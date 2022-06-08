ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

State ex-finance chief to succeed econ development leader

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee finance commissioner is returning to replace the state’s economic development leader.

Gov. Bill Lee’s office on Tuesday announced the switch involving former Finance and Administration Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and current Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, effective July 11.

Rolfe has served as Tennessee’s top business recruiter since March 2017, under former Gov. Bill Haslam. Lee kept Rolfe on board when he took office in 2019. Rolfe plans to enter the private sector.

McWhorter served as Lee’s finance commissioner and later as head of the state’s Unified Command overseeing its COVID-19 response. He left the Lee administration in 2020 for a senior adviser job with his alma mater, Clemson University in South Carolina.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

National groups flooding local prosecutor races with money

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A local district attorney’s race in Maine wasn’t generating much attention until a political action committee linked to a deep-pocketed liberal donor with international name recognition suddenly took an interest. A super PAC funded by George Soros, the billionaire investor, philanthropist and conspiracy-theory...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Rhode Island reports 1st probable case of monkeypox

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Public health officials in Rhode Island said Thursday they have identified the state’s first probable case of monkeypox. A man in his 30s who lives in Providence County has tested positive for an orthopox virus, and confirmation for monkeypox is pending testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Rhode Island Department of Health said in a statement.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Haslam
The Associated Press

Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Politics State#Finance And#Administration#Unified Command
The Associated Press

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died in a hospital, a state official said Tuesday. Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

High pressure to bring high heat to much of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned of dangerously high temperatures Friday in much of the interior of California as high pressure grips the region. Excessive-heat warnings and heat advisories were issued for the Central Valley and adjacent regions, interior portions of central coast counties and across the southeastern deserts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Shooting suspect under guard, hurt trooper released

A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop remained under police guard at a hospital Friday, but authorities said a Maryland state trooper injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated and released. The 25-year veteran of the Maryland State Police...
The Associated Press

Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in northeastern Wisconsin shot and killed a person Wednesday during a traffic stop, state Justice Department officials said. The incident began around 2:40 p.m. when an Oconto County Sheriff’s deputy responded to multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver on Interstate 41.
OCONTO, WI
The Associated Press

California prison lifer rearrested after mistaken release

A man who was serving a life sentence for carjacking and armed robbery was mistakenly freed from a Northern California jail for more than 13 hours before was rearrested Thuresday afternoon, authorities said. Shaquile Lash, 28, was released from the Sacramento County Main Jail at about 10:30 p.m., authorities said.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

937K+
Followers
454K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy