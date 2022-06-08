ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'Reilly Auto Parts opens location on Belt Line Road in Richardson

By Jackson King
 2 days ago
O’Reilly Auto Parts opened its second Richardson location May 21. The new store is located at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 500 in the Richland Village shopping center next to...

Son of a Butcher restaurant featuring burger sliders coming soon to Grapevine

Son of a Butcher is set to open at 480 W. SH 114, Grapevine, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Son of a Butcher serves creative versions of burger sliders as well as shakes and fries. Some of its customer favorite burger sliders include PB&J, Burnt Ends and the Texas Philly, according to its website. There is not currently a set opening date, but construction is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, according to TDLR. The restaurant has locations at Legacy Food Hall in Plano and in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas. www.sobsliders.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Ford's Garage sets opening date for Plano restaurant

Ford's Garage plans to open a new restaurant June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety of American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant will open in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, Ford's Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
Here are the latest updates from 5 businesses at Legacy West in Plano

New restaurant concepts, luxury clothing brands and pet-friendly changes at Legacy Hall highlight the latest news happening at Plano’s popular mixed-use development that includes corporate offices, multifamily homes, retail shopping and eateries. 1. Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options is slated...
PLANO, TX
Preston Park Village to add HomeGoods, Petco as part of $30M redevelopment

The Preston Park Village shopping center at the intersection of Preston Road and West Park Boulevard in Plano is in the midst of a $30 million redevelopment by its owner Brixmor Property Group. Located at 1900 Preston Road, the development will see the addition of retailers Petco and HomeGoods in the space formerly occupied by Kroger. Construction on those stores was expected to begin in June.
PLANO, TX
A self-driving truck will soon deliver goods to 34 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth

A California-based autonomous trucking company will begin making deliveries to 34 Sam’s Club locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, beginning in July. Gatik will operate autonomous 26-foot box trucks in North Texas seven days a week as part of the Georgia-Pacific and KBX Logistics transportation network. Gatik is replacing traditional tractor-trailers with non-detachable box trucks, a move it said will increase delivery route sequences and reduce costs.
FORT WORTH, TX
New Restaurants And More In Downtown Plano

You don’t have to go out to the city to spend a day trying some of North Texas’ best food. In downtown Plano, you, your family and your friends can enjoy a variety of restaurants, from stacked burgers to hearty seafood. Historic downtown Plano has evolved over the...
PLANO, TX
Psychedelic Robot opens new art exhibit at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Psychedelic Robot, a pop-up graffiti-fusion art installation that first debuted in Dallas in 2018, is now open in Plano. The company opened May 26 at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Ste. B121, in The Shops at Willow Bend mall. It will be in the space that was previously occupied by the traveling Friends Experience, according to mall officials. A large painted robot model is currently on display in the Willow Bend shops. Psychedelic Robot is operated by the Bivins Gallery owners Karen and Michael Bivins, according to the company website. The 40,000-square-foot art-exhibit will include a variety of interactive and multimedia installations from different artists that include fashion, sculpture, painting, photography, video, music, costuming, performance and more, a company release stated. 214-494-0489. www.psychedelicrobot.com.
PLANO, TX
Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque to open in Keller in late summer, early fall

Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque plans to open sometime in August or September at 1801 S. Main St. in Keller, according to Horizon 76 American Grill House and Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque operating partner Jeff Lowery. The restaurant will be located next to Horizon 76 American Grill House. The owners of Horizon 76 American Grill House—Lowery, Dwight Dowell and Chris Polk—bought the neighboring building in order to open the barbecue restaurant.
KELLER, TX
A Timeless Mediterranean Estate In The Reserve Of Southlake

5 bedrooms | 7 bathrooms | 1.45 Acres | Subdivision: Reserve Of Southlake. This timeless Mediterranean estate is situated on nearly 1.5 acres of lush beauty in the prestigious Reserve of Southlake. This home is the spot for entertaining guests both indoors and outdoors. The first floor has an inviting layout with a media room, primary and guest suites, a gourmet kitchen that opens to the family room and breakfast book, two half-baths, a primary laundry room and formals with 21-foot ceilings, as well as a cozy Rotunda sitting room with a fireplace. The downstairs flooring has elegantly combined real wood and travertine.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
