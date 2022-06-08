GUNS: Poor advocacy

On its way to a new home, the Kootenai Humane Society is shedding its old moniker and taking on a new name — Companions Animal Center. The nonprofit announced the rebrand Thursday. A news release from Companions Animal Center stated this is a new era for the homeless animals in a new location with a new name that will encompass the many aspects of the nonprofit's mission.
The public is invited to enjoy cookies while interacting with local police officers and partners, and learning about drug trends and prevention initiatives in the community. Cookies with a Cop will take place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d'Alene.
Worries about critical race theory, global citizenship and out-of-date content were threaded throughout public comment at Monday's meeting of the Coeur d'Alene School Board. The trustees unanimously voted to adopt new secondary social studies curriculum resources as well as new and updated curriculum for middle school family and consumer science, middle school computer coding, high school engineering technology/shop, high school medical terminology and high school computer programming and software development.
The Post Falls Lions Club's 2022-23 leaders were installed Wednesday at the annual barbecue at the Lions Grand Pavilion at Q'emiln Park. The Post Falls Lions were established in 1964 and are dedicated to serving the community and to providing sight and hearing assistance. From left: President Paul Wagner, Joel Nelson, Richard Smith, Bert Thoreson, Ted Macaulay, Rick Steele, Mike Jarrett and Multiple District 19 Council Chair Lyndon Harriman.
Open Arms, a new nonprofit pregnancy medical clinic in Hayden, has two new ultrasound machines which were recently donated by the Idaho Knights of Columbus. “We know that upon seeing their baby’s image on an ultrasound machine and being provided with help and support from nonprofit organizations like the Open Arms Pregnancy Center, the vast majority of pregnant women will choose life,” said Roy Bartholomay, Idaho State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus, in a news release. “We are excited to continue to provide ultrasound technology to pregnancy centers that offer hope and support to women and their babies.”
COEUR d’ALENE — First responders don’t do what they do for the accolades. “We do it because we feel called to help people,” said Erik Loney, a firefighter and paramedic with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department. But sometimes the awards come anyway. Loney was among...
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich questions how the Washington Legislature can say the state is serious about solving gun violence when enhancements have been stripped away on sentences when firearms are used in commission of a crime. “Does that sound like they are really serious...
Hope Realty in Coeur d'Alene welcomes Chris Curlee as a new agent to its real estate team. Curlee has called North Idaho home for 40 years and raised his four children here in the community. He served 12 years with the U.S. Army and continues to serve veterans in physical therapy through the VA.
The 2022 Cowboy Ball was the biggest — and most successful — ball of them all. The 11th annual North Idaho Fair and Rodeo Foundation event, held May 20, grossed $222,000 and welcomed more than 700 guests to the Jacklin Building at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Guests were...
From the very beginning, Kathryn Teske says, the whole thing was strange. Two separate SUVs, she says, arrived at her house about 11 in the morning last Saturday — and parked in her driveway. Two women, one from each car, got out and rang the doorbell repeatedly. Teske says...
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners will decide next week how to spend rescue funds for COVID-19 relief. The county has been allocated a $32 million share of federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. The funds are to be used for the direct or indirect response...
CDA2030, an Idaho non-profit, surveyed residents in Kootenai County and found some people were spending over half their income on rent payments. Executive Director JJ O'Dell called the housing issue a "complex issue." "I wish we could wave a magic wand to solve it," O'Dell said. "It's difficult, but there...
COLBERT, Wash - Five years of complaints, three years of court hearings, and now the sheriff's office is out towing over 700 cars off one Green Bluff property. "I'm the one that wouldn't quit," Cris Pemberton said as she watched the source of her worries and fears finally get towed away. "It was very frustrating. And the wheels were very slow. But I feel lucky it got done."
Coeur d'Alene was once a town surrounded by water with no public pool for kids to learn to swim, which created a void in services seen by many. Sue Thilo saw that void, and with other like-minded locals, she helped change the course of history by ensuring Coeur d'Alene was selected as a Salvation Army Kroc Center site.
COEUR d'ALENE — It took longer to arrive in North Idaho than it did in other parts of the nation, but the latest development in the ongoing opioid crisis is here, and it is in the form of a little blue pill. That was the message that nearly 70...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Days after the recent school shooting in Texas, that killed 19 children and 2 teachers, school districts across the nation are taking the time to reevaluate their security and safety procedures. “Our principals principal, our teachers teach, and our students learn,” West Valley School District...
BOISE, Idaho — The Federal Communications Commissions has proposed a $34,000 fine against an Idaho man that the agency says interfered with firefighters' radio communications during a wildfire last year when he alerted them to hazards in the region. The FCC said alleged interference happened while the U.S. Forest...
The Coeur d’Alene Police Department issued a news release and statement Tuesday in advance of two events taking place Saturday in downtown Coeur d’Alene. Pride in the Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Coeur d’Alene City Park, and the Panhandle Patriots Riding Club is holding an event at 3 p.m. at the Avista Pavilion in McEuen Park.
A new health care facility is in the works for Kootenai County, and it will be in Athol. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for the new building, which is a Northwest Specialty Hospital project. "I believe we are the first health care facility ever in Athol," said Northwest Specialty...
