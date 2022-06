Recently the Fairview Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved for a second time the zoning for the development of the Grove property which backs up to the 700-acre Bowie Nature Area. The road to that approval has been a rocky one. Serious questions have been raised about stormwater runoff, strain on infrastructure, pollution and endangering wildlife that makes the park home. Additional questions have arisen about whether the commissioners have been doing their job protecting the public when it comes to development, which led to a lawsuit. As the developer moves forward with the project, several groups are keeping a close eye on the entire process, making sure all promises regarding the development are kept.

