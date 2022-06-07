Tribute to Fallen LAPD Officer Houston Tipping

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
NEW evidence has been found in the strange disappearance of a 19-year-old whose family believes he was kidnapped from a remote location. Dylan Rounds has been missing for two weeks and was last seen in Montello, Nevada, working on the family's farm 60 miles away from his home in Utah.
A judge denied bond for a South Carolina man who was a star football player in Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested for a mass shooting on May 30 that left 9 people wounded and three others injured.
