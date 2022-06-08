ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work begins on U.S. 95 reroute project

This map provided by Idaho Transportation Department shows the planned route change for U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow. The new 6.5-mile section of the highway will extend between the grain bins on the south end of Moscow and the top of Reisenauer Hill. Idaho Transportation Department

The Idaho Transportation Department announced preliminary work has started for the project to expand and reroute U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

Crews have mobilized and started to survey the area from Thorn Creek Road to Moscow.

The project, which ITD has been planning since 1999, will shift 6.5 miles of the highway to the east and expand it from two lanes to four. It will also include flatter grades, fewer approaches and less severe curves, according to ITD. The intent is to improve safety for drivers.

Crews will begin earthwork and the construction of two new bridges over Eid Road this year.

Compared to the existing route, the new section of U.S. 95 will ascend at a more gentle grade up Reisenauer Hill to the prairie below Paradise Ridge. The highway will cut through small hills below the ridge to maintain a consistent grade, cross over Eid Road via a bridge and descend into Moscow.

New ditches will be created to keep precipitation from gathering on the roadway, and a 30-foot clear zone will provide a safe area if a vehicle goes off the road.

County road intersections will have right- and left-turn lanes. In the urban section just south of Moscow, a center turn lane, curbs, gutters and sidewalks will be added.

According to ITD, only some of the construction will be visible from the current highway. Drivers should expect contractors’ vehicles and equipment near Zeitler Road throughout the next several months.

Since the highway is being rerouted to the east, impacts to drivers is expected to be minimal. Drivers will be able to take the new route in fall 2024.

M.A. DeAtley Construction, of Clarkston, was awarded the construction contract for $57.7 million in November.

ITD is in the process of relinquishing its jurisdiction of what will be old U.S. 95 to North Latah Highway District.

On March 22, Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers claiming the agency incorrectly granted a Clean Water Act permit to the ITD for its U.S. 95 project.

The case is the fourth time the nonprofit group has challenged plans to reroute the highway. It claims the new route will harm Palouse Prairie, big game habitat and several wetlands.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

