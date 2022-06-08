ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer rumours: Real Madrid close on Tchouameni; Tottenham in Rashford talks

By 90min
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wednesday's transfer rumours include...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Rumours#Rashford#Tchouameni
90min

Valentin Castellanos transfer: NYCFC asking price not met amid Leeds interest

New York City FC are yet to receive a suitable offer for striker Valentin Castellanos amid intense Premier League interest, sources have confirmed to 90min. The Argentine striker is one of the most sought-after players in Major League Soccer right now after winning the Golden Boot last year with 19 goals in 32 regular-season appearances. Castellanos went on to score three goals in three Playoff outings to fire NCYFC to MLS Cup glory, continuing that form into 2022 with 11 goals in 18 games so far.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Liga MX announce first 14 players that will face MLS in All-Star Game

Liga MX have announced the first 14 players who will take part in 2022 All-Star game against MLS. The top players from both leagues will face off at Minnesota United's Allianz Field stadium on Wednesday, August 10. Headlining this first batch of players are the likes of Tigres striker Andre-Pierre...
MLS
90min

90min

604
Followers
5K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy