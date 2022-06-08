State ex-finance chief to succeed econ development leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee finance commissioner is returning to replace the state’s economic development leader.

Gov. Bill Lee’s office on Tuesday announced the switch involving former Finance and Administration Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and current Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, effective July 11.

Rolfe has served as Tennessee’s top business recruiter since March 2017, under former Gov. Bill Haslam. Lee kept Rolfe on board when he took office in 2019. Rolfe plans to enter the private sector.

McWhorter served as Lee’s finance commissioner and later as head of the state’s Unified Command overseeing its COVID-19 response. He left the Lee administration in 2020 for a senior adviser job with his alma mater, Clemson University in South Carolina.