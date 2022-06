It’s 3 a.m. and I’m sitting on the edge of my bed attached to a pump. My three-day-old shirt is stained with spit-up and milk and I’m falling over with exhaustion. I look over to see my husband cradling our newborn in his arms and gently singing to him as they stroll around the room. I can’t help but wonder—why am I not singing to the baby? Why do they look so idyllically in love, like a Leonardo Da Vinci painting, while I wait for the minutes to go by?

