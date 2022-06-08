ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom wins California primary, is big favorite in November

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfJfA_0g40vUkw00

In a year when Democrats across the country have been bracing for a mid-term backlash at the polls, voters in California delivered decisive victories for the party during Tuesday’s primary, led by Gov. Gavin Newsom crushing a field of 25 other candidates less than a year after voters tried to recall him from office.

Newsom got about 59% of the votes and has more than $23 million in the bank for a November general election against Brian Dahle, a largely anonymous state senator from the sparsely populated northeast corner of the state.

Dahle, best known for his quest to get a giant new reservoir built in Northern California, had about 15% of the votes and finished second. In California's primary system, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election .

Dahle now has five months and just $400,000 in campaign funds to introduce himself to voters in some of the most expensive media markets in the country.

His first task will be to raise the money necessary to compete with Newsom statewide. It won't be easy. Many Republican donors will be loathe to back a longshot candidate when they instead might invest in a handful of congressional races in the state that could determine control of the U.S. House.

Jessica Levinson, a political commentator and election law professor at Loyola Marymount University, was blunt in her assessment of Dahle's chances: “The proverbial snowball has a better chance in hell,” she said.

“There is basically nothing to do to change the dynamics of this race,” Levinson said.

Dahle doesn’t see it that way, telling The Associated Press: “I believe I can win this race.”

One of his primary issues will be California’s nation-leading gas prices, which hit a record $6.37 per gallon on Tuesday. Dahle has demanded Newsom and Democratic legislative leaders temporarily suspend the state’s gas tax, which at 51.1 cents per gallon is the second-highest in the country. Newsom has rejected the idea.

“He’s an elitist Democrat who doesn’t live in the same world everybody else does,” Dahle said of Newsom. “He’s just not focused on the pain I hear form my constituents every day.”

Newsom has proposed using a portion of the state’s nearly $100 billion budget surplus to send checks of up to $800 to people who own cars, plus another $750 million to give people free rides on public transit for three months.

Newsom will run on a progressive agenda that includes stricter gun laws and enhanced abortion services.

With the U.S. Supreme Court likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, Newsom has vowed to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions from other states where the procedure could be outlawed or severely restricted. He’s also pushed for a new law that would let people sue gun makers and sellers to enforce a ban on some assault weapons — much like Texas does to enforce its ban on most abortions.

“Across the country Republicans are attacking our fundamental rights as Americans. Destroying democracy, stripping a woman of the right to choose, and standing idly by as gun violence claims too many lives,” Newsom said in a statement released after his primary victory. “California is the antidote to their cynicism -- leading with compassion, common-sense and science.”

Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1 in California and hold every statewide office and have huge majorities in the Legislature and congressional delegation. California hasn’t had a Republican U.S. senator since 1992 — a trend that will likely continue as Democratic incumbent Alex Padilla finished far ahead of his Republican primary challengers.

Padilla was appointed to the Senate by Newsom last year after Kamala Harris resigned her seat to become vice president. Padilla was on the primary ballot twice — once to complete the final few months of Harris’ term and another in a race for a full six-year term that begins in January.

Padilla had about 55% of the votes in each race, far outpacing the second-place finisher, Republican attorney Mark Meuser, an attorney whose work with the right-leaning Dhillon Law Group has included 22 lawsuits against Newsom claiming he overstepped his authority in imposing coronavirus restrictions.

Dahle blames many of the state’s problems on decades of Democratic dominance in state government. Dahle has served in the Legislature for a decade and also still operates a family farm in Bieber, a community of 145 people about an hour’s drive from Lassen Volcanic National Park.

A signature issue for him in the Legislature has been trying to build a new reservoir in Colusa County — a project he said would help the state survive droughts but has drawn the ire of environmental groups who say the project would pull too much water out of the state’s rivers and streams.

“We’re going to be focused on (Newsom’s) record,” Dahle said. “We have the highest gas prices, we have the highest electricity prices, we have water infrastructure that hasn’t been built — just tell me one thing that’s working in California.”

Just one year ago, it looked as if Newsom could be on his way out as more than 1.7 million voters signed a petition to recall him from office. Dozens lined up to challenge him in the 2021 recall election, eager to take down the Democratic governor of the nation’s most populous state ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Instead, Newsom defeated the recall in such a decisive way that none of the major contenders from last year filed to challenge him for reelection this year.

“I think this allows Newsom to run a national campaign in California knowing he’s going to win,” Levinson said. “While claiming the thought has never entered his mind to run for the presidency, he can basically run a national campaign talking about the big issues and try it on for size.”

Comments / 26

Jackie Q
1d ago

Definitely rigged. There's no way we have this many delusional sheep voting for this thing. After all the damage he has created in California. SMH

Reply(6)
11
Michael E Hair
1d ago

how the hell do you call it when hw only has less than 2 million votes in a state with 39 million people? yep NOT Buying it

Reply
5
Related
KTLA

Primary sends mixed signals in Democratic controlled California

California is a Democratic fortress, but Tuesday’s primary election may have revealed some cracks. Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top-tier Democrats emerged safely from contested statewide races in which they will be strongly favored this fall, and the Legislature appears on track to stay firmly in Democratic control. But the ouster of San Francisco’s top […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ijpr.org

Primary results for far Northern California

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
Bieber, CA
State
Texas State
Local
California Government
GV Wire

‘Nightmare Scenario’ for GOP in Valley State Senate Shocker

Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
FRESNO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Live Updates: Election Results in local & state races

Update 11:30 p.m. We're learning more about some of our local races. CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT FULL ELECTION RESULTS Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco appears to be closer to being reelected to a second term. He has 58% of the vote with 14% of votes counted. If he gets 50% +1 of the total The post Live Updates: Election Results in local & state races appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dahle
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Bieber
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Alex Padilla
KTVU FOX 2

California primary election results: governor, senator and other statewide offices

Tuesday, June 7 is the day of the primary election in California and almost all statewide offices are on the ballot. That means that Californians will vote for governor, attorney general, one of the two US senators, and several other offices. Unlike presidential primaries in which candidates square off against...
Axios

Political earthquake in California has the left on the run

Voters in deep-blue California rebuked Democrats in both the Bay Area and Southland on Tuesday. In San Francisco, a progressive prosecutor was recalled. In Los Angeles, a billionaire former Republican is in the runoff for mayor. Why it matters: Even in top Democratic power centers, midterm-year liberal voters are fed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California primary election: live blog

OAKLAND, Calif. - The California primary election is June 7. The vote includes open primaries for US senate, governor, attorney general, all of the state's congressional districts and many other state and local offices. One of the most closely watched races in the country happened in San Francisco where the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Infrastructure#Republican Primary#Lawsuits#Politics State#Election State#Democrats#The U S House
FOX40

The water restrictions for homes and businesses in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter the hot summer months, California continues to feel the impacts of a multi-year drought.  In response to the drought, the California State Water Resources Control Board voted in May to impose regulations for all residents, businesses and water suppliers statewide.  The state’s emergency conservation regulations have restrictions for […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WEKU

Here are the key primary election results from California

Seven states hold primaries Tuesday: California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. In California, there are a number of competitive U.S. House races. Of note: In California, all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, are placed on the same primary ballot, and the top two advance to the general election in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

687K+
Followers
158K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy