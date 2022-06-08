ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Severe chance Wednesday brings wind threat back to area

By Jackson Chastain
wcbi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS – SUMMARY:Significant chances for rain Wednesday and Friday contribute to a slight cooling trend over the next few days. Gradual clearing of the skies over the weekend will help usher in highs in the upper 90s. WEDNESDAY: A semi-linear band of thunderstorms is...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

wcbi.com

Severe potential Friday, sultry next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Some potential for severe storms Friday bring the threat for strong winds and the outside chance for a tornado. Most of this potential lies in the southwestern corner of our viewing area. Well above average temperatures await us beyond Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s by Monday.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Gusty storms possible Friday, turning hot and dry next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Rain and storms will move through the region during the day Friday, then we dry out over the weekend and crank up the heat next week. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Calm winds. Low near 65 degrees. FRIDAY: Rain and t-storms likely. Some storms...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Another severe risk Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The severe risk has ended for our area this evening. However, a cold front will cross our area overnight, and it could lead to showers and storms redeveloping by the AM commute time on Thursday. Thankfully, these shouldn’t be severe, but they’ll just lead to a rainy start to the day for some areas. Once the AM showers end, only isolated showers are possible (if any) by the afternoon. Slightly drier and cooler air will move in on a north wind behind the previously mentioned front...so it’ll be a tad cooler Thursday with highs near 90 degrees.
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Rapid warmup ahead next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Storms Saturday mark the last major rain chance for the next few days. Highs in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday will be replaced by much hotter conditions in the mid 90s heading into next week. THURSDAY: The odd popcorn shower or thunderstorm is possible...
COLUMBUS, MS
City
Columbus, MS
wbrc.com

Birmingham pastor says frequent floods are washing away his church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Village Creek flows through Roebuck, Eastlake, and directly beside the church, Feed God’s Sheep Ministry. It’s something Pastor Frederick Brown didn’t think twice about when purchasing this property around three years ago, until the first major flood. “You could see the lines on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

At least 40 water rescues, impassable roads in Birmingham following flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding has led to more than 40 water rescue calls and significant problems for drivers this morning in Birmingham. BFRS has responded to 43 rescue calls. Approximately 40 people have been actually rescued at this time. BFD are still responding to calls as they come in. No injuries have been reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcorn; Prentiss; Tippah; Union The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Union County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Alcorn County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1149 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Keownville, or 9 miles southeast of Ripley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Booneville, Baldwyn, Jumpertown, Thrashers, Hinkle, Keownville, Wheeler, Dumas, Rienzi, Graham, Blackland, Gaston, Molino, Clarysville, Geeville, Locum, Hobo Station, Frankstown and Altitude. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
mytrpaper.com

Accident severely injures Fayette Co. resident

A one-vehicle accident on County Road 12 near Concord Baptist Church at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, June 3 severely injured Daniel Smith, age 76, of Bankston. Smith was traveling west with a load of lumber for Lawrence Farm and Lumber when the truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned, scattering the lumber along the roadside.
BANKSTON, AL
breezynews.com

A Hit & Run, a Stuck Truck, and Unruly People for Attala Monday

4:07 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS HWY Patrol were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 43 South near Attala Road 1026. One vehicle was reported to have left the scene of the accident. No serious injuries were reported. 5:28 p.m. – Attala County...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Multi-Car Accident Closes I-59 Southbound Lanes in Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Troopers office is currently working the scene of a multi-car accident that has the I-59 southbound lanes in Tuscaloosa closed. In a release Wednesday afternoon, Reginal King with the Alabama Troopers Office in West Alabama said accident occurred at 4 p.m. The crash has caused the shutdown of the southbound lanes near mile marker 77 for an undetermined amount of time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTOK-TV

North Hills St. Taco Bell reopens

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people will no longer have to drive across town to order their favorite meal off the Taco Bell menu. You may have noticed the flags or the cars in the parking lot at Taco Bell on North Hills Street. That’s because it’s now open after over a year of being shut down.
wbrc.com

Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Ensley Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a major crash on I-20/59 EB before Exit 120 Ensley Avenue/20th St Ensley in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews. All four lanes and the shoulders were blocked due to an overturned 18-wheeler. ALGO Traffic asked drivers to use an alternate route and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

8th Street temporarily closing for paving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A busy street in Meridian will be temporarily closed for paving starting Wednesday, June 8th. 8th Street will be getting a much-needed upgrade. The paving is expected to finished on Friday, June 10th. The project will stretch from 49th Avenue down to 26th Avenue. The city is excited about the project because it has been a long time since the area was paved.
wcbi.com

Gas prices continue to increase and set record prices

UNITED STATES/MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Another day, another record set for gas prices across the country and here at home. AAA releasing the latest numbers Monday morning. The national average price for a gallon of regular is $4.86. In Mississippi, it’s $4.43. Across the state line, in Alabama, the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Tupelo Elvis Festival welcomes visitors from around the world

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Fans of the King of rock and roll are in Tupelo for a festival honoring that town’s most famous son. The Tupelo Elvis Festival is back and bigger than ever. Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan put on a pair of Elvis sunglasses when he gave...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Elvis Festival kicks off with a rocking gala

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A festival honoring Tupelo’s most famous son kicks off in a big way. Elvis Tribute Artists from around the world performed during a gala event at the Tupelo Cotton Mill. This is the first time in three years that international visitors have been able...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus gets ready to celebrate 25 years of Juneteenth

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s a celebration of freedom; for the second year, Juneteenth is being recognized as a national holiday. Organizers of festivities in Columbus have been celebrating Juneteenth long before it became an official holiday. Lowndes County supervisor Leroy Brooks has helped organize the Juneteenth celebration in Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS

