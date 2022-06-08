ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

DEMOCRACY: No more

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

As we watch the obliteration of Ukraine and the annihilation of its peoples and culture by Putin of Russia, a so-called democratic country, let us remember that the United States stopped being a democratic country with the rise of Trumpism, his...

Political Corruption and Injustice Threaten U.S. National Security

The United States must get serious about its own survival as a republic dedicated to protecting individual life and liberty. If that strikes readers as a pessimistic first sentence, take a deep breath and compare polarized June 2022's American public faith in U.S. institutions — just courts and freedom of speech in particular — with the faith in those institutions expressed on Dec. 8, 1941, and Sept. 12, 2001.
CNN's new boss Chris Licht plans to oust hosts who grew 'polarizing during the Trump era' - but will first give them a chance to mend their ways and become less partisan

CNN's new boss is cracking down on biased news reporting and has threatened to oust some of the network's top-paid talent, if they continue to push a liberal agenda. Network CEO Chris Licht, as part of his efforts to revamp the outlet, has been evaluating news personalities and programs that became polarizing during Donald Trump's presidency.
‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
Communist China's Global Plan Emerges

Communist China's violations of Taiwanese airspace and sea space are a physical indication Beijing targets Taiwan as the world's next Ukraine. At the tactical level — the level where a shooter seeks a target — Beijing's sorties probe Taiwan's frontline air and sea defenses, seeking weaknesses and assessing reaction time.
Repressive governments ‘aggressively disregarding US laws to threaten’ dissidents in exile, watchdog says

Activists and dissidents in exile across the world are being targeted by their repressive home governments, which are using increasingly aggressive tactics, including in the US, according to a new report.Pro-democracy think tank and watchdog Freedom House said in a report published on Thursday that they registered 85 new incidents of “public, direct, physical incidents of transnational repression” last year. Between 2014 and the end of 2021, the total number of such incidents was 735. The watchdog discovered that Iran, China, Egypt, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and other countries have deployed such strategies within the United States. Those governments...
America Should Think Twice Before Fighting a War Over Taiwan

While the seizure of Taiwan would be devastating on humanitarian grounds, it would not cause a regional crisis or whet a Chinese appetite for further conquest. China may be a carbonated bottle, and Taiwan may be its cork, but these metaphors are often misconstrued to mean that an autonomous Taiwan is the sole barrier holding back Chinese conquest and world order revision. This misinterpretation, however, has inflated the importance of defending Taiwan. However, carrying the logic of this metaphor through to its natural end will help the United States more clearly assess the geostrategic implications of Taiwan’s possible annexation.
Heart-stopping Top Gun-style video shows Ukrainian fighter jet skimming over tree tops in death-defying game of cat-and-mouse with Russian forces as pilot tries to dodge rockets

This heart-stopping video shows a Ukrainian fighter pilot almost skimming tree tops in a death-defying game of cat-and-mouse to evade rockets fired by Russian forces from the ground. In the 'Top Gun'-style cockpit footage, shared on social media, the pilot of the Ukrainian Su-25 attack jet can be seen performing...
Marcos Jr says Philippines to uphold South China Sea ruling

Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Thursday he would uphold an international ruling against Beijing over the disputed South China Sea, insisting he would not let China trample on Manila's maritime rights. The South China Sea was a key obstacle in Manila's ties with Beijing and needed to be resolved, said Chester Cabalza of the Manila-based think tank International Development and Security Cooperation.
