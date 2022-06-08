ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

McCrary Sisters Share Funeral Information for Sister Deobrah McCrary

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Deborah McCrary, a member of the legendary McCrary Sisters music group, passed away June 1, 2022, at the age of 67.

The McCrary Sisters shared the following on the loss of their sister, Deborah McCrary, yesterday, June 1, 2022:  “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister Deborah.”
Visitation and funeral information for Deborah McCrary is as follows:

  • Friday, June 10th  – 2 pm to 6 pm Visitation – Highland Hills Funeral Home (2422 Brick Church Pike, Nashville)
  • Saturday, June 11: – 11 am – Visitation at St. Mark’s Baptist Church (3903 Milford Rd., Nashville) 12 pm – Funeral will start at 12pm.
  • Burial immediately following funeral at Greenwood Cemetery North
    1248 Dickerson Road, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

“We are overwhelmed by the love and warmth expressed on the loss of our beloved sister, Deborah. She was a bright light to our family and everyone who met her. We are grateful for your support in this time.,” stated Ann, Regina and Alfreda McCrary on behalf of the McCrary family.

The post McCrary Sisters Share Funeral Information for Sister Deobrah McCrary appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Nathan Bradley Crouch

Nathan Bradley Crouch, age 26, of Ashland City, TN passed away, Monday, June 6, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Born in Nashville, TN. He was the son of Ernest and Minnie Peden Crouch. Nathan had worked in Construction and loved being outside, going muddin’, hunting, fishing, 4 wheelin’, and off-roading. Survivors include his parents: […] The post OBITUARY: Nathan Bradley Crouch appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin

Back after a hiatus due to COVID, CMA Fest returned to Nashville. The last time fans were able to attend the festival was back in 2019. Over the course of the four-day event, which began on Thursday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 12, the Metro Police Department expects over 200,000 in the area. […] The post PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Ballet Announces 2022-23 Season

Featuring Emmy Award-Winning Choreographer Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella, the world-premiere of Anthology, and more! Nashville Ballet’s highly anticipated 2022-23 season line up is here. Featuring star-studded collaborations and blockbuster fan-favorites, the robust repertoire includes the return of the magical production that inspired the Emmy Award-winning film, Nashville’s Nutcracker, Paul Vasterling’s sparkling rendition of Cinderella, world-premiere works […] The post Nashville Ballet Announces 2022-23 Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Lauren Alaina is Giving CMA Fest Attendees a New Pair of Jeans

Leading women’s fashion retailer Maurices is partnering with country music superstar Lauren Alaina to give every attendee of Nashville’s signature country music event a pair of Maurices jeans. For a limited time following the four-day festival, attendees can show their festival ticket at any of Maurices’ 900 stores across the US and Canada between June […] The post Lauren Alaina is Giving CMA Fest Attendees a New Pair of Jeans appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodlettsville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
Goodlettsville, TN
Obituaries
Nashville, TN
Obituaries
Cheatham County Source

Score an Item from Carly Pearce’s Closet During CMA Fest

In the true spirit of CMA Fest, CARLY PEARCE will give fans the ultimate access with an opportunity to shop her closet! All proceeds from the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year’s haul will aid the Music Health Alliance’s mission to provide free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 18,000 music industry members across 49 states. Carly’s Closet: A […] The post Score an Item from Carly Pearce’s Closet During CMA Fest appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County. Rick Baker and Brian Rigsby Live Show Friday, June 10, 7pm Sidelines Grill, 204 Ren Mar Drive, Pleasant View On Friday, June 10 at 7 pm until 10 pm Brian Risby and Rick Baker will be performing live. This […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 […] The post Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

New Premium Sleeper Coach Launches With D.C.- Nashville Route

If are looking for a new way to travel, Napaway Coach, a new type of premium sleeper coach service designed to offer comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country, is launching a new operations beginning with service between Washington, DC and Nashville. Said Napaway founder Dan Aronov, “We all want to travel more, […] The post New Premium Sleeper Coach Launches With D.C.- Nashville Route appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brick Church Pike#St Mark#Baptist Church#Greenwood Cemetery North
Cheatham County Source

Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel – “Urban Latitude and Tropical Attitude”

By Anne Braly School’s out and it’s time to hit the sun for some summer fun at downtown Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel. It’s more than just a place for a comfy overnight stay. It’s a state of mind. And it makes for the perfect staycation for those wanting a beachy experience without the hassles of packing […] The post Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel – “Urban Latitude and Tropical Attitude” appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Wawa Food Market Announces Expansion into Tennessee

The food market Wawa has announced its expansion into Tennessee. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Nashville store in 2025 with the potential for up to 40 stores in the market in the future. In a statement the company released, they shared, “With a commitment to Fulfilling Lives in our community, we’re […] The post Wawa Food Market Announces Expansion into Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Inaugural Nashville Cannabis Chat Live Event Takes Place June 8, Tickets Still Available

Big Plan Holdings, the Nashville-based diversified family office led by Josh and Tara Joseph, is hosting the inaugural Nashville Cannabis Chat Live event in Nashville on June 8, 2022. Leading cannabis experts Josh Joseph,David Belsky, and Jordan Reed will guide an informative and engaging evening of knowledge and insight about one of the hottest topics in the country. Tickets […] The post Inaugural Nashville Cannabis Chat Live Event Takes Place June 8, Tickets Still Available appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Homicide Detectives Trying to Identify Suspect Vehicle in February 2021 Murder

Homicide detectives continue to ask for the community’s assistance in identifying the dark Dodge Charger with tinted windows involved in the February 2021 fatal shooting of Eric Thompson Jr., 23, of Nashville. Thompson and two passengers had left a tattoo shop in Madison when shots were fired at his silver Kia Forte on Briley Parkway […] The post Nashville Homicide Detectives Trying to Identify Suspect Vehicle in February 2021 Murder appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cheatham County Source

A Lucky Powerball Player won $1 Million in Pleasant View

(6/9/2022) PLEASANT VIEW — Wow! A lucky Tennessee Lottery player in Pleasant View won $1 million from last night’s Powerball drawing. The winner matched all five white ball numbers drawn to win the seven-figure prize. The ticket was purchased at H.G. Hill, 2498 Hwy. 49 East in Pleasant View. This is the 349th winner of $1 […] The post A Lucky Powerball Player won $1 Million in Pleasant View appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

Four Persons Arrested in Dickson Following Monday Robbery of ATM Technician in Nashville

Four Texans who are alleged to have carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine at 645 Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. today are in custody due to the outstanding work of Nashville Police Department detectives, helicopter crews from the Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol, […] The post Four Persons Arrested in Dickson Following Monday Robbery of ATM Technician in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Celebrate Ernest Day 2022 at Montgomery Bell State Park

The famous film Ernest Goes to Camp was filmed in Dickson County at Montgomery Bell State Park. On Saturday, June 11th, from 2pm – 10pm, Ernest Day 2022 will celebrate the movie with lots of fun outdoor activities. The event is free of charge to attend. There will be scheduled nature hikes, an Ernest looks […] The post Celebrate Ernest Day 2022 at Montgomery Bell State Park appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Headed to CMA Fest 2022? Here’s What You Can & Can’t Bring to the Festival

CMA Fest 2022 takes place this week in Nashville from Thursday, June 9 until Sunday, June 12. There are lots of free stages and events in downtown Nashville for fans to attend but CMA has implemented safety rules for the entire footprint of the festival. ALLOWED BAGS: Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC […] The post Headed to CMA Fest 2022? Here’s What You Can & Can’t Bring to the Festival appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 6, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 6 – June 12, 2022. CMA Fest 2022 Thursday, June 9 – Sunday, June 12 CMA Fest […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 6, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: James A. Cummings

James A. Cummings, 86, of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at St. Thomas Midtown. Born in Nashville, on May 10, 1936, James was the son of the late Rex J. Cummings and Julia Lee Anderson Cummings who raised him in the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was […] The post OBITUARY: James A. Cummings appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 29, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 29 to June 3. Cheatham County Source Red Caboose and Depot Community Center Hub of Pegram Sitting near Pegram’s city park and not far from the railroad tracks that used to run in front of it, the Depot Community Center is the heart of […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 29, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Operation Song to Host Songwriters Night, Telling the Stories of Our Military Community Through Song

Operation Song, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that pairs accomplished Nashville songwriters with the military community to help them tell their stories through song, announced its Evening with Operation Song event at the Richland Country Club in Nashville on June 14, 2022. Hosted by Storme Warren of SiriusXM’s, The Highway, the live concert features legendary songwriters Brett […] The post Operation Song to Host Songwriters Night, Telling the Stories of Our Military Community Through Song appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
524
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy