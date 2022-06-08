ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Operation Finale’ Producer Thomas Daley Exiting Head Of UK Creative Role At ‘Downton Abbey’ Firm Universal International Studios

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h611y_0g40sxGW00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Universal International Studios ’ SVP/Head of UK Creative Thomas Daley is leaving the company after two years, we’ve learned.

The much-liked exec, who is also a film and theater director, has been with the international content arm of Universal Studios Group since July 2020.

A Universal International Studios rep confirmed his exit and added no further changes are following at the London-based operation, which houses the likes of Downton Abbey producer Carnival Films. It’s understood he departs on good terms and his next move is currently unknown.

As part of Universal International Studios’ senior leadership team, Daley worked closely with Carnival and other labels such as Heyday Television, Working Title, Matchbox Pictures and Lark. His role also included developing TV series throughout Europe, assessing first-look and acquisitions opportunities, leading and managing the UK development and creative team and working on financial production models.

He also oversaw Universal International Studios’ development and current slate and recently worked on upcoming Channel 4 apocalyptic comedy Everyone Else Burns , which is a co-production with Emily in Paris and Russian Doll producer Jax Media. Other shows under his watch included Dodger and season two of The Capture , both for the BBC, and Sky’s Once Upon a Time in Londongrad .

Based in London and L.A., Universal International Studios rebranded from NBCUniversal International Studios in November last year. It has become one of the major suppliers to NBCU’s streamer Peacock.

Before Universal International Studios, Daley was Vice President of Scripted Television — UK for eOne. He was also a producer on Chris Weitz’s historical feature drama Operation Finale , which starred Oscar Isaac and Sir Ben Kingsley, was from MGM and was based Daley’s original idea.

Daley began his career at career as an assistant director at the Royal Shakespeare Company and was then the recipient of the Bulldog Bursary as Director-on-Attachment at the Royal National Theatre. His short film credits include The Rules of the Game, a finalist in the online Cannes Short Film Corner 2009 and part of the Montreal Film Festival 2009 official selection.

As a director, Daley’s first film Tiger House shot in Cape Town in 2014 and was an Altitude Films and Glass Man production starring Kaya Scodelario, Dougray Scott and Ed Skrein. His theater credits include The Pride , After Miss Julie , The Rise  and Fall of Little Voice and Invisible Mountains.

Daley is represented by Independent Talent in the UK.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Anne Heche To Star In Lifetime’s ‘Girl In Room 13’ Movie, Elisabeth Rohm To Direct

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has given a green light to Girl In Room 13, a new Ripped from the Headlines movie inspired by actual events, starring Emmy nominee Anne Heche. Larissa Dias (When Calls the Heart) and Max Montesi (The 100) also star in the movie which explores the dark underworld of the $150-billion-dollar human trafficking industry. The film is directed by Elisabeth Rohm, her third directorial project with the network under the Broader Focus initiative, part of the network’s Stop Violence Against Women campaign. It’s set to premiere this fall. Heche stars as Janie, and...
NFL
Deadline

Paul Reiser To Star In And Co-Write ‘The Problem With People’; Colm Meaney & Others Also Starring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paul Reiser, Colm Meaney, Jane Levy, Lucianne McEvoy and Des Keough are set to star in indie pic The Problem With People. Reiser co-wrote the script with Wally Marzano-Lesnevich, with Chris Cottam directing. Reiser, Cottam and Max Brady are producing. The film is a heart-warming comedy about two estranged cousins making amends for many generations of a family dispute. Production begins next week in Ireland. The story follows Ciáran (Meaney), who lives in rural Ireland with his elderly and ailing father who, bemoaning the sorry state of the world and its never-ending conflicts, decides that...
NFL
Deadline

BBC Veteran & ‘We Hunt Together’ Producer Esther Springer Joins Fledgling Indie/Agency Creators Inc.’s TV & Film Division

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Veteran BBC producer Esther Springer has left after two decades to join fledgling creative indie Creators Inc.’s TV and film division. Creators Inc. was quietly formed late last year by British advertising guru Jani Guest, the former MD of BAFTA-winning ads producer Independent Films, along with Debbie Mason, the founder of Broadchurch indie Kudos and former Ingenious Media Exec Jamie Jessop. Mason is President of TV and Film and Jessop is COO of Creators Inc. Adopting a model similar to Gangs of London producer Pulse Films, the indie is split between three divisions: film and...
NFL
Deadline

Monkeypaw Lands Psychological Horror Pitch ‘Goat’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive bidding war, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions has landed the film pitch Goat, with Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie penning the script. The pitch will fall under Monkeypaw’s overall deal with Universal Pictures. Though the title hints at something revolving around everyone’s favorite farm animal, it is actually in reference to the sports acronym “Greatest Of All Time,” aka GOAT, which is thrown around when debating today and yesterday’s sports legends. For this film, the story centers on a promising young athlete who is invited to train with a team’s retiring...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Weitz
Person
Dougray Scott
Person
Ben Kingsley
Person
Ed Skrein
Person
Kaya Scodelario
Person
Oscar Isaac
Deadline

The Hideaway Entertainment & Fictionz Partner On ‘Blue Is For Nightmares’ Podcast, Will Also Develop YA Book Series For TV

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Hideaway Entertainment and Fictionz have partnered to launch the podcast series Blue Is for Nightmares, based on Laurie Faria Stolarz’s bestselling YA witchcraft book series, and will also develop the books for TV. Each of of the books in Stolarz’s series—White is for Magic, Silver is for Secrets, Red is for Remembrance and Black is for Beginnings—follow the adventures of Stacey Brown, a young witch with psychic powers. In the Blue is for Nightmares podcast, Stacey (Meghan Rienks) has terrifying nightmares that come true, and uses the magic handed down from previous generations...
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Deadline

David Hyde Pierce’s Supportive Husband Role In ‘Julia’ & A ‘Frasier’ Reboot Update

Click here to read the full article. There’s something in the recipe for Julia, HBO Max’s series about Julia Child and her transformative cooking show, that viewers are savoring like a warm meal straight from the kitchen. “People are having a very specific kind of reaction to it,” says David Hyde Pierce, who stars as Julia’s husband, Paul Child. “[They] feel embraced and comforted by it.” The role is both supportive but nuanced as Paul pours his all into giving Julia the chance to shine. Here, Pierce discusses portraying the man behind the star chef, played by Sarah Lancashire, the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downton Abbey#Uk#Cannes#Operation Finale#Svp Head#Universal Studios Group#Carnival Films#Heyday Television#Working Title#Matchbox Pictures#Channel 4#Russian#Dodger#Capture#Sky
Deadline

UK Drama School Apologizes To ‘I May Destroy You’ Creator Michaela Coel & Star Paapa Essiedu For “Appalling & Unacceptable” Racism

Click here to read the full article. One of the UK’s leading drama schools has apologized to I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel and star Paapa Essiedu for “appalling and unacceptable racist comments” 10 years ago. Essiedu told The Guardian he experienced a “real ‘time stops moment'” when a teacher at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama taking part in an improvization shouted “‘Hey you, N-word, what have you got behind you?’” The pair were acting a scene in which a prison officer looks for drugs among prisoners. Essiedu said the incident was so horrifying that neither he nor Coel,...
NFL
Deadline

Dana Walden’s Ascension Raises Old Question: Will Disney Ever Have A Female CEO?

Click here to read the full article. In 2004, Disney’s cable networks executive Anne Sweeney was named co-chair, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney/ABC Television Group. The promotion, announced by then-Disney CEO Bob Iger, to whom Sweeney reported, set off a decade-long reign of Sweeney as one of the most powerful women in entertainment, with a vast TV portfolio encompassing a broadcast network and cable networks, Disney’s TV studio and news. When Iger announced that he planned to step down in 2016 (he ultimately did not leave and ended up postponing his retirement four times since 2013), Sweeney had to be...
NFL
Deadline

Tiffany Haddish On Going “Police Mode” For ‘The Afterparty’ & Her Love Of Stand-Up: “That’s Where My Heart Lies”

Click here to read the full article. “I love stand-up,” declares Tiffany Haddish, as she reflects on her 25-year career. “That’s where my heart is.” While Haddish’s acting star has been on the ascendant ever since she lit up the screen in her big-screen breakthrough, Girls Trip, in 2017, she knows she’d always be most comfortable in front of a live audience. “Somebody said to me, ‘What if you were told you could never act again?’ I’d say, ‘As long as I can do stand-up, I’m fine with that.’” And if she was told she couldn’t do that? “I’d be like,...
NFL
Deadline

“A Dinosaur”: ‘Doctor Who’ Star Christopher Eccleston Calls White, Middle-Aged Actors “Industry Pariahs”

Click here to read the full article. British actor Christopher Eccleston believes that white, middle-class, male, straight actors like him are “the new pariahs of the industry.” The 58-year-old former star of Doctor Who and many other British TV shows over a 30-year career told Times Radio, “Quite rightly I’m a dinosaur now. I’m white, I’m middle-aged, I’m male, and I’m straight. We are all seen through the lens of Harvey Weinstein et al. And I can feel that the opportunities are shrinking, as they should do. “I’ve lived off the fat of the land for 30 years of my career, but...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
BBC
Deadline

Swinging Robotic Spider-Man Malfunctions, Crashes Into Building At Disney California Adventure Avengers Campus

Click here to read the full article. Frequent visitors to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure are by now accustomed to Peter Parker’s helpful but otherwise buggy Spider-Bots going haywire during the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction. But this afternoon, an unplanned malfunction just outside that attraction added a taste of Westworld to the mix. Guests posting videos of the short show on the Avengers Campus in which the Webslinger swings from building to building above the crowd captured something unusual. The Stuntronics robot that performs the feat seems, in the footage, to be off course, rigid and swinging listlessly....
NFL
Deadline

‘Live At The Moth Club’: Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow Behind UKTV Comedy Series Featuring ‘What We Do In The Shadows’, ‘Stath Lets Flats’ Stars

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow is forging Live at the Moth Club for UKTV, a comedy series from the legendary East London venue featuring major UK comedy stars such as Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou and What We Do In The Shadows star Natasia Demetriou. Airing on BBC Studios-owned UKTV channel Dave, the program will show performances from the club along with pre-recorded sketches showing what’s happening “backstage” and during production. Others to take part include Demetriou’s Stath Lets Flats co-star Ellie White, Pls Like’s Arnab Chanda, Channel 4’s Cardinal Burns’ Dustin Demri-Burns and Seb Cardinal, The Bubble’s Ben Ashenden and Dreaming...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Former Fox News Political Editor Chris Stirewalt To Testify Before January 6th Committee

Click here to read the full article. Chris Stirewalt, the Fox News political editor let go from the network in January 2021 said that he has been called to testify before the January 6th Committee and will do so on Monday. “I have been called to testify before this committee, and I will do so on Monday,” Stirewalt said on NewsNation, where he serves as political editor. He told anchor Adrienne Bankert that he was “not in a position now to tell you what my testimony will be about,” but said that he wanted to make a full disclosure. The committee already has...
NFL
Deadline

‘Rocks’ Writer Theresa Ikoko Creating Channel 4 Coming-Of-Age Drama ‘Dance School’ With ‘A Discovery Of Witches’ Scribe Lisa Holdsworth

Click here to read the full article. Rocks writer Theresa Ikoko is creating a Channel 4 coming-of-age drama with A Discovery of Witches scribe Lisa Holdsworth about an eclectic group of dance students. Dance School (working title) will provide 10 industry training placements to individuals with no previous TV experience. Produce by Channel 4 Growth Fund-backed indie Duck Soup Films and inspired by true stories from inner-city Leeds, the eight-part show will follow the students as they navigate the intense highs and lows of coming-of-age in today’s complex world. Teacher Jackie heads up the Saturday class and brings together the core friendship gang and...
NFL
Deadline

Leah Remini Joins ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judges Panel, Replaces Matthew Morrison

Click here to read the full article. If you can trip the light fantastic, Leah Remini may have some honest feedback for you. The actress/producer is joined the judging panel of Fox’s So You Think Can Dance alongside Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa. Remini make her debut on the milestone 300th episode that airs Wednesday, June 15. Remini is taking over for Matthew Morrison, who was let go earlier this month. At the time, Morrison said his departure was due to failing to adhere to “competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.” “I am thrilled to join So You...
NFL
Deadline

Peter Bart: Opportunity & Disaster Loom Side By Side For Indie Film Launches, Especially In Theaters

Click here to read the full article. “Unless you happen to be Tom Cruise, launching a new movie today is a study in frustration. Or self-destruction.” So states one veteran indie film distributor commenting on the current film market (see below), whose testimony is supported by the filmmakers and wannabes gathered this week at the Tribeca Festival. Tribeca marks the start of festival season in the U.S., where opportunity and disaster loom side by side. Indie filmmakers view Tribeca as a delicious launching pad, but this year its agenda is also crammed with streamers, music, audio awards, assorted activist presentations and even...
NFL
Deadline

Octavia Spencer Inks Development Deal With ID, Discovery+ & October Films; Sets First Projects

Click here to read the full article. Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer is teaming with ID, discovery+ and October Films in an expansive partnership and development deal for premium unscripted true-crime content. Under the pact, Spencer and her production company, Orit Entertainment, and producer October Films will develop and produce multiple projects for ID and discovery+, with Spencer set to executive produce. Production on the deal’s first two projects is underway, with additional titles in development. The first title announced under the agreement is the three-episode one-hour series Highway 20 (w/t). “As an avid fan of true crime, to now be partners with...
NFL
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Publishes List Of Qualified Intimacy Coordinators

Click here to read the full article. SAG-AFTRA, as part of its efforts to create a safer work environment for actors performing in scenes involving nudity, simulated sex and other intimate scenes, has released a list of qualified and experienced intimacy coordinators. The list includes the names and contact information for 40 intimacy coordinators from the United States, the UK, Canada and Australia who have met the union’s recommended standards for qualifications, vetting and training — and who have a minimum of 60 days of experience — as well as the names of five others who have proof of training and...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy