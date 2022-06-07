Build off the Grid with Matt Blashaw on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Stem Advocate, Producer, and TV Host Justin Shaifer along with the winning team of the Nation’s Top Science Award at the National Press Club NSTA ExploraVision Awards (Lamya Saiful, Amber Gutu, Alesandro Alfaro, and Henner Hunn) talk about the award, their project that helped them win, and the program itself.
HAMPTON ROADS Va. - One organization has donated nearly 200 bikes to children in the Hampton Roads area. CMA CGM America held a Bikes for Tykes Rodeo and donated 185 bikes to children in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, in coordination with the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads. The event...
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As schools close for summer, one program is helping assist children in need of meals this summer. The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program. According to the food bank, meals will be provided to all...
Comments / 0