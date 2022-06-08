ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Celebrate Ernest Day 2022 at Montgomery Bell State Park

By Source Staff
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
The famous film Ernest Goes to Camp was filmed in Dickson County at Montgomery Bell State Park. On Saturday, June 11th, from...

Rutherford Source

Crown Royal Joins CMA Fest and Iconic Country Music Stars to Spread Exceptional Generosity in Support of the Military Community

During the four-day long CMA Fest celebration, Crown Royal will host festival goers in downtown Nashville at 2nd and Broadway, with performances from 14 country music artists – including Jimmie Allen, who opened up the weekend yesterday – in support of the military community that so bravely serves our country. The Purple Bag Project will also be on-site, allowing country music fans to pack care packages for deployed service men and women in continuation of the Generosity Hour series.
NASHVILLE, TN
Body recovered from Percy Priest Lake, identified as Murfeesboro man

UPDATE (6/11/22): The victim is identified by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency as 49-year-old Peter Ciesielski, of Murfreesboro. Ciesielski was reported missing on June 5. His unoccupied kayak has been found. ------------ NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A body has been recovered from Percy Priest Lake tonight. Nashville's Office of Emergency Management...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County, TN
Annual Celebration Under the Stars in Murfreesboro on July 4th

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department is excited about this years plans for Celebration Under the Stars on the 4th of July. Rachel Singer with the parks department highlighted the best location to watch the show... 2022 Marks the 3rd year for The Fountains to host...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Simply Smyrna Brings Together Community for 11th Year

On a recent warm night with a nice breeze, many Smyrna residents came out to observe the arrival of summer at Simply Smyrna. The event is a celebration of the arts and community coordinated by Carpe Artista with the cooperation of the Town of Smyrna. The event annually brings together music, fine art and local residents in the Depot District.
SMYRNA, TN
Nationwide Report

1 person hurt after a vehicle slams into three fences, playhouse, and house in Spring Hill backyard (Spring Hill, TN)

1 person hurt after a vehicle slams into three fences, playhouse, and house in Spring Hill backyard (Spring Hill, TN)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, one person suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Spring Hill. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place in the 2900 block of Hearthside Drive [...]
SPRING HILL, TN
Rutherford Source

Score an Item from Carly Pearce’s Closet During CMA Fest

In the true spirit of CMA Fest, CARLY PEARCE will give fans the ultimate access with an opportunity to shop her closet! All proceeds from the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year’s haul will aid the Music Health Alliance’s mission to provide free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 18,000 music industry members across 49 states. Carly’s Closet: A Pop-Up Shop Supporting Healthcare for the Music Industry opens at Noelle (200 Fourth Avenue North) in downtown Nashville on Friday, June 10 from 4:00-6:00P.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKR

You’ll Be Happy as a Clam When You Dine at this ‘Sofishticated’ Restaurant in Tennessee

Get ready to cue “Under the Sea” for this unique Nashville experience!. Ever since I visited my first aquarium a few years ago (yes, I was a little late to the game), I fell in love with the serene mock ocean views, colorful fish, and a plethora of species to learn about while seeing them live in action. Of course, the best part of many aquariums is the glass tunnels that surround you with marine wildlife to gaze at from all angles.
NASHVILLE, TN
ParaPooper Scoopers joins Clarksville Chamber

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – ParaPooper Scoopers has signed on as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner and veteran Chris Fadely joined Chamber ambassadors for a ribbon cutting Wednesday at the Chamber office. Fadely said that they have been in business for about a...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
KC and the Sunshine Band to headline Summer Salute

KC and the Sunshine Band will headline the 6th Annual Summer Salute in downtown Hopkinsville August 27. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation made the announcement Wednesday morning and Superintendent Tab Brockman says it’s a big get for the festival. KC and the Sunshine Band had been slated for Summer Salute...
Rutherford Source

Lauren Alaina is Giving CMA Fest Attendees a New Pair of Jeans

Leading women’s fashion retailer Maurices is partnering with country music superstar Lauren Alaina to give every attendee of Nashville’s signature country music event a pair of Maurices jeans. For a limited time following the four-day festival, attendees can show their festival ticket at any of Maurices’ 900 stores across the US and Canada between June 18 and June 24 for a free pair of classic m jeans by Maurices™, courtesy of Lauren Alaina.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Retired SM/Sgt. William H. ‘Bill’ Freeman

Retired SM/Sgt. William H. “Bill” Freeman went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on June 9, 2022, at the age of 88. Bill was born at home in Allisona, TN on July 17, 1933 to Hubert Lee Freeman and Annie Lou F. Warren, both deceased. There are no siblings. He was the Patriarch of the family as the last surviving Freeman to carry on the family name.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

