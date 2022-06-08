ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara review – the rise and fall of a tech giant

By Nina Allan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rt672_0g40spCi00
Vauhini Vara … an inspired literary sensibility at work.

King Rao is born, so his relatives whisper, under a bad star. His mother, Radha, becomes pregnant as the result of rape, then dies in childbirth. The baby is left in the care of her sister, Sita, who is also forced to take on the burden of Radha’s no-good husband. “A big name for a little runt,” Sita’s in-laws mock when she insists on naming the boy King. “He has strong bones,” Sita retorts. “He has a regal lip ... He’ll live up to it.”

The Raos, from the beginning, are a divided family. Through hard work and prudent planning, their patriarch, Grandfather Rao, is able to inherit the cultivation rights to a productive coconut plantation from its former Brahmin owners. Their Dalit origins pushed aside, the Raos’ fortunes appear to be flourishing.Sita never doubts that her nephew will come to something. She secures the best education for King. She also warns him to steer clear of those members of the extended family she castigates as freeloaders, benefiting from Grandfather Rao’s careful husbandry of the plantation while contributing nothing in return.

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights.

In time, his aptitude for computer programming takes him to the US, where he is destined to be in the vanguard of the digital revolution. For a time, King lives up to his name in ways not even his adoptive mother could have predicted. But no reign lasts for ever, and when King’s downfall finally comes it is irrevocable.

Vauhini Vara’s debut novel is formed of three alternating narratives: King’s origins and childhood on an Indian coconut plantation known as the Garden; his arrival in America and meteoric rise to prominence as the head of the world-redefining Coconut Computer Corporation; and the shadowy aftermath of his fall, where he lives out his life in hiding on a deserted island. The story is narrated by King’s daughter, Athena, who, like King, grows up without a mother and possesses an uncanny kinship with advanced technology. Athena’s account is framed as a confession, made while in prison for a crime that should have been impossible.

Much of the success of a multistranded narrative will depend on how well it is characterised. Readers will follow a writer into the strangest and most challenging of territories, so long as the narrative pulse is sufficiently strong. Characters do not need to be likable as much as believable, and my chief frustration with The Immortal King Rao is that it has the uncomfortable feeling of three novels crammed into one.

The sections set in India form a classic Bildungsroman, a rags-to-riches story that, more fully fleshed out, might have been sufficiently interesting in its own right. The Garden scenes, with their earthy vitality and vivid sense of place, are undoubtedly the most fully achieved parts of the novel, yet with the exception of one decisive, violent incident revealed towards the end, the events and characters that populate King’s childhood are largely background material, and the issues they illustrate – the misunderstandings and inequalities wrought by class difference and cultural alienation – could have been conveyed with greater economy.

The central concerns of Vara’s novel – the digital revolution and the rise of big data – feel poorly served by comparison. King’s patrons in America, Elbert Norman and his daughter Margie, later King’s wife, have the kind of uneasy, jealous relationship ideal for generating narrative tension and offering a clearer insight into the characters, yet on the page they seem sketchy. The irascible and self-obsessed Elbert soon disappears from the action, while Margie fades into the background with little to distinguish her save the tacit understanding that she is a gifted businesswoman.

There is no interiority. Instead, we are told things. If there is an inciting moment for King’s genius, it is never revealed. His gift for coding, like Margie’s business acumen, is simply there, offered to us as a motivator with little in the way of psychological underpinning to give it substance.

The most interesting material relating to the birth of the computer age and its effect on our political culture is delivered in pages-long chunks of exposition, facts poured on to the page with nothing in the way of personal commentary or original insight to bring them to life. King and Margie Rao are clearly intended as analogues of real-life figures such as Steve Jobs and Bill and Melinda Gates – for Coconut, read Apple – and their pre-defined place in the scheme of things makes them seem even less interesting as characters: two-dimensional vehicles for a succession of ideas that feel underexploited. King’s Indian background and racial identity are quickly subsumed in his determination to become a world leader in his field. His disinclination to introduce Margie to his family or to communicate with Sita, who yearns for news of him, hint at a complex relationship with his past that is left tantalisingly underexplored.

Athena’s story, which takes place after the collapse of Coconut, sees the world divided into an unthinking majority of “Shareholders” – those who exchange their personal privacy for material comfort – and a small minority of self-righteous “Exes” who reject the corporate algorithm and live impoverished lives of exile as a result. The kind of underwritten dystopia with bolted-on climate change in which we sleepwalk towards our doom through buying too much stuff has become increasingly overfamiliar. Examining ideas and concepts precisely at the point where they threaten to become lived reality is and always has been what science fiction does best. Novels such as Jennifer Egan’s most recent work, The Candy House, and Martin MacInnes’s 2020 Gathering Evidence in particular offer powerful and nuanced critiques of surveillance capitalism. The Immortal King Rao feels weak and somewhat derivative by comparison. Had the author chosen to avoid the well-trodden pathways of the genre and focused more tightly on her novel’s significant points of difference, the results would surely have been more compelling, more revelatory and more insightful.

Vara’s ambition is clear and should be lauded. In those moments where her imagination takes flight – King’s first, poverty-stricken weeks in America, Margie’s belated journey to her new husband’s homeland – we glimpse an inspired literary sensibility at work. Unfortunately, The Immortal King Rao suffers from trying to take on too many ideas at once, with the novel’s sense of identity inevitably weakened as a result.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

μ-Ziq: Magic Pony Ride review – electronic producer canters into joy

The most apparent truth about Mike Paradinas’s glitchy, skittering music is that it doesn’t like to sit still. As μ-Ziq, Paradinas established himself in the arena of 90s experimental, abstract and tweaked-out electronica, his sense of giddy delirium and rhythmic playfulness distinguishing him from peers such as Aphex Twin and Autechre. Not content to melt down and reassemble jungle and breakbeat according to his own warped desires, he would mess with electro, hardcore and ambient techno styles under a number of different aliases and group projects. In 1995, he founded the label Planet Mu, which has been pivotal in bringing Chicago’s juke and footwork across the Atlantic while also giving a platform to a transformative new generation of UK bass-driven music.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The best recent science fiction and fantasy – review roundup

Ordinary Monsters by JM Miro (Bloomsbury, £17.99) A boy in Mississippi whose wounds heal miraculously after every beating; a girl in Tokyo who entertains her sister by summoning clouds of dust and making them dance; a baby in England who glows with a mysterious blue light: these are among the orphans whose talents have marked them out for “collection” by the doctor who heads a mysterious institution on the shore of a Scottish loch. For what purpose? This, and the origins of the terrifying figures who try to destroy the “Talents”, are questions gradually answered in this ambitious dark fantasy, the first in a projected series. A complex, often horrific tale told through multiple viewpoints and over different settings between 1874 and 1882, it is an enthralling read.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Dozens tumble as Mexican footbridge collapses during opening ceremony

The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream on Tuesday when the bridge collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully. The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently been remodeled. Video...
The Independent

Lady of Heaven banned: Why has controversial film had UK screenings cancelled?

A new film has been pulled from cinemas after being accused of “blasphemy”.The Lady of Heaven, directed by Eli King, tells the story of Fatima, the daughter of the prophet Muhammad. It’s billed as the first ever film to do so.Cineworld has now decided to pull the film’s release after it was met with protests. Executive producer Malik Shlibak claimed that he has received death threats.Why is The Lady of Heaven so controversial?The depiction of Islamic prophets in film has long been a controversial topic. While the Quran doesn’t outright forbid images of Muhammad, some teachings believe visual depictions of...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Egan
Person
Melinda Gates
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The ultra-wealthy are abandoning the American Dream for second residences in Portugal and Greece: The rise of the Golden Visa

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It seems as if the chaos and general bleakness of life in the U.S. is just too much to deal with. The ongoing pandemic, the higher cost of living, increased political division, and a climate disaster have all fostered a sense of general malaise.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immortal#Tech#Boy King
Fortune

Remote workers may soon be able to live and work tax-free in Bali, under a 5-year ‘digital nomad’ visa

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As companies like Airbnb adopt a “work-from-anywhere” model, prospective “digital nomads” need to think about where they want to base themselves. Perhaps the sun-drenched vineyards of Tuscany? The gleaming skyscrapers of Dubai?
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

Prophet Muhammad remarks embroil India in row with Gulf states

The Indian government has become embroiled in a diplomatic row with Gulf states after two ruling party spokespeople were accused of making Islamophobic and derogatory comments insulting the prophet Muhammad. The ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) suspended its national spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, and expelled its Delhi media head, Naveen Kumar...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
Financial World

The Great Escape from China: Big companies are closing their offices

The company announced that from July 2023, Kindle users in that country will no longer be able to buy digital books. Existing users will be able to "download" previously made purchases until June 2024. The Kindle maker did not give a reason for the pullback in its announcement, but it said its existing businesses in China, such as logistics, ads, and devices, will not be affected.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

308K+
Followers
76K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy