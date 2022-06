Crossing guards in Cincinnati will see pay increases from $11 per hour to $15 per hour to combat a recent shortage of personnel. City and school leaders addressed the pay increase during a press conference at the corner of Ferguson Road and Prosperity Place near Western Hills and Dater high schools Wednesday. Roughly 150 crossing guards are employed by the city, but are paid for by Cincinnati Public Schools. Toward the end of the 2021-22 school year, there were 44 vacancies among crossing guards, roughly a third of the total positions.

