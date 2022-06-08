ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata County, OK

Coffeyville Woman Killed in Head-On Crash in Nowata County

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 2 days ago

A 20-year-old Kansas woman was killed in a head-on collision in Nowata County Tuesday afternoon,...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Comments / 1

koamnewsnow.com

Head-on crash with semi claims one life Nowata Co.

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – Police say a Ford Edge driver is dead following a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Delaware, Oklahoma. Police say Kaelyn Kendrick, 20, of Coffeyville, KS. was traveling southbound on US-169 and CR 16.5. when she crossed the center line, striking a Peterbilt semi-truck. Medical...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

20-Year-Old Kansas Woman Killed In Nowata County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 20-year-old Kansas woman died after a head-on crash in Nowata County Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said Kaelyn Kendrick of Coffeyville, Kansas, died at the scene of the crash on US-169 and CR 16.5 just east of Delaware, Oklahoma. The OHP said Kendrick's 2010 Ford...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

20-year-old dies in head-on collision

DELAWARE, Okla. — 20-year-old Kaelyn Kendrick of Coffeyville, Kan. has died in a fatal collision, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On Tuesday afternoon, Kendrick was driving southbound on US-169 and CR 16.5, roughly a quarter mile east of Delware, Okla. She crossed the center line and struck another vehicle...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
