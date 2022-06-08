Five Baltimore County council members send letter urging school board to replace superintendent

Five of the seven Baltimore County council members say they want the school board to replace the current superintendent.

On Tuesday, the councilors sent a letter to the Baltimore County Board of Education. They believe Dr. Darryl Williams has failed to address several problems in the school system. Those problems include violent incidents, issues with bus schedules, declining grades and high turnover with teachers and staff.



The councilors say morale with staff members is extremely low, there's poor communication and the school board is "dysfunctional". The council members are calling for a nationwide search.

"We have entirely way too many problems, way too many malfunctions," said Councilman Tom Quirk. "We've had three and a half years and I don't see anything improving. So, on a personal basis, I'd like to see the Board of Education do a superintedent search."

Dr. Williams signed a four-year contract in June of 2019. You can see the terms of his deal here. Those five county councilors say they don't want the school board to renew his contract.

Dr. Williams responded to the letter:

“Baltimore County Public Schools is committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure the well-being and success of students and staff. This has been my mission and core purpose since my arrival in BCPS and remains my focus today. I take this responsibility seriously. I thank the County Council for its support and investment in our children. I look forward to their continued partnership as we do the work to address decades-long operational issues, improve student outcomes, and ensure that BCPS has the critical resources and support it needs.”





