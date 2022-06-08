ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Creek graduate makes it to the finish line

Paradise Creek Regional High School senior Kylah Ives has reinvented herself over the last few years, earning high grades while participating on the Moscow High School girls’ basketball team and holding down a job at a local collision repair shop.

After dropping out of Kellogg High School in the ninth grade, Ives said there wasn’t a chance she wanted to return to the classroom.

“I was pretty stuck on not going back,” she said.

That was before she moved to Moscow and began attending Paradise Creek, a nontraditional school serving students dealing with extraordinary circumstances.

“At regular high schools, they just expect you to know stuff, but the teachers here are different,” Ives said. “They’re more helpful and understand that everyone learns at their own pace.”

Jenni Hightower, school counselor at Paradise Creek, said Ives has been committed to making it to graduation since she first arrived at the school.

“Of course, I’m proud,” Hightower said. “But I’m not surprised. She’s a very determined and strong person.”

According to Hightower, Ives took extra classes, including some online, to finish her degree even sooner.

“Learning was important to her,” she said. “It wasn’t just about getting through school but actually learning the material. She would just keep working on it, working on it, working on it.”

Ruby Jackson, a teacher at Paradise Creek, said Ives has been such a dedicated student. According to Ives, Jackson helped her develop the courage to apply for jobs.

“She knows what she wants and she gets it,” Jackson said. “It’s awesome to have a student like that. We’ve always loved having her.”

Paradise Creek’s graduation ceremony is tonight at 7 p.m. in the Moscow High School auditorium, followed by a reservation-only banquet at the 1912 Center.

Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.

IF YOU GO

What: Paradise Creek Regional High School 2022 graduation ceremony.

When: 7 tonight.

Where: Moscow High School auditorium, 402 E. Fifth St., in Moscow.

