight and hearing assistance. From left: President Paul Wagner, Joel Nelson, Richard Smith, Bert Thoreson, Ted Macaulay, Rick Steele, Mike Jarrett and Multiple District 19 Council Chair Lyndon Harriman.
Hope Realty in Coeur d'Alene welcomes Chris Curlee as a new agent to its real estate team. Curlee has called North Idaho home for 40 years and raised his four children here in the community. He served 12 years with the U.S. Army and continues to serve veterans in physical therapy through the VA.
On its way to a new home, the Kootenai Humane Society is shedding its old moniker and taking on a new name — Companions Animal Center. The nonprofit announced the rebrand Thursday. A news release from Companions Animal Center stated this is a new era for the homeless animals in a new location with a new name that will encompass the many aspects of the nonprofit's mission.
SPOKANE, Wash. — More young people are overdosing on melatonin. The sleep aid is being used more in the U.S. and misused by kids getting their hands on it. The CDC and families are worried because the over-the-counter drug has gone up 530 percent in pediatric use in the last decade. Last year alone, there were more than 50,000 calls in to poison control about health concerns.
COEUR d’ALENE — For Project SEARCH graduate Kobe Seyler, the program taught him how to find a job and how to show up for work on time. A wish of Seyler’s is to work at Mrs. Honeypeep’s Sweet Shop or Figpickels Toy Emporium because he likes to greet people, he said at the 2022 graduation ceremony Wednesday.
A project on U.S. 95 in Kootenai County was recently named the western regional winner of the America’s Transportation Awards announced Tuesday. Sponsored by AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America's Transportation Awards competition was created to showcase tremendous projects. Work from 2019 through 2021 addressed...
Coeur d'Alene was once a town surrounded by water with no public pool for kids to learn to swim, which created a void in services seen by many. Sue Thilo saw that void, and with other like-minded locals, she helped change the course of history by ensuring Coeur d'Alene was selected as a Salvation Army Kroc Center site.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Senator Patty Murray have released details of a report they commissioned to help guide them in weighing whether to breach the four lower Snake River dams. According to the Lewiston Tribune, the draft report, released today (Thurs), says replacing services of the four...
COEUR d'ALENE — It took longer to arrive in North Idaho than it did in other parts of the nation, but the latest development in the ongoing opioid crisis is here, and it is in the form of a little blue pill. That was the message that nearly 70...
According to a news release from the city of Spokane, Washington, “Spokane City Council voted 5-1 (Councilmember Bingle absent) to override the Mayoral veto of Ordinance C36209, which establishes water conservation and drought response measures.” The ordinance enacts voluntary water conservation measures and becomes effective immediately. An article...
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has proposed an operator and a lease for a new large homeless shelter on Trent Avenue. On Monday, she asked the city council to consider a $3.7 million contract with the Guardians Foundation, a veteran focused group that already operates another city shelter. She also proposed...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SplashDown Family Waterpark on I-90 in Spokane Valley will remain closed this summer season. This is the third year in a row that the water park will be closed, but this year's closure is not due to COVID-19 concerns. The water park will not be...
SPOKANE, Wash — Starting this week, the Spokane County Assessor’s office will mail out new property valuations to more than 213,000 homeowners in Spokane County. It’s the county’s way of putting a price on your home, and this year, your tax bill for your house will likely be higher. “Gas is a lot more expensive, groceries have gone through the...
The public is invited to enjoy cookies while interacting with local police officers and partners, and learning about drug trends and prevention initiatives in the community. Cookies with a Cop will take place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d'Alene.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family of six safely escaped a house fire in Spokane Valley Wednesday night. The fire started under a desk in the basement of a home on E. 22nd. An owner tried to put it out with a garden house, but the fire grew. Two...
With more than 70 species of stones that can be found in abundance across the state, Idaho is the rock hounding mecca of the United States. There is one area of the Gem State where the public is allowed to reserve time and acquire a permit to legally collect Idaho's most valuable and treasured stone.
COLBERT, Wash - Five years of complaints, three years of court hearings, and now the sheriff's office is out towing over 700 cars off one Green Bluff property. "I'm the one that wouldn't quit," Cris Pemberton said as she watched the source of her worries and fears finally get towed away. "It was very frustrating. And the wheels were very slow. But I feel lucky it got done."
