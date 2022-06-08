Severe chance Wednesday brings wind threat back to area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The severe risk has ended for our area this evening. However, a cold front will cross our area overnight, and it could lead to showers and storms redeveloping by the AM commute time on Thursday. Thankfully, these shouldn’t be severe, but they’ll just lead to a rainy start to the day for some areas. Once the AM showers end, only isolated showers are possible (if any) by the afternoon. Slightly drier and cooler air will move in on a north wind behind the previously mentioned front...so it’ll be a tad cooler Thursday with highs near 90 degrees.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO