Build off the Grid with Matt Blashaw on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 5 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - HGTV Star and Building...

www.wtkr.com

WTKR

ExploraVision with Justin Shaifer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Stem Advocate, Producer, and TV Host Justin Shaifer along with the winning team of the Nation’s Top Science Award at the National Press Club NSTA ExploraVision Awards (Lamya Saiful, Amber Gutu, Alesandro Alfaro, and Henner Hunn) talk about the award, their project that helped them win, and the program itself.
TV & VIDEOS
WTKR

New Movie "Block Party" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Actress Margaret Avery joins Coast Live to discuss her upcoming film on BET, “Block Party.”. "Block Party" begins streaming on BET+ on June 16.
MOVIES
WTKR

Nearly 200 bikes donated to kids in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS Va. - One organization has donated nearly 200 bikes to children in the Hampton Roads area. CMA CGM America held a Bikes for Tykes Rodeo and donated 185 bikes to children in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, in coordination with the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads. The event...
NORFOLK, VA

