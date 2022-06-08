Severe chance Wednesday brings wind threat back to area

Effective: 2022-06-08 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcorn; Prentiss; Tippah; Union The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Union County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Alcorn County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1149 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Keownville, or 9 miles southeast of Ripley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Booneville, Baldwyn, Jumpertown, Thrashers, Hinkle, Keownville, Wheeler, Dumas, Rienzi, Graham, Blackland, Gaston, Molino, Clarysville, Geeville, Locum, Hobo Station, Frankstown and Altitude. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
