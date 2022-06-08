A look at regional baseball matchups after crazy district Saturday

Onsted’s baseball team is known for its dynamic pitching staff.

The trio of Logan Hunt, Broc Shoemaker and Lincoln Lipinski have had a tremendous season, leading the Wildcats to league and district championships and the school record for wins in a season. But, Onsted head coach Matthew Randall says, some credit goes to the two underclassmen catchers – freshman Luke Manders and sophomore Alex Schmidt.

“They’ve handled our catching duties all year,” Randall said. “One will play in the first game and the other in the second. They’ve done a great job handling our staff. They form a great battery with our senior pitchers.”

Randall isn’t saying which catcher will get the start in Wednesday’s Division 3 regional semifinal but whoever gets the nod could face a stiff test by Whiteford’s speed. The Bobcats (25-6) come into the game with 115 stolen bases on the season. Whiteford has six players with at least 10 steals on the season. The Bobcats run at every opportunity. Randall seems unfazed.

“I’m not worried about that at all,” he said. “We do a really good job of handling baserunners. Their speed doesn’t concern me.”

Lenawee County Athletic Association members Onsted, Hudson and Clinton are all in action in Wednesday’s regionals, as will be Britton Deerfield in Division 4. All three Division 3 teams are vying for a chance to play in the regional final Saturday morning at Adrian College.

Here’s a preview of Wednesday’s matchups:

DIVISION 3 AT JACKSON

Clinton will take its 26-10 record to Jackson and at 3 p.m. and play Lumen Christi (21-9-2) on its home field. The Titans were ranked No. 10 in the final coaches’ poll of the season.

Redwolves coach Joe Gilles said the tough schedule Clinton played this season helped prepare them for this matchup.

“We've worked hard all season and kind of loaded our schedule,” Gilles said. “At the end, we've played some great teams like Onsted, Gabriel Richard and Royal Oak Shrine. We did that on purpose knowing we'd see good pitching. Maybe we can make a little noise in this tournament.”

Clinton senior Derek Tomalak lead the Redwolves offense with a .455 average while Ryan Tschirhart is right behind him at .442. Tschirhart has eight wins and 60 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched.

“I’ve been waiting for this (district win) for three years and to get that title for our community,” Tomalak said. “I'm very excited, any extra time with these guys is a good time.”

DIVISION 3 AT BRONSON

Hudson has more wins than any local team – 30. It'll face Union City (20-8) at 5 p.m. at Bronson.

Hudson is batting .350 as a team with Kannon Marry (.425) and Ambrose Horwath (.417) leading the way. Bronson Marry leads the team with 47 runs scored and 35 stolen bases while Horwath has 39 RBIs. In the pitching department, Horwath is 11-2 with 75 strikeouts and Anthony Arredondo is 9-3 with 74 strikeouts.

Hudson has tied the school record for victories in a season with the 2011 and 2019 teams. The Tigers finished second in the LCAA.

Union City was runner-up in the Big 8 Conference. Pitcher/outfielder Kyle Johnson is batting .385 and has six pitching wins with a 2.68 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched.

The Hudson/Union City winner faces the Clinton/Lumen Christi winner in the regional final at Adrian College.

DIVISION 3 AT SAND CREEK

Whiteford snuck into the final poll of the season, coming in at No. 20. It was the first time the Bobcats were ranked all season despite winning 26 games and breezing through the Tri-County Conference.

The Bobcats are led by senior Cole Giesige, who has been All-State in football and baseball and was named the Class C Multi-State Athlete of the Year by the Michigan High School Coaches Association. He leads Whiteford with a .423 batting average and is 9-2 with 90 strikeouts on the mound. He’s headed to Albion College next year.

He’s one of two lefthanders the Bobcats could throw at Onsted. The other is Cole Crouch, who is 9-0. Righthander Levi Hillard was all-state last season.

“They have good hitting team and good team speed,” Randall said. “That’s about all I know about them.”

Shoemaker (8-2), Hunt (2-0 with three saves) and Lipinski (10-1) are Onsted’s top three pitchers, but Randall isn’t sure who he will go with at 5 p.m. Wednesday. In fact, it might not be any of those three – or it could be all of those three.

“We’re set up really well for this,” Randall said of the regional format. “Anybody we put on the mound we feel we can win. None of them have a weakness.”

Shoemaker is batting a team-high .437 while Lipinski has 34 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.

The Onsted-Whiteford winner faces the Buchanan/Climax-Scotts winner at Adrian College on Saturday for the regional championship.

DIVISION 4 AT CAMDEN FRONTIER

The Patriots have gone from a 1-11 start to a 13-14 record and a district trophy. They will play at 4 p.m. at Camden Frontier in a regional semifinal matchup with Pittsford.

BD lost to Pittsford 11-1 in the second game of the season.

The Patriots are led by Nico Johnson’s .494 average. Mason Mueller comes in right behind him at .432. Johnson also leads the team on the hill with five pitching wins.

Johnson said BD is playing with confidence now, it didn’t have earlier in the season.

“We are confident,” he said. “We trust each other. We turned around our season after starting 1-11. We just started focusing on putting the ball in play. Early in the season, we were striking out a lot. You have to put the ball in play and try and put pressure on the other team. We are playing well right now.”

BD head coach Andy Clark said the Patriots have worked hard to turn their season around.

“We have a number of young men who have done all we ask plus more,” Clark said. “To see this group of seniors get the district title before they were done is amazing. It’s exciting for the school.”

The BD/Pittsford winner faces the St. Joseph/Gobles winner on Saturday at Kalamazoo College.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: A look at regional baseball matchups after crazy district Saturday