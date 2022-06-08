O'Reilly Auto Parts opens location on Belt Line Road in Richardson

Psychedelic Robot, a pop-up graffiti-fusion art installation that first debuted in Dallas in 2018, is now open in Plano. The company opened May 26 at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Ste. B121, in The Shops at Willow Bend mall. It will be in the space that was previously occupied by the traveling Friends Experience, according to mall officials. A large painted robot model is currently on display in the Willow Bend shops. Psychedelic Robot is operated by the Bivins Gallery owners Karen and Michael Bivins, according to the company website. The 40,000-square-foot art-exhibit will include a variety of interactive and multimedia installations from different artists that include fashion, sculpture, painting, photography, video, music, costuming, performance and more, a company release stated. 214-494-0489. www.psychedelicrobot.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO