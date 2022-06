With traffic switched to new pavement on the south, work continues on the north side of Cheek Sparger Road in Colleyville with a new 12-inch waterline. Once that is done, work begins on an underground storm system and the concrete curb and gutter. The north side will also include an eight-foot sidewalk. The Cheek Sparger project is managed by the Texas Department of Transportation. The project consists of roadway reconstruction, softening the “S” curve from (A) San Bar Lane to Oakbriar Lane as well as doing asphalt mill and overlay from (B) Colleyville Boulevard to San Bar Lane and (C) Oakbriar Lane to Brown Trail. Landscaping restoration is also included.

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO