Celebrate Ernest Day 2022 at Montgomery Bell State Park

Get ready to cue “Under the Sea” for this unique Nashville experience!. Ever since I visited my first aquarium a few years ago (yes, I was a little late to the game), I fell in love with the serene mock ocean views, colorful fish, and a plethora of species to learn about while seeing them live in action. Of course, the best part of many aquariums is the glass tunnels that surround you with marine wildlife to gaze at from all angles.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO