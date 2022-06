RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile male is dead after a single-vehicle SUV crash on Westover Hills Boulevard. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard at around 2:13 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 for a report of a crash. It was determined that an SUV hit several parked vehicles before coming to a stop on its side.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO