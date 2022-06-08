ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobility impaired parking placard expiration extended in WVa

WVNews
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is extending the expiration dates of mobility impaired parking placards through Aug. 31. The extension is due...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Law barring abortions because of disability goes into effect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new West Virginia law going into effect Friday prevents patients from getting abortions because they believe their child will be born with a disability. The ban, which was signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice in March, provides exceptions in the case of a medical...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Folklife Seeks Applications for 2022-2023 Statewide Folklife Apprenticeship Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Folklife Program, a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council, is now accepting applications for its statewide Folklife Apprenticeship Program. The program supports West Virginia master traditional artists or tradition bearers working with qualified apprentices on a year-long in-depth apprenticeship in their cultural expression or traditional art form. These apprenticeships of traditional music, dance, craft, foodways, storytelling, and more—in any cultural community in the Mountain State—facilitate the transmission of techniques and artistry of the forms as well as their histories and traditions. The award amount totals to $3,500; $3,000 to support the master artist and $500 to cover the costs of tools and materials for the apprentice. Artists and their proposed apprentice must apply together. Applications and guidelines are available at wvhumanities.org/folklifeapprenticeships or by calling state folklorist Jennie Williams at (304)346-8500. Applications are due August 1, 2022.
CHARLESTON, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

No gas tax reprieve, but then what?

Now that it’s clear that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice won’t be calling a special session in hopes of finding a way to suspend the gas tax, it’s time to move on. While hinting of the possibility on Monday, Justice quickly drove a stake in the heart of the idea during his Wednesday press conference.
TRAFFIC
WVNews

West Virginia Sen. Capito: Constituents frustrated by gas prices

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., keeps hearing from constituents who are fed up with the rising cost of gas. During her time back at home, during trips throughout her district and in messages left at her offices, she is hearing the same refrain over and over again, Capito said Thursday during a virtual press conference.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNews

Law enforcement agencies hold Fish with a Cop

ACCIDENT — Members from all five of Garrett County’s law enforcement agencies (Oakland City, Maryland State Fire Marshal, Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Maryland State Police) held the inaugural Garrett County Fish with a Cop event at the Accident Pond on May 14.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Potomac Edison’s 2022 tree-trimming program underway

WILLIAMSPORT — Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., has kicked off its 2022 tree-trimming program with plans to clear vegetation along approximately 3,100 miles of power lines in Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia to help enhance electric service reliability for customers. Maintaining proper clearances and...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Garrett recognizes spring 2022 honor students

MCHENRY — Garrett College has announced its dean’s, honors, merit and recognition list students for the spring 2022 semester. Full-time degree- and certificate-seeking students who complete a semester’s work of 12 or more hours in college-level courses with a 3.50 to 4.00 grade-point-average (GPA) are named to the dean’s list and include the following:
MCHENRY, MD
WVNews

July BSO performance at PAC postponed

MCHENRY — The scheduled performance of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at the new Performing Arts Center at Garrett College on July 9 has been postponed. “This was essentially a timing issue,” said Dr. Richard Midcap, Garrett College’s president. “The BSO needed a concrete commitment by mid-June and we aren’t scheduled to receive our occupancy permit until late June. I didn’t want us to make a commitment we might end up being hard-pressed to fulfill.”
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Yoder awarded competitive transfer scholarship to Bucknell University

MCHENRY — Alex Yoder, a resident of Swanton, recently earned his associate of arts degree with a concentration in mathematics and science last month at Garrett College’s 2022 commencement. Just prior to graduation, Yoder learned that he received a prestigious transfer scholarship. As a result of his dedicated...
LEWISBURG, PA
WVNews

Thomas to kick off summer Joan Crawford Lecture Series on June 15

MCHENRY — Dr. Kara Rogers Thomas, associate professor of sociology at Frostburg State University, will kick off the first summer presentation of the Joan Crawford Lecture Series on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Garrett College Auditorium. Thomas’ presentation will explore folk traditions of mountain...
MCHENRY, MD
WVNews

Diplomas awarded to Southern Garrett HS seniors

MCHENRY — More than 150 seniors were honored during Southern Garrett High School’s 70th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday morning. The event took place inside the Ag Heritage Hall at the Garrett County Fairgrounds in McHenry. The ceremony began with the audience rising as the graduates entered the...
GARRETT, PA

