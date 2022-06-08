‘Operation Finale’ Producer Thomas Daley Exiting Head Of UK Creative Role At ‘Downton Abbey’ Firm Universal International Studios

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Universal International Studios ’ SVP/Head of UK Creative Thomas Daley is leaving the company after two years, we’ve learned.

The much-liked exec, who is also a film and theater director, has been with the international content arm of Universal Studios Group since July 2020.

A Universal International Studios rep confirmed his exit and added no further changes are following at the London-based operation, which houses the likes of Downton Abbey producer Carnival Films. It’s understood he departs on good terms and his next move is currently unknown.

As part of Universal International Studios’ senior leadership team, Daley worked closely with Carnival and other labels such as Heyday Television, Working Title, Matchbox Pictures and Lark. His role also included developing TV series throughout Europe, assessing first-look and acquisitions opportunities, leading and managing the UK development and creative team and working on financial production models.

He also oversaw Universal International Studios’ development and current slate and recently worked on upcoming Channel 4 apocalyptic comedy Everyone Else Burns , which is a co-production with Emily in Paris and Russian Doll producer Jax Media. Other shows under his watch included Dodger and season two of The Capture , both for the BBC, and Sky’s Once Upon a Time in Londongrad .

Based in London and L.A., Universal International Studios rebranded from NBCUniversal International Studios in November last year. It has become one of the major suppliers to NBCU’s streamer Peacock.

Before Universal International Studios, Daley was Vice President of Scripted Television — UK for eOne. He was also a producer on Chris Weitz’s historical feature drama Operation Finale , which starred Oscar Isaac and Sir Ben Kingsley, was from MGM and was based Daley’s original idea.

Daley began his career at career as an assistant director at the Royal Shakespeare Company and was then the recipient of the Bulldog Bursary as Director-on-Attachment at the Royal National Theatre. His short film credits include The Rules of the Game, a finalist in the online Cannes Short Film Corner 2009 and part of the Montreal Film Festival 2009 official selection.

As a director, Daley’s first film Tiger House shot in Cape Town in 2014 and was an Altitude Films and Glass Man production starring Kaya Scodelario, Dougray Scott and Ed Skrein. His theater credits include The Pride , After Miss Julie , The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and Invisible Mountains.

Daley is represented by Independent Talent in the UK.