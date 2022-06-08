Coffeyville Woman Killed in Head-On Crash in Nowata County

A Parsons man has been arrested after leading officers in multiple counties through a high-speed chase. Early yesterday afternoon, a Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputy clocked a motorcycle going eastbound on U.S. 166 at 107 mph. When the deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle, the driver, 25-year-old Charles Harris of Parsons, failed to stop and continued east into Montgomery County. Harris then proceeded toward Caney, where officers from the Caney Police Department responded to assist Chautauqua County. Two patrol cars were able to stop Harris at the U.S 166 and U.S 75 Junction, just prior to him entering the city of Caney.

